Dodgers' Game 4 win puts World Series at 2-2

The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston Saturday night. The 6-2 victory ties the teams with two wins each at the championship's halfway point.

"It's awesome," said Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen of the next match-up. "They won a hundred games; we won a hundred games. That's a good offensive team. So are we. We have pitching; they do have two tremendous starters. It's going to be exciting." Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday night in Houston at 7:20 Central.