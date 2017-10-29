Trump's legal team is scrambling to anticipate Mueller's indictment announcement

Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office will serve the first indictment in connection to the Russian election meddling investigation on Monday, NBC News reported Saturday, citing an unnamed official familiar with the situation. This comes one day after CNN broke the story that a grand jury approved unknown initial charges against an unidentified person.
For President Trump's legal team, the news meant a busy working weekend attempting to anticipate what Monday's announcement might be. The administration reportedly believes the most likely candidates for indictment are former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort or ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but a Saturday Politico story said multiple lawyers in contact with representation for Manafort and Flynn indicated neither had been notified of a coming indictment, as is typical in white-collar cases.
Another possibility is charges for a family member of someone involved in the Russia probe. Mueller's team has permission from the Justice Department to examine "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," so charges against family could be used to pressure cooperation from the primary investigation targets.
For his part, Trump suggested on Twitter Sunday that "All of this 'Russia' talk" is an attempt to distract from his tax reform agenda. Bonnie Kristian
New Yorkers will mark the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy on Sunday with heavy winds and rain brought in by Tropical Storm Philippe. A flash flood warning is in effect for New York City as well as surrounding areas, including parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.
Here are the 5 PM EDT Key Messages for TS #Philippe. The primary threat is heavy rainfall https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/wDnusLfj1Z
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2017
Philippe made landfall on the southern tip of Florida early Sunday and will move up the Atlantic coast over the course of the day. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane but could produce up to eight inches of rain in some locations. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump is reportedly leaning toward Jerome Powell, a former investment banker and Treasury Department undersecretary who is presently serving on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, as his pick to replace the Obama-nominated Janet Yellen as the new Fed chair when her term expires in February. Both CNN and The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported Trump has "settled" on Powell but "hasn't made a formal decision and could still change his mind."
Powell was nominated to his current post by former President Obama, which could help his Senate confirmation process. He has a good working relationship with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who also hails from Wall Street. Powell would be the first fed governor in years to hold a law degree rather than a Ph.D. in economics, and he is expected to basically maintain the central bank's status quo if selected.
Whatever the decision may be, Trump's announcement is anticipated to arrive this coming week. "I have somebody very specific in mind," he said in an Instagram video Friday. "I think everybody will be very impressed." Bonnie Kristian
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston Saturday night. The 6-2 victory ties the teams with two wins each at the championship's halfway point.
"It's awesome," said Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen of the next match-up. "They won a hundred games; we won a hundred games. That's a good offensive team. So are we. We have pitching; they do have two tremendous starters. It's going to be exciting." Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday night in Houston at 7:20 Central.
Watch the final moments of Saturday's game below. Bonnie Kristian
The @Dodgers and @astros are ALL TIED UP. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1yss80Wj8P
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2017
Secretary of Defense James Mattis offered a grim assessment of U.S.-North Korean relations while speaking in Seoul, South Korea, on Saturday in a visit in advance of President Trump's early November Asia tour.
Accusing the Kim Jong Un regime of "outlaw" behavior, Mattis said "North Korea has accelerated the threat that it poses to its neighbors and the world through its illegal and unnecessary missile and nuclear weapons programs," adding that he "cannot imagine a condition under which the United States would accept North Korea as a nuclear power."
Mattis emphasized his preference for diplomacy to resolve nuclear tensions, though critics argue absolute rejection of Pyongyang as a nuclear power make negotiations difficult to begin. Bonnie Kristian
Local authorities say at least 10 people were killed and a dozen more wounded by two explosions in Mogadishu, Somalia, on Saturday.
One blast was a car bomb detonated near a hotel "frequented by lawmakers, [military] forces and civilians," and another was a "minibus loaded with explosives which went off" in an intersection near a former parliament building. Militants stormed the hotel after the first bomb went off and are still shooting inside.
Both attacks were promptly claimed by al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked extremist group that seeks to overthrow the Somali government. The same group is thought to be responsible for another attack in Mogadishu earlier this month that ultimately left more than 300 dead and another 300 people injured. Bonnie Kristian
Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, who with other pro-independence Catalan leaders was deposed by Spain's national government on Friday, called on Saturday for peaceful resistance to Madrid's attempt to impose national rule on the autonomous region.
Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy obtained permission to invoke Article 155 of the Spanish constitution in response to the Catalan parliament's Friday declaration of independence. Puidgemont urged Catalans to resist Article 155 implementation "without violence, without insults, in an inclusive way, respecting people."
"We will continue to work to build a free country," Puidgemont said, "to ensure we have a society with less injustice, more equality, more solidarity, and more fraternity with all the peoples of the world, starting with the peoples of Spain with whom we want to remain connected through respect and mutual recognition." Watch an excerpt of his comments below. Bonnie Kristian
Sacked Catalan President Carles Puigdemont (@KRLS) calls for “democratic opposition" to Madrid's takeover of Catalonia. pic.twitter.com/9VAOP6uuOc
— Channel 4 News (@Channel4News) October 28, 2017
Jeff Flake spoke against Trump because he 'couldn't sleep at night having to embrace the president or condoning his behavior'
In a Washington Post interview published Saturday, Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) gave some insight into his rationale in criticizing President Trump's character and conduct in a dramatic speech on the Senate floor this week.
"I couldn't sleep at night having to embrace the president or condoning his behavior or being okay with some of his positions," Flake said. "I just couldn't do it — it was never in the cards," he added, acknowledging the damage his decision has done to his political career.
"I knew that when I spoke out at that time that I was out of step with a lot of the Republican primary voters, but I felt that I had to do it," Flake explained. "I had hoped — and I still hope and I'm confident at some point — that the fever will break. But it just became more and more apparent that it certainly wasn't going to break by next year." Flake's speech included an announcement of his retirement from the Senate; primary contest polling already indicated his chances of re-election in 2018 were slim.
Check out the rest of the Post interview here, or read The Week's Scott Lemieux on what Flake should do next. Bonnie Kristian