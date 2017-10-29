Corker says Mueller probe is 'a sideshow' so far

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has made headlines of late for his willingness to criticize President Trump, but in comments made during a CBS Face the Nation interview Sunday he seemed to share the president's dismissive view of a forthcoming indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.

Asked by host John Dickerson what he makes of the sealed indictment and how it will affect Washington's legislative agenda, Corker replied that he would have to "wait and see what happens" as the investigation develops into something "more serious." In the meantime, he said, "most of us are focused on the policies we have to deal with on behalf of the American people, and right now, you know [the Mueller investigation has] been a sideshow."

Trump also suggested Sunday that Mueller indictment news is a distraction from his tax reform agenda. Watch Corker's or read comments in context here.