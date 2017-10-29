Chris Christie says Robert Mueller must be 'very, very careful' to demonstrate integrity

New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie argued on CNN's State of the Union Sunday that it is "incumbent" on Special Counsel Robert Mueller to "hold himself to the highest possible standard" in his Russia investigation so he will not be fired by President Trump and his conclusions will not be in doubt.
"Well listen, I think that he has to be very, very careful about making sure that the public believes that he has no conflicts and that his integrity is unquestioned," Christie told host Jake Tapper. "I think Director Mueller has to continue to review that with his own legal staff. I have not yet seen anything that makes me think he must step down, that there's an absolutely indisputable conflict, but I think he's gotta be careful and be watching this all the time."
Christie also reiterated that, to his knowledge, Trump himself is not under investigation:
"The last news that we've received, Jake, publicly is that the president was told he’s not under investigation," Christie said. "We've heard nothing to the contrary." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner caught a lot of (verbal) flak for wearing a flak jacket labeled "KUSHNER" on top of his sport coat and khakis while visiting Iraq back in April.
The look was characterized as what one wants to wear to communicate, "I'd like to make a war, but I'd also like a mint julep" — and now it has inspired former Obama administration speechwriter Jon Favreau's Halloween costume:
Early case of the Mondays? pic.twitter.com/ZcCbHhFxym
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) October 29, 2017
Favreau is pictured in his tweet with his wife, Emily, who is dressed as Kushner's wife, Ivanka Trump. To replicate the Kushner look for your last-minute costume needs, Elite Daily has provided a step-by-step guide for the perfect ensemble. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) has made headlines of late for his willingness to criticize President Trump, but in comments made during a CBS Face the Nation interview Sunday he seemed to share the president's dismissive view of a forthcoming indictment from Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe.
Asked by host John Dickerson what he makes of the sealed indictment and how it will affect Washington's legislative agenda, Corker replied that he would have to "wait and see what happens" as the investigation develops into something "more serious." In the meantime, he said, "most of us are focused on the policies we have to deal with on behalf of the American people, and right now, you know [the Mueller investigation has] been a sideshow."
Trump also suggested Sunday that Mueller indictment news is a distraction from his tax reform agenda. Watch Corker's or read comments in context here.
After months of attorney-advised silence on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Trump campaign involvement in Russian election meddling, President Trump threw legal caution to the wind to issue a multi-post complaint about the probe on Twitter Sunday morning. He began by referencing this week's news that the unverified dossier alleging ties between Trump and Moscow was paid for by a lawyer representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee:
Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017
From there, Trump pivoted to a recitation of his grievances against Clinton, arguing that these are what really ought to be under Mueller's microscope:
...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,....
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017
..."collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017
...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017
The president concluded with an allegation that the forthcoming indictment by the Mueller team is simply an effort to distract from his tax reform agenda. "All of this 'Russia' talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform," he wrote. "Is this coincidental? NOT!" Bonnie Kristian
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office will serve the first indictment in connection to the Russian election meddling investigation on Monday, NBC News reported Saturday, citing an unnamed official familiar with the situation. This comes one day after CNN broke the story that a grand jury approved unknown initial charges against an unidentified person.
For President Trump's legal team, the news meant a busy working weekend attempting to anticipate what Monday's announcement might be. The administration reportedly believes the most likely candidates for indictment are former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort or ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, but a Saturday Politico story said multiple lawyers in contact with representation for Manafort and Flynn indicated neither had been notified of a coming indictment, as is typical in white-collar cases.
Another possibility is charges for a family member of someone involved in the Russia probe. Mueller's team has permission from the Justice Department to examine "any matters that arose or may arise directly from the investigation," so charges against family could be used to pressure cooperation from the primary investigation targets.
For his part, Trump suggested on Twitter Sunday that "All of this 'Russia' talk" is an attempt to distract from his tax reform agenda. Bonnie Kristian
New Yorkers will mark the five-year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy on Sunday with heavy winds and rain brought in by Tropical Storm Philippe. A flash flood warning is in effect for New York City as well as surrounding areas, including parts of New Jersey and Connecticut.
Here are the 5 PM EDT Key Messages for TS #Philippe. The primary threat is heavy rainfall https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/wDnusLfj1Z
— NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2017
Philippe made landfall on the southern tip of Florida early Sunday and will move up the Atlantic coast over the course of the day. The storm is not expected to become a hurricane but could produce up to eight inches of rain in some locations. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump is reportedly leaning toward Jerome Powell, a former investment banker and Treasury Department undersecretary who is presently serving on the Federal Reserve's board of governors, as his pick to replace the Obama-nominated Janet Yellen as the new Fed chair when her term expires in February. Both CNN and The Wall Street Journal on Saturday reported Trump has "settled" on Powell but "hasn't made a formal decision and could still change his mind."
Powell was nominated to his current post by former President Obama, which could help his Senate confirmation process. He has a good working relationship with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who also hails from Wall Street. Powell would be the first fed governor in years to hold a law degree rather than a Ph.D. in economics, and he is expected to basically maintain the central bank's status quo if selected.
Whatever the decision may be, Trump's announcement is anticipated to arrive this coming week. "I have somebody very specific in mind," he said in an Instagram video Friday. "I think everybody will be very impressed." Bonnie Kristian
The Los Angeles Dodgers won Game 4 of the World Series against the Houston Astros in Houston Saturday night. The 6-2 victory ties the teams with two wins each at the championship's halfway point.
"It's awesome," said Dodgers pitcher Kenley Jansen of the next match-up. "They won a hundred games; we won a hundred games. That's a good offensive team. So are we. We have pitching; they do have two tremendous starters. It's going to be exciting." Game 5 is scheduled for Sunday night in Houston at 7:20 Central.
Watch the final moments of Saturday's game below. Bonnie Kristian
The @Dodgers and @astros are ALL TIED UP. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/1yss80Wj8P
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 29, 2017