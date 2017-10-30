Kevin Spacey apologizes to actor who accused him of sexual misconduct

After actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey on Sunday night of having made a "sexual advance" toward him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26, Spacey apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."

In a statement released on Twitter, Spacey said he "honestly does not remember the encounter," which Rapp said took place in 1986 at a party Spacey hosted in his New York City apartment when both were appearing in Broadway plays. "If I did behave the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology ... and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."

Spacey said Rapp's BuzzFeed News interview has also "encouraged" him to "address other things about my life." Because he has "been so protective" of his privacy, Spacey said, there have been "stories out there about me" regarding his sexuality. "As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women," he said. "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior." Catherine Garcia