Game 5: In extra innings, Astros defeat Dodgers 13-12

In a thrilling game that went into extra innings, the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in Game 5 of the World Series.
Houston now leads the series 3-2. In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Astros pulled ahead on an Alex Bregman walk-off single. When Dodger Yasiel Puig hit a home run at the top of the ninth, the teams broke the record set in 2002 for most home runs in a series; during that seven-game series, the Angels and Giants hit 21 homers. Game 6 is set for Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, with the first pitch at 8:20 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
After bouncing from home to home throughout his entire life, Homer Williams, 69, won't ever have to pack his bags and move again.
Williams has intellectual disabilities, and has always lived in temporary housing. When Michelle and Alan Vry of Runnells, Iowa, heard about a local organization called Mosaic that was trying to find host families for adults with intellectual disabilities, they thought it would be wonderful to welcome someone into their home, now less crowded due to their two children growing up and moving out.
Williams has lived with the Vry family on their farm for one month now, and "it's like heaven," he said. Williams enjoys spending time with Michelle and Alan, listening to music, and helping with the animals. "We don't just get the privilege of keeping Homer in our home for good," Michelle Vry told WHO. "We get the honor of keeping Homer in our home for good." Catherine Garcia
At the end of President Trump's multiple Sunday morning tweets about a "Witch Hunt for evil politics" by Democrats, in which he mentions a series of supposed misdeeds by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, including "the Uranium to Russia deal," Trump said the "the facts are pouring out" about "GUILT by Democrats/Clinton" and urges somebody to "DO SOMETHING!" On her Sunday morning MSNBC show, Joy Reid did something, and she couched it as a series of "fact-based questions" for her guest, Republican strategist and Washington Examiner contributor Jennifer Kerns.
Specifically, Reid appeared annoyed at the rash of new stories last week about a 2010 deal in which a Russian company purchased a controlling stake in Uranium One, a Canadian company with uranium mineral rights in the U.S. House Republicans opened an investigation into Clinton's role in the seven-year-old deal on Tuesday. Reid's "fact-based questions" were actual questions, and she kind of gave Kerns a chance to answer them, but her rundown of the Uranium One flap was really an indictment of what appears to be a questionable effort to bring Clinton back into the news as Special Counsel Robert Mueller prepared to make Trump's possible Russia collusion top news again.
Have you ever seen Wolf Blitzer do this? Brian Williams? pic.twitter.com/qqBxg3EDir
— Jay Rosen (@jayrosen_nyu) October 29, 2017
"There's actually nothing about the deal that's controversial," Reid concluded. "The only reason we're talking about it, per your admission — which I think is very honest — the RNC would like us to be talking about this now." Which isn't quite fair — as former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski suggested in his slip Saturday morning about the "continued lies of the Clinton administration," Fox News has been very eager to talk about the story, too. Peter Weber
Corey Lewandowski, apparently on Planet B: "What we should be focusing on is the continued lies of the Clinton administration" pic.twitter.com/FfuwfeVMCq
— David Mack (@davidmackau) October 28, 2017
If you've been spending the last several hours watching Game 5 of the World Series, you may have forgotten there is more to life than baseball, and you have obligations and responsibilities like work and school in the morning. Major League Baseball is here for you — just print out their tweet, fill in the blanks, and get ready for your boss or teachers to be totally chill when you roll in Tuesday morning, excuse for your Monday absence in hand. Catherine Garcia
We got you, fam. #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/8jAB725PLA
— MLB (@MLB) October 30, 2017
After actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey on Sunday night of having made a "sexual advance" toward him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26, Spacey apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."
In a statement released on Twitter, Spacey said he "honestly does not remember the encounter," which Rapp said took place in 1986 at a party Spacey hosted in his New York City apartment when both were appearing in Broadway plays. "If I did behave the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology ... and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
Spacey said Rapp's BuzzFeed News interview has also "encouraged" him to "address other things about my life." Because he has "been so protective" of his privacy, Spacey said, there have been "stories out there about me" regarding his sexuality. "As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women," he said. "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior." Catherine Garcia
Jared Kushner, President Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, made an unannounced visit to Saudi Arabia last week, his third trip there this year, a White House official told ABC News.
Kushner, who has been tasked with bringing peace to the Middle East, left for Saudi Arabia on Wednesday and came back to the U.S. on Saturday, and was joined by Dina Powell, deputy national security adviser, and Jason Greenblatt, the Trump administration's Middle East envoy. During the trip, Greenblatt also went to Cairo, Amman, Jerusalem, and Ramallah.
"While these regional talks will play an important role, the president reaffirms that peace between Israelis and Palestinians can only be negotiated directly between the two parties and that the United States will continue working closely with the parties to make progress toward that goal," the White House official told ABC News. "No deal will be imposed on Israelis and Palestinians; we are committed to facilitating a deal that improves conditions for both parties." He would not divulge the names of people Kushner met with while in Saudi Arabia. Catherine Garcia
In an interview with BuzzFeed News, actor Anthony Rapp said that when he was 14 years old, Kevin Spacey, then 26, made a sexual advance toward him when they were alone in Spacey's home.
It was 1986, and both actors were starring in Broadway plays — Rapp in Precious Sons, Spacey in Long Day's Journey Into Night. Rapp said he was invited to a party at Spacey's home, but once he arrived, he was bored and went to watch TV in another room; he didn't realize everyone left, and Spacey, appearing to be drunk, entered the room, picked him up, put him on the bed, and climbed on top of him. Rapp told BuzzFeed News he squirmed away and left. Rapp said he never spoke to Spacey again, but over the years he told some friends and relatives about what happened, and he shared his story with The Advocate in 2001, although Spacey's name was not published.
Rapp is gay, and has been out publicly since 1992; Spacey's sexual orientation has been subject to speculation, but he says his personal life is private and won't comment on it. Rapp told BuzzFeed News he used to want to "scream to the rooftops, 'This guy is a fraud!'" He said he's talking about this now because of the new sex assault allegations against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. "Part of what allowed the Harvey situation to occur was that there was this witting and unwitting conspiracy of silence," Rapp said. "The only way these things can continue is if there's no attention being paid to it, if it's getting forgotten." Spacey's representatives did not respond to BuzzFeed's requests for comment. Catherine Garcia
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said no to a meeting with President Trump last month, when Rouhani was in New York City for the U.N. General Assembly, Iran's foreign ministry said Sunday.
ILNA, Iran's semi-official news agency, reported that Bahram Ghasemi, spokesman for the ministry, said "an intention was expressed by the American side that was not approved by President Rouhani." Diplomatic ties between the U.S. and Iran were cut in 1979, and when former President Barack Obama and Rouhani spoke over the phone in 2013, it was the highest-level of contact between Tehran and Washington in several decades. Catherine Garcia