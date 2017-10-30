Republican suffer a big corporate defection on tax cuts as they gird up to roll out bill

On Wednesday, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) plans to unveil the tax reform package he and other Republicans have been hammering out behind closed doors for months. Over the weekend, an influential corporate lobbying group, the National Association of Home Builders, took a bit of a shine off the bill, promising to actively oppose it after Brady informed that group that a "homeownership" tax credit the group has been working to include in the bill did not make the cut. "We will do everything we can to defeat this thing," said Jerry Howard, the NAHB's chief executive, including a nationwide campaign.
"Home builders are considered among the most politically influential groups, as they play a large role in the local economy for virtually every congressional district — and contribute millions to political campaigns," The Washington Post explains. Howard and Brady's staff worked together for months on the "homeownership tax credit," which would more or less replace two other deductions — mortgage interest and property tax — but GOP leaders had already promised too many people that they are keeping the mortgage-interest deduction, the Post reports.
Once Brady rolls out his tax package — which will apparently controversially cap pre-tax contributions to 401(k) accounts — Senate Republicans will start working on theirs. Getting a tax bill signed is the GOP's top legislative priority, and NAHB isn't expected to be the last influential group that objects to parts of the bill. Peter Weber
John Oliver looks at GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore, wonders who top Republicans wouldn't support
In a few weeks, voters in Alabama will pick the next U.S. senator, and the favored candidate is Roy Moore, a twice-ousted Alabama Supreme Court chief justice. On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver went through some areas where Moore has voiced extremist positions on conservative social issues. For example, as terrible as you might imagine his views are on homosexuality, Oliver said, "they're actually worse. He favors criminalization of sodomy, and if you ask him about that, things get weird fast."
"Now luckily, due to everything that you've seen so far, Republicans in both the House and the Senate have roundly condemned Moore and his views, and have even gone so far as to — I'm obviously kidding," Oliver said. "He just entered into a fundraising agreement with the RNC, and multiple Republican senators are actively fundraising on his behalf." He let Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) explain why. "That kind of blind loyalty means there is nobody you would not support," Oliver explained. "If the Republican party nominated a swarm of smallpox-infected bees, presumably John Cornyn would say: 'Look, we disagree on a lot of things, but Sen. All Those Bees is a reliable vote on tax cuts. I support the nominee of my party.'"
Oliver also checked in on America's horribly fatal opioid crisis, and President Trump: "Combating America's opioid crisis was one of Trump's central campaign promises, but I have to say, a lot of his solutions were underwhelming, including one of the key announcements on Thursday." You can watch why Oliver is skeptical that an ad campaign will solve America's opioid epidemic below. There is NSFW language. Peter Weber
John Oliver and a seagull explain why America's flood insurance program needs serious reworking
"Floods were everywhere this summer — think of them as the 'Despacito' of natural disasters: persistent, ubiquitous, and absolutely no fault of the Puerto Rican government," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight, trotting out some sobering statistics. According to FEMA, 90 percent of U.S. natural disasters involve a flood, "and floods are only going to get worse due to climate change," Oliver said. (For climate change doubters, he had some terse words.)
"But while floods are often referred to as natural disasters, the truth is, the damage they do is often, to some extent, within our control," he explained, "because we have made certain decisions that put and keep people and property in the path of flooding. And that is what this story is about."
There are a lot of factors that are making floods more destructive, like paving over naturally absorbent areas for development, but one of them is clearly surprisingly cheap, federally subsidized flood insurance. When it was created in the 1960s, the National Flood Insurance Program was supposed to be temporary, with people moving away from flood-prone areas when they were told their lives were at risk, but "that's not how people work," Oliver said. "Huge risks to our personal safety for the sake of a discount — that was the entire premise behind the McDonald's Dollar Menu."
The NFIP's incentives and execution need serious reworking, Oliver said. "For insurance companies, the bigger the disaster, the more they stand to profit," and just a few houses get a "shockingly big chunk" of the program's tax dollars. He suggested some reforms to the program when it comes up for renewal in December, and a seagull who had been pestering him all show provided the emotional denouement. There is liberal use of the f-word. Watch below. Peter Weber
After bouncing from home to home throughout his entire life, Homer Williams, 69, won't ever have to pack his bags and move again.
Williams has intellectual disabilities, and has always lived in temporary housing. When Michelle and Alan Vry of Runnells, Iowa, heard about a local organization called Mosaic that was trying to find host families for adults with intellectual disabilities, they thought it would be wonderful to welcome someone into their home, now less crowded due to their two children growing up and moving out.
Williams has lived with the Vry family on their farm for one month now, and "it's like heaven," he said. Williams enjoys spending time with Michelle and Alan, listening to music, and helping with the animals. "We don't just get the privilege of keeping Homer in our home for good," Michelle Vry told WHO. "We get the honor of keeping Homer in our home for good." Catherine Garcia
In a thrilling game that went into extra innings, the Houston Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers, 13-12, in Game 5 of the World Series.
Houston now leads the series 3-2. In the bottom of the 10th inning, the Astros won on an Alex Bregman walk-off single. When Dodger Yasiel Puig hit a home run at the top of the ninth, the teams broke the record set in 2002 for most home runs in a series; during that seven-game series, the Angels and Giants hit 21 homers. Game 6 is set for Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, with the first pitch at 8:20 p.m. ET. Catherine Garcia
At the end of President Trump's multiple Sunday morning tweets about a "Witch Hunt for evil politics" by Democrats, in which he mentioned a series of supposed misdeeds by 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, including "the Uranium to Russia deal," Trump said the "the facts are pouring out" about "GUILT by Democrats/Clinton" and urges somebody to "DO SOMETHING!" On her Sunday morning MSNBC show, Joy Reid did something, and she couched it as a series of "fact-based questions" for her guest, Republican strategist and Washington Examiner contributor Jennifer Kerns.
Specifically, Reid appeared annoyed at the rash of new stories last week about a 2010 deal in which a Russian company purchased a controlling stake in Uranium One, a Canadian company with uranium mineral rights in the U.S. House Republicans opened an investigation into Clinton's role in the seven-year-old deal on Tuesday. Reid's "fact-based questions" were actual questions, and she kind of gave Kerns a chance to answer them, but her rundown of the Uranium One flap was really an indictment of what appears to be a questionable effort to bring Clinton back into the news as Special Counsel Robert Mueller prepared to make Trump's possible Russia collusion top news again.
"There's actually nothing about the deal that's controversial," Reid concluded. "The only reason we're talking about it, per your admission — which I think is very honest — the RNC would like us to be talking about this now." Which isn't quite fair — as former Trump campaign chief Corey Lewandowski suggested in his slip Saturday morning about the "continued lies of the Clinton administration," Fox News has been very eager to talk about the story, too. Peter Weber
If you've been spending the last several hours watching Game 5 of the World Series, you may have forgotten there is more to life than baseball, and you have obligations and responsibilities like work and school in the morning. Major League Baseball is here for you — just print out their tweet, fill in the blanks, and get ready for your boss or teachers to be totally chill when you roll in Tuesday morning, excuse for your Monday absence in hand. Catherine Garcia
After actor Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey on Sunday night of having made a "sexual advance" toward him when Rapp was 14 and Spacey was 26, Spacey apologized for "what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior."
In a statement released on Twitter, Spacey said he "honestly does not remember the encounter," which Rapp said took place in 1986 at a party Spacey hosted in his New York City apartment when both were appearing in Broadway plays. "If I did behave the way he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology ... and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years."
Spacey said Rapp's BuzzFeed News interview has also "encouraged" him to "address other things about my life." Because he has "been so protective" of his privacy, Spacey said, there have been "stories out there about me" regarding his sexuality. "As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women," he said. "I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man. I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior." Catherine Garcia