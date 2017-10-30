A visual timeline of the Manafort indictment

On Friday, a federal grand jury approved the first charges in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election, setting off an avalanche of speculation over the weekend. By Monday morning, reporters had zeroed in on the apartment of President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort:
Sun coming up at Manafort Alexandria condo. Half dozen TV crews, stills, a few DASH buses. No action. pic.twitter.com/wGiV1ox4iq
— Josh Gorestein (@joshgerstein) October 30, 2017
Manafort was under investigation before Mueller was appointed, and Mueller's team absorbed those probes into Manafort's actions in the election, as well as his real estate and financial dealings, including those in Ukraine, where he worked for a Russia-linked political party. Manafort is suspected additionally of money laundering, violating tax laws, and improperly disclosing his foreign lobbying. Sure enough, on Monday morning, Manafort surrendered to the FBI:
SUV pulled out of Manafort’s apartment. Unclear if it was him, but passenger had his face covered with the visor pic.twitter.com/Rr9vlJAzUW
— Nolan D. McCaskill (@NolanDMcCaskill) October 30, 2017
PHOTO: Former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort leaves his home before surrendering to the FBI. pic.twitter.com/mNxpA4NMmc
— AP Politics (@AP_Politics) October 30, 2017
Another shot of Manafort leaving his Virginia home, from AP pic.twitter.com/hReBSnBDpU
— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 30, 2017
Reporters outside of the FBI office in Washington, D.C., were the next to get a glimpse of Manafort:
Manafort and his lawyer just walked through the front door of the FBI field office in DC pic.twitter.com/DAgYAgFBU6
— Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) October 30, 2017
Manafort just walked into the FBI field office in D.C., using the front door (via CNN). https://t.co/n8TOn7j8wF
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 30, 2017
Follow ongoing coverage of the Manafort indictment here at The Week. Jeva Lange
President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort surrendered to federal authorities Monday after being indicted as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election campaign. He and a former business associate, Richard Gates, were told to turn themselves in early Monday morning.
Reports emerged Friday that a grand jury had approved the first indictments in Mueller's probe, and over the weekend speculation zeroed in on Manafort. The former Trump official had been under investigation even before Mueller was appointed to head the Russia probe, for real estate and financial dealings including work in Ukraine, where he worked for a Russia-linked political party. Mueller's probe absorbed those inquiries, as well as an investigation into Manafort's conduct during the election.
Manafort and Gates have been indicted on 12 counts, Politico reports, including conspiracy against the United States, conspiracy to launder money, and unregistered agent of a foreign principal. The pair are also charged with making false and misleading statements regarding the Foreign Agents Registration Act and with seven counts of failure to file reports of foreign bank accounts. Read the release from Mueller's office detailing the charges below, or read the full indictment here. Kimberly Alters
Details on Manafort and Gates here: pic.twitter.com/0BrCYWPtq4
— Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) October 30, 2017
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was asked to turn himself in to federal authorities on Monday as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. The explosive story will more than likely be the conversation of the week — but you wouldn't know if from watching Fox News:
How the Manafort news is playing on Fox right now pic.twitter.com/vSYsVQ3oED
— Jonathan Cohn (@CitizenCohn) October 30, 2017
While the network did briefly cover the Manafort indictment, the morning program, Fox & Friends, quickly moved on to other pressing matters:
Paul Manafort just agreed to turn himself in to the FBI. What should we report on?
CNN: Manafort
MSNBC: Manafort
Fox News: Hamburger emoji pic.twitter.com/Wjsvkb2coW
— Roberto Ferdman (@robferdman) October 30, 2017
CNN: Manafort/Gates
MSNBC: Manafort/Gates
Fox: "Economist questions Americans' patriotism" pic.twitter.com/DRgu9TWRGJ
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) October 30, 2017
Fox News right now. Tremendous. pic.twitter.com/AxKUFcBiLE
— Jason Abbruzzese (@JasonAbbruzzese) October 30, 2017
Fox News right now pic.twitter.com/DK8KyDpoW5
— Ben Jacobs (@Bencjacobs) October 30, 2017
Trump is famously a diehard fan of Fox & Friends, meaning he is perhaps missing the bulk of the conversation surrounding his former campaign chair. That being said, don't be surprised if he starts tweeting about candy. Jeva Lange
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's office reportedly served the first indictment in connection to the Russian election meddling investigation on Monday against President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort's former business associate, Rick Gates. The pair were told to surrender to federal authorities on Monday morning, The New York Times reports, adding that the specific charges "were not immediately clear."
Manafort was under investigation before Mueller was appointed, and Mueller's team absorbed those probes into Manafort's actions in the election, as well as his real estate and financial dealings, including those in Ukraine, where he worked for a Russia-linked political party. Manafort is suspected additionally of money laundering, violating tax laws, and improperly disclosing his foreign lobbying.
Wired writes that Mueller's approach to the investigation will likely follow a historic pattern: "Work on peripheral figures first, encourage them to cooperate with the government against their bosses in exchange for a lighter sentence, and then repeat the process until the circle has closed tightly around the godfather or criminal mastermind. There's no reason to think that this investigation will be any different." Jeva Lange
Iraqi Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani said Sunday that he would step down as the semi-autonomous region's president on Nov. 1 after he pushed a Sept. 25 independence referendum that backfired. Barzani defended his decision to go ahead with the referendum despite warnings from Baghdad and threats from neighboring Turkey and Iran, which feared that the vote would reverberate in their own Kurdish populations. Barzani said the result of the vote, overwhelmingly favoring independence, "can never be erased," and that he believed the world would reward the Kurds with their own nation after their key role in defeating the Islamic State. The referendum, however, triggered a crisis in which Iraqi government forces seized oil-rich Kirkuk and other Kurdish-held areas also claimed by the central government. Dozens of protesters attacked the region's parliament building as Barzani announced his decision on TV. Harold Maass
John Boehner unloads on GOP 'terrorists' and backstabbers, Sean Hannity, and life after Washington
Former House Speaker John Boehner (R-Ohio), 67, says the hardline conservatives in the House are "anarchists" and "legislative terrorists," drops a lot of F-bombs, smokes two packs a day, and irons everything from his shirts to his underwear. And that's just the beginning of what Politico's Tim Alberta found out about Boehner in 18 hours of interviews over the summer and fall. It's quite a read. Here are some highlights:
On Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), a founder of the far-right House Freedom Caucus: "Jordan was a terrorist as a legislator going back to his days in the Ohio House and Senate. ... A terrorist. A legislative terrorist." (Jordan said he feels "sorry for the guy if he's that bitter.")
On former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay (R-Texas): "DeLay and I were never close. Matter of fact, half the stab wounds in my back are from him."
On why Republicans can't repeal ObamaCare: "Their gonads shriveled up when they learned this vote was for real."
On Sean Hannity, Fox News, and partisan media: "I always liked Rush [Limbaugh]. When I went to Palm Beach I would always meet with Rush and we'd go play golf. But you know, who was that right-wing guy, [Mark] Levin? He went really crazy right and got a big audience, and he dragged [Sean] Hannity to the dark side. He dragged Rush to the dark side. ... I had a conversation with Hannity, probably about the beginning of 2015. I called him and said, 'Listen, you're nuts.' ... I wasn't going to be a right-wing idiot."
On how historians will remember him: "They'll be talking about the end of the two-party system." There is still a Republican Party, Boehner said, after beginning to suggest otherwise, "but what does it even mean? Donald Trump's not a Republican. He's not a Democrat. He's a populist. He doesn't have an ideological bone in his body." Who is the leader of the party? "There is nobody."
Read the entire entertaining, instructive profile at Politico Magazine. Peter Weber
On Wednesday, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) plans to unveil the tax reform package he and other Republicans have been hammering out behind closed doors for months. Over the weekend, an influential corporate lobbying group, the National Association of Home Builders, took a bit of a shine off the bill, promising to actively oppose it after Brady informed that group that a "homeownership" tax credit the group has been working to include in the bill did not make the cut. "We will do everything we can to defeat this thing," said Jerry Howard, the NAHB's chief executive, including a nationwide campaign.
"Home builders are considered among the most politically influential groups, as they play a large role in the local economy for virtually every congressional district — and contribute millions to political campaigns," The Washington Post explains. Howard and Brady's staff worked together for months on the "homeownership tax credit," which would more or less replace two other deductions — mortgage interest and property tax — but GOP leaders had already promised too many people that they are keeping the mortgage-interest deduction, the Post reports.
Once Brady rolls out his tax package — which will apparently controversially cap pre-tax contributions to 401(k) accounts — Senate Republicans will start working on theirs. Getting a tax bill signed is the GOP's top legislative priority, and NAHB isn't expected to be the last influential group that objects to parts of the bill. Peter Weber
John Oliver looks at GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore, wonders who top Republicans wouldn't support
In a few weeks, voters in Alabama will pick the next U.S. senator, and the favored candidate is Roy Moore, a twice-ousted Alabama Supreme Court chief justice. On Sunday's Last Week Tonight, John Oliver went through some areas where Moore has voiced extremist positions on conservative social issues. For example, as terrible as you might imagine his views are on homosexuality, Oliver said, "they're actually worse. He favors criminalization of sodomy, and if you ask him about that, things get weird fast."
"Now luckily, due to everything that you've seen so far, Republicans in both the House and the Senate have roundly condemned Moore and his views, and have even gone so far as to — I'm obviously kidding," Oliver said. "He just entered into a fundraising agreement with the RNC, and multiple Republican senators are actively fundraising on his behalf." He let Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) explain why. "That kind of blind loyalty means there is nobody you would not support," Oliver explained. "If the Republican party nominated a swarm of smallpox-infected bees, presumably John Cornyn would say: 'Look, we disagree on a lot of things, but Sen. All Those Bees is a reliable vote on tax cuts. I support the nominee of my party.'"
Oliver also checked in on America's horribly fatal opioid crisis, and President Trump: "Combating America's opioid crisis was one of Trump's central campaign promises, but I have to say, a lot of his solutions were underwhelming, including one of the key announcements on Thursday." You can watch why Oliver is skeptical that an ad campaign will solve America's opioid epidemic below. There is NSFW language. Peter Weber