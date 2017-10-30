Congressional Republicans are divided over the Mueller probe

As Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation takes a turn for the serious with the indictment of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort, congressional Republicans have not spoken in a unified voice — if they have spoken at all.
Indiana Rep. Jim Banks (R) was among the first to comment after Monday's news that Manafort was indeed Mueller's first target, reaffirming his support for Mueller's independent probe:
Likewise, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) issued a brief statement on Facebook. "In light of today's news on the Mueller probe, I wanted to express my continued support for this investigation," she wrote. "The investigation into possible Russian interference in our election cycle is a serious matter and it's important for our political process to allow it to continue so that we may get the facts." Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) on Fox News Sunday also encouraged his fellow Republicans to "give [Mueller] a chance to do his job," calling Mueller "a pretty apolitical guy."
At the other end of the spectrum, Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) said Friday — before Manafort was identified as the indictment target — that "Mueller is compromised by his apparent conflict of interest in being close with [former FBI Director] James Comey" and therefore should resign.
Apparently attempting to split the difference was Wisconsin Rep. Sean Duffy (R), who said on CNN on Monday that although the indictment is "not good" for Manafort, it not fair to say Manafort's actions should "taint" President Trump. "If [Manafort] had these interactions before the campaign, that doesn't mean he brought Donald Trump into his mess," Duffy argued. Similarly, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said Sunday she's seen evidence of Russian election meddling but not yet collusion by the Trump campaign. Bonnie Kristian
The Papadopoulos indictment appears to prove that Trump campaign officials were in continual contact with Russian agents
On Monday, an unsealed indictment revealed President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged with making false statements to federal agents and impeding the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Because federal investigations like Special Counsel Robert Mueller's tend to work inwards towards central figures, Papadopoulos' indictment is particularly of note because it includes references to other yet-unnamed campaign aides who were involved in conversations with Kremlin agents.
The timeline begins in early March 2016, when Papadopoulos signed on as a Trump campaign adviser. "Based on a conversation that took place on or about March 6, 2016, with a supervisory campaign official (the 'campaign supervisor'), defendant Papadopoulos understood that a principal foreign policy focus of the campaign was an improved U.S. relationship with Russia," the charges claim.
Later, after being offered "dirt" on Hillary Clinton by a character referred to as "the Professor," Papadopoulos emailed a "senior policy adviser" to say that there were "some interesting messages coming in from Moscow about a trip when the time is right." Then, in conversation between Papadopoulos and another "high-ranking campaign official," Papadopoulos wrote: "Russia has been eager to meet Mr. Trump for quite sometime and have been reaching out to me to discuss."
The official forwarded Papadopoulos' email to another unnamed campaign official and wrote: "Let's discuss. We need someone to communicate that DT is not doing these trips. It should be someone low level in the campaign as not to send any signal."
Another passage claims Papadopoulos attempted to arrange an "off the record" meeting between at least one campaign representative and "members of President Putin's office and the [Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs]." Papadopoulos also sent an email with the subject line "New message from Russia" to a high-ranking official.
Papadopoulos was arrested in July 2017 and has reportedly been cooperating with the FBI. Jeva Lange
President Trump responded to a wave of indictments against his former campaign staff Monday by doubling down on his assertion that there was "NO COLLUSION" between his campaign and the Kremlin:
Trump has not yet directly responded to the indictment of his former aide, George Papadopoulos, who has pled guilty to making false statements about his relationship with a Russian who promised "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the 2016 campaign. "Defendant Papadopoulos acknowledged that the professor had told him about the Russians possessing 'dirt' on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of 'thousands of emails,' but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining the [Trump] campaign," the indictment reads, adding that in fact "the professor only took interest in defendant Papadopoulos because of his status with the campaign."
In the words of the liberal-leaning Daily Kos' contributing editor, Armando: "The question no longer is was there Trump-Russia collusion. The questions are how much collusion and how high did it go." Jeva Lange
President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged with making false statements regarding his contact with a Russian "professor" who claimed he had "dirt" on Hillary Clinton during the campaign, it was revealed Monday. Papadopoulos was arrested in July, and reportedly has been cooperating with government officials since.
"Defendant Papadopoulos acknowledged that the professor had told him about the Russians possessing 'dirt' on then-candidate Hillary Clinton in the form of 'thousands of emails,' but stated multiple times that he learned that information prior to joining the [Trump] campaign," the charges read. "In truth and in fact, however, defendant Papadopoulos learned he would be an adviser to the campaign in early March, and met the professor on or about March 14, 2016; the professor only took interest in defendant Papadopoulos because of his status with the campaign; and the professor told defendant Papadopoulos about the 'thousands of emails' on or about April 26, 2016, when defendant Papadopoulos had been a foreign policy adviser to the campaign for over a month."
Papadopoulos has pled guilty to the charges, and the case was unsealed Monday. He had additionally told federal investigators that the professor was "a nothing" and "just a guy talk[ing] up connections or something," the charges add.
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was also indicted Monday, although his charges are less directly related to allegations of collusion between the campaign and Russia. Read more about charges against Papadopoulos here. Jeva Lange
White people in rural areas are the popular face of the opioid epidemic, but The Washington Post reports that a closer look at the numbers shows Native American communities have been hit the hardest.
Of course, there are far more white people than Native Americans in the United States, so there are also far more white people who suffer opioid addiction and overdose. However, the proportionate increase in overdose among Native American populations is much, much higher:
More than 52,000 Americans died of a drug overdose in 2015 — a more than 200 percent increase from 16 years ago, according to a Centers for Disease Control report. The epidemic is especially centered outside cities and among Native Americans and whites. Deaths rose by 325 percent over the same period when you look only at rural areas, and by more than 500 percent among Native Americans and native Alaskans. [The Washington Post]
In fact, while white people overdose from heroin specifically at a slightly higher rate than Native Americans, overdose deaths from opioid use in general are more common among Native Americans than any other ethnic group:
The Post's Monday report cites commentary on intergenerational trauma from Pew Charitable Trusts as a piece of the explanation for this disparity. Read the Pew analysis here. Bonnie Kristian
Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, surrendered to federal authorities Monday after being indicted on 12 charges related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. Manafort's charges include money laundering and tax fraud, but do not concern any actions specifically related to his time at the helm of Trump's winning campaign.
Still, "the seriousness of the charges suggests that Mueller may be able to bring substantial pressure on Manafort to cooperate with his ongoing investigation into matters more directly relevant to [Trump] himself," writes Greg Sargent at The Washington Post. "Mueller will try to get Manafort to disclose everything he knows about any Russian sabotage of the election, any Trump campaign collusion with it, and any Trump organization dealings with Russia he might know about."
That could include a specific focus on the June 2016 meeting between a Russian lawyer and Donald Trump Jr., the president's eldest son, at Trump Tower:
First, there's the meeting that [Trump Jr.] arranged with Russians in the expectation that the Trump campaign would be given damaging information on Hillary Clinton that originated with the Russian government. Manafort and Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner were at the 2016 meeting, and there are reports of cryptic notes that Manafort took there that are in Mueller's possession.
[Paul Rosenzweig, a senior counsel on Ken Starr's probe of former President Bill Clinton,] says Mueller will want to question Manafort about what happened at the meeting, but that's only the beginning. "Were you contacted after the meeting by the Russians in any follow up?" Rosenzweig says Manafort would likely be asked. "During your tenure as campaign chair, did you discuss this meeting with Donald J. Trump?"
That last one is particularly relevant, since it could shed light on what Trump knew about the meeting and when. [The Washington Post]
Rosenzweig also suggested in his interview with Sargent that Mueller now has the "specter of criminal prosecution and jail time" on his side, which he can use "to induce [Manafort] to be truthful in his testimony." Read more of Rosenzweig's predictions at The Washington Post. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Manafort's business associate, Rick Gates, were indicted on Monday as part of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. But despite Manafort's one-time role with the Trump campaign, the 12 charges brought Monday have very little to do with Trump or Russian collusion.
Manafort stands accused of massive financial crimes, including tax evasion, money laundering, fraud, false statements, and "conspiracy against the United States." The charge closest to the Russia investigation is acting as an "unregistered agent of a foreign principal." According to the indictment, Manafort and Gates "knowingly and willfully, without registering with the attorney general as required by law, acted as agents of a foreign principal, to wit, the Government of Ukraine, the Party of Regions, and [pro-Moscow Ukrainian politician Viktor] Yanukovych."
Manafort spent more than 10 years working for political organizations in Ukraine, which involved forging a close relationship with Yanukovych, the former president of Ukraine, who was a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin. Yanukovych was ousted in 2014 and fled to Russia. Manafort also signed a $10 million annual contract in 2006 with Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch close to Putin, and routed that money through Cyprus, a scheme detailed in the indictment.
Still, critics of the Trump administration hoping for damning evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin will come away empty handed — at least for now. Extensive FBI investigations historically follow a particular pattern, which includes circling inward from "peripheral figures first," Wired notes, and then encouraging them to cooperate in exchange for leniency. Jeva Lange
Among the allegations in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort is a charge that he illegally used money from an untaxed account to buy clothes — a lot of very nice clothes. Specifically, as USA Today's Brad Heath highlighted on Twitter, Manafort is alleged to have spent more than $1.3 million on luxury clothing in Beverly Hills and New York City:
These expenditures are part of a "lavish lifestyle" Manafort is alleged to have maintained in the United States using untaxed income:
The clothing expenses apparently explain why the FBI took photos of Manafort's suits when the agency executed a no-knock raid on his Virginia home in July. See these sections in context in the full Manafort indictment document here. Bonnie Kristian