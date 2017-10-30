There's something suspicious about the World Series baseballs

Pitchers for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Houston Astros are complaining about the feel of the 2017 World Series baseballs. "The World Series ball is slicker," pitcher Justin Verlander, whose Astros are up 3-2 in the series and who starts on the mound for Game 6 on Tuesday, told Sports Illustrated. "No doubt ... You know when you sign a receipt at Starbucks, and if you don't hold the paper down with your hand, the pen just slides across the paper and the ink doesn't stick to it? That's what it's like sometimes trying to sign these balls. That's how slick the leather is."
The slicker balls are having a noticeable effect on the game, pitchers claim. The Dodgers' Yu Darvish "threw 14 sliders and did not get a single swing and miss on the pitch" in Game 3, Sports Illustrated writes. "It was the first time in 34 starts this year that Darvish did not get a swing and miss on his slider." In Darvish's own words: "I had trouble with the ball throwing a slider. It was slicker."
While ball-juicing conspiracies are a perennial complaint in baseball, the 2017 World Series has seen an astronomical rise in home runs. Game 5 on Sunday had seven dingers, adding to a record World Series total of 22 home runs — already. The 2002 World Series previously had the most home runs for the championship series, with 21 homers in seven games between the Anaheim Angels and the San Francisco Giants.
MLB's senior vice president of baseball operations, Peter Woodfork, said the league has done nothing to change the balls. "The only difference is the gold stamping on the baseballs," he said of the ink, which in the regular season is blue. But Sports Illustrated obtained World Series baseballs and agrees — something's fishy. Read the full investigation here, and why more home runs might not a good thing in baseball at The Week. Jeva Lange
American special operations forces reportedly captured key Benghazi attack suspect Mustafa al-Imam in Libya on Sunday and are transporting him back to the U.S. for trial, The Associated Press reports. President Trump reportedly approved the mission himself. "Because of this successful operation, al-Imam will face justice in the United States for his role in the Sept. 11, 2012 attacks in Benghazi, which resulted in the deaths of Ambassador Christopher Stevens, Glen Doherty, Sean Smith, and Tyrone Woods," Trump said in a statement.
The Benghazi attack has been a major point of criticism against then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. In a 2016 presidential debate, Trump falsely claimed Stevens "sent 600 requests for help" and claimed incorrectly that Clinton "didn't answer" the "call" at "3 o'clock in the morning."
Another alleged Benghazi attacker, Abu Khattala, went on trial in Washington earlier in October, facing charges such as "murder of an internationally protected person," AP writes. More than a dozen other people have also been charged over the attack.
The plan to capture al-Imam had reportedly been in the works for months. "The arrest of the man shows that President Trump, who vowed during his campaign to fill the wartime prison at Guantanamo Bay with 'bad dudes,' is willing to use civilian courts to prosecute terrorism suspects captured overseas," The New York Times reports. Jeva Lange
Sarah Huckabee Sanders just read a viral email forward from 2011 to reporters to explain the White House's position on tax reform
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders launched into her first press briefing Monday since early morning reports about Special Counsel Robert Mueller indictments with a convoluted story about — taxes? "I want to start the briefing today by addressing a topic I know all of you are preparing to ask me about," joked Sanders, "and that's tax reform."
In order to explain why tax reform is needed, Sanders gave an almost word-for-word recitation of a viral email forward that has been circulating since at least 2011. "Suppose that every day, 10 people — for our purposes, we'll say 'reporters' — go out for beer, and the bill for all 10 comes to $100," she began. "If these 10 reporters paid their tab every night the way we pay our taxes, it would go something like this: The first four, the poorest, would pay nothing. The fifth would pay $1. The sixth would pay $3. The seventh would pay $7. The eighth would pay … "
Sanders quickly lost everyone:
The funniest part of Sarah Huckabee Sander's anecdote is the idea of 10 reporters only drinking $100 worth of beer.
— Ali Watkins (@AliWatkins) October 30, 2017
Sanders, sounding like America's worst math teacher, is reading a very convoluted tax parable about reporters drinking in a bar.
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 30, 2017
REPORTERS DONT LEAVE THE BAR ASKING EACH OTHER ABOUT THE BILL
— Asawin Suebsaeng (@swin24) October 30, 2017
Tax reform was confusing before, but now, after hearing Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ story about reporters, it all makes sense to me.
— Amanda Terkel (@aterkel) October 30, 2017
is Sarah Sanders reading…..an email forward from my elderly uncle?
— Tom Namako (@TomNamako) October 30, 2017
Watch the whole thing below. Jeva Lange
Here's that whole anecdote from Sarah Huckabee-Sanders that, to my ear, sounded like an email your relative would forward you pic.twitter.com/y3ZpW855Jy
— Colin Jones (@colinjones) October 30, 2017
Democratic lobbyist Tony Podesta is stepping down from his firm, the Podesta Group, after finding himself a target of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's ongoing investigation into the Trump campaign's possible collusion with Russia, Politico reports. Podesta was reportedly sucked into Mueller's probe during an investigation into the finances of President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort. "Manafort organized a PR campaign on behalf of a nonprofit called the European Centre for a Modern Ukraine," Politico writes. "Podesta Group was one of several firms that were paid to do work on the PR campaign to promote Ukraine in the U.S."
Podesta — whose brother, John Podesta, served as Hillary Clinton's campaign chairman — told his staff Monday that he was stepping down because he "needs to fight this as an individual, but doesn't want the firm to fight it," a person familiar with the farewell speech said. Podesta will be succeeded by the firm's CEO, Kimberley Fritts.
On Monday, Mueller brought charges against Manafort. An indictment of Trump aide George Papadopoulos was also unsealed. Jeva Lange
A judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Monday blocked President Trump's August memo directing the Pentagon to implement a ban on transgender troops, The Associated Press reports. Trump's order, which came as a surprise in July, demanded that the Defense Department stop accepting openly transgender recruits but allowed Pentagon leadership to decide whether active transgender personnel could continue in their roles.
Monday's ruling means that the ban cannot be enforced as it is debated in courts: "U.S. District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly wrote Monday that transgender members of the military who had sued over the change were likely to win their lawsuit and barred the Trump administration from reversing course," AP writes.
The judge did, however, deny the plaintiffs' motion to lift the ban on funds for gender reassignment surgery, The Hill reports. Trump's memo prohibited federal spending on sex-reassignment surgeries unless they are needed "to protect the health of an individual who has already begun a course of treatment to reassign his or her sex."
Over the summer, Trump's ban was met by heavy criticism, including from Republicans and veterans. "Any American who meets current medical and readiness standards should be allowed to continue serving ... regardless of their gender identity," said Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) at the time. Jeva Lange
Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller is reportedly at risk of having his leg amputated after graphic in-game injury
Doctors are reportedly racing to save the leg of Chicago Bears tight end Zach Miller, who damaged an artery after dislocating his knee in an attempt to make a touchdown reception during Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints, Bleacher Report writes. "Vascular surgeons are trying to save Bears TE Zach Miller's leg, not just his career," tweeted ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Our hearts go out to Zach Miller and @ChicagoBears after #KneeDislocation (PCL, PLC, ACL) with arterial injury. pic.twitter.com/2E8Ap3MOxc
— Brian Waterman, MD (@H2O_SportsMD) October 30, 2017
"On top of losing a player who has 20 catches for 236 yards and two touchdowns this season, the play came with another blow to the Bears," the Chicago Tribune writes. "Officials originally ruled Miller had made a touchdown catch, which would have cut the Saints' third-quarter lead to 14-10. But they overturned the call upon review, and the Bears settled for Connor Barth's 44-yard field goal to make it 14-6."
Added Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky of his 33-year-old teammate: "Zach means a lot to this team beyond the X's and O's and what he brings to the field but what he brings to us as a person. Specifically how much he has helped me grow in this process. You never want to see a teammate go down like that." Jeva Lange
The FBI is investigating how a tiny Montana-based electrical company was awarded a $300 million contract to restore Puerto Rico's power
The FBI has opened an investigation into a controversial $300 million contract that the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority awarded to Whitefish Energy Holdings, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Whitefish Energy is the tiny company from Montana that was hired to rebuild power lines on the island following two destructive hurricanes. The deal had drawn widespread scrutiny in part because Whitefish Energy secured the contract while only having two full-time employees, and because it is located in Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's tiny hometown. The FBI agents are apparently looking into "circumstances surrounding the disaster-recovery deal," people familiar with the investigation told The Wall Street Journal.
On Sunday, Puerto Rico Gov. Ricardo Rosselló canceled the contract, claiming the controversy surrounding the deal had become "a distraction." Jeva Lange
The Papadopoulos indictment appears to prove that Trump campaign officials were in continual contact with Russian agents
On Monday, an unsealed indictment revealed President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, George Papadopoulos, was charged with making false statements to federal agents and impeding the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Because federal investigations like Special Counsel Robert Mueller's tend to work inwards towards central figures, Papadopoulos' indictment is particularly of note because it includes references to other yet-unnamed campaign aides who were involved in conversations with Kremlin agents.
The timeline begins in early March 2016, when Papadopoulos signed on as a Trump campaign adviser. "Based on a conversation that took place on or about March 6, 2016, with a supervisory campaign official (the 'campaign supervisor'), defendant Papadopoulos understood that a principal foreign policy focus of the campaign was an improved U.S. relationship with Russia," the charges claim.
Later, after being offered "dirt" on Hillary Clinton by a character referred to as "the Professor," Papadopoulos emailed a "senior policy adviser" to say that there were "some interesting messages coming in from Moscow about a trip when the time is right." Then, in conversation between Papadopoulos and another "high-ranking campaign official," Papadopoulos wrote: "Russia has been eager to meet Mr. Trump for quite sometime and have been reaching out to me to discuss."
The official forwarded Papadopoulos' email to another unnamed campaign official and wrote: "Let's discuss. We need someone to communicate that DT is not doing these trips. It should be someone low level in the campaign as not to send any signal."
Another passage claims Papadopoulos attempted to arrange an "off the record" meeting between at least one campaign representative and "members of President Putin's office and the [Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs]." Papadopoulos also sent an email with the subject line "New message from Russia" to a high-ranking official.
Papadopoulos was arrested in July 2017 and has reportedly been cooperating with the FBI. Jeva Lange