Democrats tried to be cool with a Stranger Things-style graphic. They failed miserably.

On Wednesday, the GOP is expected to unveil its new tax plan, and Senate Democrats are making their stance on the matter cringingly clear. Hopping on the hype train for Stranger Things 2, they tweeted this Tuesday in anticipation of the coming bill:
Tomorrow, the GOP is expected to finally unveil #TrumpTax plan, but w/ planned middle class tax hikes, we're sure it's in the upside down. pic.twitter.com/aCMmaD3EFj
The "upside down" — the alternate dimension within the universe of Stranger Things — is home to all sorts of terrifying sights that threaten to break through into the real world. Are "planned middle class tax hikes" as spooky as the nightmarish monster that terrorizes Hawkins, Indiana? What about clunky attempts at relatability? Apparently, we won't have to wait long to find out. Shivani Ishwar
Tom Brady thinks he's discovered the science of invincibility. His book, The TB12 Method, claims that it is possible not just to prevent injuries, but to even "decelerate the aging process as most people experience it today." He wants to play football until he's 45, outsmarting the science of aging and concussions with "pliability."
"Famous for being unforgiving of himself when he makes mistakes, [Brady] turns out to be unforgiving of players who make the mistake of getting injured," ESPN writes, going on to quote the New England Patriots quarterback as saying: "If our bodies can handle the force, it doesn't matter what sport we play or how old we are. That's why age isn't my problem!"
Not everyone believes him — as one Twitter user put it bluntly while sharing the story, "Brady selling snake oil." Here is a glimpse at the "method" the quarterback claims is keeping him healthy into the twilight of his career:
pssst Tom Brady will believe anything you tell him as long as you make it sound healthy https://t.co/f0x4ILijcj pic.twitter.com/C4vt74Sx9p
Read the full story at ESPN and take a look at the latest cover of ESPN The Magazine, featuring an "old" Tom Brady, below. Jeva Lange
Tom Brady is on the cover of ESPN the Magazine ... and if it's up to him, it won't be the last time. pic.twitter.com/Gdn3AndTGV
The White House released official portraits of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, presenting the world with two flag-laden photos of both men grinning broadly.
NEW: The White House releases the official portraits of President Trump and Vice President Pence pic.twitter.com/7RsMFfVO7n
For Trump, the big smile is a change from his normal photo preferences, which reportedly identify sternness with toughness. "As a presidential candidate, he wanted to look dour, and vetoed any campaign imagery that so much as hinted at weakness," aides told The New York Times in a story earlier this year.
Trump's ideal photo is one in which he looks like Winston Churchill, the Times story said. If that was the goal in this portrait, it missed the mark: Churchill's portraits typically saw him scowling at the camera. Bonnie Kristian
Papadopoulos was just a 'coffee boy' who 'prefers a caramel macchiato,' says Trump campaign adviser
On Monday, we learned that President Trump's former campaign aide George Papadopoulos was arrested in July and charged with making false statements about his attempts to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton via a Russian contact. Papadopoulos has cooperated with federal officials since then, leading to speculation that he may have worn a wire.
On Tuesday, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo argued on CNN that Papadopoulos' import on the campaign team has been wildly overblown. "He was the coffee boy! I mean, you might have called him a 'foreign policy analyst,'" Caputo told host Chris Cuomo, "but in fact, you know, if he was going to wear a wire, all we'd know now is whether he prefers a caramel macchiato over a regular American coffee in conversations with his barista. He had nothing to do with the campaign, and all this contact with Russians is something completely beyond the scope of his volunteer duties."
Papadopoulos was indeed only a volunteer, though Trump himself knew who he was — at least, enough to call him an "excellent guy" in a Washington Post interview — by March of 2016. Watch the interview clip below. Bonnie Kristian
Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo says "he never heard of" George Papadopoulos: "He was the coffee boy" https://t.co/frJ1vOgEO9
The most popular governors in the country are all Republicans, a massive new Morning Consult poll has found. Curiously, many of the most favorable governors are in liberal-leaning states, including Massachusetts' Charlie Baker (R), who tops the list with a 69 percent approval rating. Maryland's Larry Hogan (R), Vermont's Phil Scott (R), and Brian Sandoval of Nevada (R), a swing state carried by Hillary Clinton in 2016, also rank in the top 10. The highest ranking Democrat is Montana's Steve Bullock, coming in at the 12th spot.
New @MorningConsult Gov Rankings are live- Blue state Republicans are thriving while Christie "plumbs new depths."https://t.co/EzMAqAUUbk pic.twitter.com/9CughDvsZF
Many of the least popular governors are also Republicans. New Jersey's Chris Christie (R) sits in the poll's bottom spot, with 77 percent of voters disapproving of him, followed by Connecticut's Dan Malloy, a Democrat, and Kansas' Sam Brownback (R).
Overall, there are 34 Republican governors, 15 Democratic governors, and one independent governor in the U.S. The poll reached 255,000 registered voters between July 1 and Sept. 30, with margins of error varying by state. Read the full results and methodology at Morning Consult. Jeva Lange
Everybody wants to know what Special Counsel Robert Mueller has up his sleeve now, after his indictments were unsealed against President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his deputy, Rick Gates, on Monday. A guilty plea from George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser Trump now dismisses as "a young, low level volunteer named George," was also revealed. Former federal prosecutors are probably better at reading Mueller's tea leaves than most.
With the unsealed Papadopoulos plea deal, Mueller "knows he's sending messages to at least three or four other operatives and their lawyers that he's got somebody in his corner who could be damaging to their interests," Randall Samborn, a senior aide on a George W. Bush-era special counsel investigation, told Politico. Mueller is "moving quickly" and insulating himself, added Solomon Wisenberg, a prosecutor in Kenneth Starr's Whitewater investigation. "It makes it that much harder I think for somebody to try to either pardon someone like Manafort or get Mueller fired."
Preet Bharara, whom Trump fired as U.S. attorney covering Manhattan, told Politico that it's "hard to tell, but the George Papadopoulos guilty plea tells us (a) Mueller is moving fast (b) the Mueller team keeps secrets well (c) more charges should be expected and (d) this team takes obstruction and lying very, very seriously." That last part "should be of concern to some people," he added.
The fact that Papadopoulos has been cooperating with Mueller's investigation for months, since his secret arrest in July at Dulles airport, should make a lot of people in Trump's orbit nervous. "I'm sure there are a lot of phones ringing off the hook to folks' lawyers," said Julie Myers Wood, another Whitewater prosecutor. "They're rethinking any interaction with him in the last few months." Below, CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin, a member of the Iran-Contra prosecution team, lays out the case that Papadolpoulos was wearing a wire. Peter Weber
On Tuesday, President Trump downplayed Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictments of former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his top aide, plus the guilty plea of a Trump campaign adviser, George Papadopoulos:
The Fake News is working overtime. As Paul Manaforts lawyer said, there was "no collusion" and events mentioned took place long before he...
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
....came to the campaign. Few people knew the young, low level volunteer named George, who has already proven to be a liar. Check the DEMS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
I hope people will start to focus on our Massive Tax Cuts for Business (jobs) and the Middle Class (in addition to Democrat corruption)!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 31, 2017
Trump's tweets reiterated his dismissal of charges against Manafort. They also notably contained Trump's first acknowledgment of Papadopoulos since the former foreign policy aide's indictment was unsealed. It was revealed Monday that Papadopoulos was arrested earlier this year and pleaded guilty to making false statements that deflected the extent of his interactions with Russian agents. Papadopoulos has reportedly been cooperating with government agents since his arrest.
Additionally, Trump's repeated calls to "check the DEMS" and to "focus" on "crooked Hillary" have been interpreted by some as intentionally muddying the waters. "The Trump administration and its media allies want this to be foggy," writes Brian Stelter at Reliable Sources. "When you say 'Russia,' they say 'Hillary,' thickening more fog." Jeva Lange
Sen. Chuck Grassley nearly topples a row of American flags fleeing questions about Mueller indictments
It is an awkward time to be the Republican chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) on Monday went as far as to clamber through a row of American flags — nearly toppling them over — to squeeze his way out of a press conference where reporters refused to stay on the preordained topic of judicial confirmations, CNN reports:
CLIP: Sen. @ChuckGrassley exits news conference via door behind American flags.
Full news conference here: https://t.co/mdeAUFERPh pic.twitter.com/IHdgD7hXlT
— CSPAN (@cspan) October 30, 2017
"Anybody have any questions for Sen. Grassley, or anybody else here, on this topic?" Senate Majority Whip John Cornyn (R-Texas) attempted to direct. When it became clear that there wasn't, Grassley made his ungraceful exit.
Grassley and the Judiciary Committee are separately investigating Russia's role in the 2016 presidential election. As many observed on Monday, the unsealing of the George Papadopoulos indictment revealed just how much Special Counsel Robert Mueller has managed to uncover that hasn't been on the various Senate committees' "radars."
Grassley did throw reporters a bone earlier Monday: "All I know at this point is the president should let the special counsel do his job," he cryptically warned. Jeva Lange