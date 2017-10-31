The father of nationally beloved hippo Fiona died Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo at the age of 36, The Associated Press reports. Henry, a Nile hippopotamus, had reportedly lost hundreds of pounds in recent months due to ongoing health problems.
RIP Henry.
Henry the hippo, beloved father of Fiona, has died, the @CincinnatiZoo reports » https://t.co/CdT46Dqer5 pic.twitter.com/QHLwpupGzX
— WLWT.com (@WLWT) October 31, 2017
Vet staff had noticed that Henry "took an obvious downward turn in the past few days and was weak and unsteady," the zoo wrote. "After an exam this morning, they determined that Henry's quality of life would not improve and made the difficult decision to humanely euthanize him."
The average life expectancy of a Nile hippo is 35 years. Henry is survived by his mate, Bibi, and their daughter Fiona, who was born six weeks early in January 2017, but remained healthy and a delight to zoo visitors. "From meeting, bonding, and breeding with his mate Bibi, to becoming a father to charismatic and spirited Fiona, Henry's days in Cincinnati were filled with sunshine, watermelons, waterfalls, and the highest quality of care that can be provided to any animal,” said Wendy Rice, the Africa head keeper at the Cincinnati Zoo. Jeva Lange
When she's not busy writing instructions for one-pan pastas and plowing snow from her Bedford, New York, driveway, Martha Stewart apparently spends her time collecting skeletons. And no, these are not cute, cartoony skeletons you would imagine might tickle the fancy of a New England lifestyle guru: "The scarier the better," she enthused to The Wall Street Journal:
Ms. Stewart has collected skeletons "for years" and scatters about 20 human ones outdoors each Halloween. She enjoys their versatility, lounging them on patio chairs, cross-legged around light fixtures and perched in trees with their arms outstretched. Faux skeletons with a creamy bone hue, intact teeth, and anatomical accuracy are best, she says.
"I like the mouth a little bit open," she says. [The Wall Street Journal]
Extremely normal! Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to force a Game 7 in the World Series on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, who are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven championship round. Game 6 sees the teams return to Dodger Stadium after a three-game stint in Houston, with southpaw Rich Hill taking the mound for the home team and the seemingly unbeatable Justin Verlander stepping up for the Astros.
"It's something that all of us have been preparing our entire careers for," said Hill of the elimination game.
The first pitch will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox. Jeva Lange
President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, was indicted Monday over an assortment of alleged financial crimes, provoking a flurry of speculation about how the commander in chief might respond. "In the hours after the indictment," The Associated Press reports, "the president angrily told one confidant that Manafort had been a campaign 'part-timer' who had only helped steer the convention and got too much credit for Trump's ability to hold onto the nomination."
Still, the charges against Manafort — which include conspiracy against the United States — are serious. Additionally, there is excitement among Trump's critics that Manafort could potentially "flip" and out other Trump associates in order to cut a better deal for himself. Trump, on the other hand, could potentially fire Special Counsel Robert Mueller — or pardon his old campaign chairman.
On Tuesday, when asked point blank if he would pardon Manafort, Trump didn't answer. Instead, he abruptly ended the conversation. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Trump when asked whether he'll pardon Paul Manafort: "Thank you." pic.twitter.com/N1hZaGjc6K
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) October 31, 2017
On Wednesday, the GOP is expected to unveil its new tax plan, and Senate Democrats are making their stance on the matter cringingly clear. Hopping on the hype train for Stranger Things 2, they tweeted this Tuesday in anticipation of the coming bill:
Tomorrow, the GOP is expected to finally unveil #TrumpTax plan, but w/ planned middle class tax hikes, we're sure it's in the upside down. pic.twitter.com/aCMmaD3EFj
— Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) October 31, 2017
The "upside down" — the alternate dimension within the universe of Stranger Things — is home to all sorts of terrifying sights that threaten to break through into the real world. Are "planned middle class tax hikes" as spooky as the nightmarish monster that terrorizes Hawkins, Indiana? What about clunky attempts at relatability? Apparently, we won't have to wait long to find out. Shivani Ishwar
Tom Brady thinks he's discovered the science of invincibility. His book, The TB12 Method, claims that it is possible not just to prevent injuries, but to even "decelerate the aging process as most people experience it today." He wants to play football until he's 45, outsmarting the science of aging and concussions with "pliability."
"Famous for being unforgiving of himself when he makes mistakes, [Brady] turns out to be unforgiving of players who make the mistake of getting injured," ESPN writes, going on to quote the New England Patriots quarterback as saying: "If our bodies can handle the force, it doesn't matter what sport we play or how old we are. That's why age isn't my problem!"
Not everyone believes him — as one Twitter user put it bluntly while sharing the story, "Brady selling snake oil." Here is a glimpse at the "method" the quarterback claims is keeping him healthy into the twilight of his career:
pssst Tom Brady will believe anything you tell him as long as you make it sound healthy https://t.co/f0x4ILijcj pic.twitter.com/C4vt74Sx9p
— BUM CHILLIPS (@edsbs) October 31, 2017
Read the full story at ESPN and take a look at the latest cover of ESPN The Magazine, featuring an "old" Tom Brady, below. Jeva Lange
Tom Brady is on the cover of ESPN the Magazine ... and if it's up to him, it won't be the last time. pic.twitter.com/Gdn3AndTGV
— ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2017
The White House released official portraits of President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence on Tuesday, presenting the world with two flag-laden photos of both men grinning broadly.
NEW: The White House releases the official portraits of President Trump and Vice President Pence pic.twitter.com/7RsMFfVO7n
— CBS News (@CBSNews) October 31, 2017
For Trump, the big smile is a change from his normal photo preferences, which reportedly identify sternness with toughness. "As a presidential candidate, he wanted to look dour, and vetoed any campaign imagery that so much as hinted at weakness," aides told The New York Times in a story earlier this year.
Trump's ideal photo is one in which he looks like Winston Churchill, the Times story said. If that was the goal in this portrait, it missed the mark: Churchill's portraits typically saw him scowling at the camera. Bonnie Kristian
Papadopoulos was just a 'coffee boy' who 'prefers a caramel macchiato,' says Trump campaign adviser
On Monday, we learned that President Trump's former campaign aide George Papadopoulos was arrested in July and charged with making false statements about his attempts to get "dirt" on Hillary Clinton via a Russian contact. Papadopoulos has cooperated with federal officials since then, leading to speculation that he may have worn a wire.
On Tuesday, former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo argued on CNN that Papadopoulos' import on the campaign team has been wildly overblown. "He was the coffee boy! I mean, you might have called him a 'foreign policy analyst,'" Caputo told host Chris Cuomo, "but in fact, you know, if he was going to wear a wire, all we'd know now is whether he prefers a caramel macchiato over a regular American coffee in conversations with his barista. He had nothing to do with the campaign, and all this contact with Russians is something completely beyond the scope of his volunteer duties."
Papadopoulos was indeed only a volunteer, though Trump himself knew who he was — at least, enough to call him an "excellent guy" in a Washington Post interview — by March of 2016. Watch the interview clip below. Bonnie Kristian
Former Trump campaign adviser Michael Caputo says "he never heard of" George Papadopoulos: "He was the coffee boy" https://t.co/frJ1vOgEO9
— CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 31, 2017