Dodgers fight to keep World Series hopes alive in Game 6 against Astros

The Los Angeles Dodgers will attempt to force a Game 7 in the World Series on Tuesday night against the Houston Astros, who are up 3-2 in the best-of-seven championship round. Game 6 sees the teams return to Dodger Stadium after a three-game stint in Houston, with southpaw Rich Hill taking the mound for the home team and the seemingly unbeatable Justin Verlander stepping up for the Astros.

"It's something that all of us have been preparing our entire careers for," said Hill of the elimination game.

The first pitch will be at 8:20 p.m. ET on Fox. Jeva Lange