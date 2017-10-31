At least 6 dead, 9 injured after mass casualty incident in lower Manhattan

A man driving a rented Home Depot truck struck several pedestrians in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday, killing at least six people and injuring nine more, law enforcement said. The driver apparently steered his vehicle down a bike path adjacent to the Hudson River, near Chambers Street, before colliding with a school bus from nearby Stuyvesant High School.

Police said the driver of the truck confronted authorities with "imitation firearms" and was subsequently shot by New York police. "What happened was there was a car crash … He came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around [Chambers Street] and somebody started to chase him," Laith Bahlouli, 14, a student at the nearby Stuyvesant High School, told the New York Post. Singer Josh Groban, who was "half a block" from the scene, said he "didn't see it but heard 8-10 quick rounds fired off."

A heavy police presence responded to the scene, including a bomb squad, and much of the nearby West Side Highway remains blocked off. Authorities have the suspect in custody, though no motive has yet been offered for the incident. Home Depot said it is cooperating with authorities. CNN reports the FBI has taken over the investigation from local authorities. The Week Staff

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.