After NYC attack, Trump says it's time to step up 'extreme vetting'

On Twitter Tuesday night, President Trump said he has ordered the Department of Homeland Security to "step up our already Extreme Vetting Program. Being politically correct is fine, but not for this!"
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
Trump made the announcement in the wake of Tuesday afternoon's truck attack in New York City, when a suspect, a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan, drove a truck on a busy bike path in lower Manhattan, killing eight. The suspect came to the United States in 2010, law enforcement officials said. The Trump administration has called for a travel ban against citizens from seven countries; Uzbekistan is not on the list. Catherine Garcia
Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Sam Clovis, the Trump campaign's national co-chairman and chief policy adviser, a person familiar with the situation told NBC News Tuesday.
Clovis also testified in front of the investigating grand jury. He was the supervisor of George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to the campaign who is cooperating with Mueller and pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to making false statements about his interactions with Russians. Court documents unsealed on Monday describe emails between an unnamed "campaign supervisor" and Papadopoulos, with the supervisor saying "great work" after they spoke about Russians trying to arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian officials. Clovis' attorney confirmed to NBC News Clovis is the supervisor in the emails.
Notably, Clovis, a former Pentagon official and failed Senate candidate from Iowa, is President Trump's choice to be chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture, despite the fact that he is not and never was a scientist. Catherine Garcia
House Republicans have postponed the release of their tax bill, a congressional aide told The New York Times Tuesday night.
Instead of coming out on Wednesday, the bill will be unveiled Thursday. Over the past several weeks, House Republicans have been holding closed door meetings, attempting to fill in the tax framework President Trump released in September.
Speaking to conservative groups on Tuesday afternoon, Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) announced the draft bill would immediately cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent and would phase in full repeal of the estate tax over several years, a meeting attendee told the Times. Much of the bill remains a mystery, including if the top income tax rate will go up or down and how it will affect tax-free retirement savings. Catherine Garcia
Several media outlets, citing law enforcement officials, have identified the suspect in Tuesday's deadly truck attack in lower Manhattan as Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, a 29-year-old from Uzbekistan.
Saipov entered the United States in 2010, and has lived in Ohio, Florida, and New Jersey, law enforcement officials told ABC News. He is married and has three children, and was the registered statutory agent for two Ohio-based trucking companies, ABC News reports. Saipov allegedly drove a rented truck down a bike path Tuesday afternoon, killing eight and injuring more than a dozen people. Catherine Garcia
CBS on Tuesday said it is "looking into" allegations of sexual harassment made against actor Jeremy Piven, star of the network's new drama Wisdom of the Crowd.
On Twitter Monday, actress Ariane Bellamar claimed that while on the set of Entourage and again at the Playboy Mansion, Piven "cornered" and groped her. Bellamar did not say if the alleged incident took place during shooting of the Entourage series or 2015 movie. In a statement, HBO said this was "the first we are hearing about Ariane Bellamar's allegations concerning Jeremy Piven. Everyone at HBO and our productions is aware that zero tolerance for sexual harassment is our policy. Anyone experiencing an unsafe working environment has several avenues for making complaints that we take very seriously." Piven has not yet responded to the allegations. Catherine Garcia
Following the truck attack in Manhattan that left at least eight people dead and more than a dozen injured, President Trump tweeted Tuesday evening about the Islamic State, saying militants "must not" be let into the United States.
"We must not allow ISIS to return, or enter, our country after defeating them in the Middle East and elsewhere," Trump said. "Enough!" It was his second tweet on the incident; about an hour earlier, he wrote, "In NYC, looks like another attack by a very sick and deranged person. Law enforcement is following this closely. NOT IN THE U.S.A.!" Several minutes after his tweet about ISIS, Trump followed up with, "My thoughts, condolences, and prayers to the victims and families of the New York City terrorist attack. God and your country are with you!"
Police say a 29-year-old man drove his rented truck down a bike path in lower Manhattan, hitting several pedestrians, before ramming into a school bus. The suspect then exited the vehicle, carrying "imitation firearms," and was shot by police. The suspect is in custody, and treated at a nearby hospital. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said that based on the information available, "this was an act of terror," but no terror organization has taken credit yet for the incident. Catherine Garcia
A parent barricaded himself inside a Southern California elementary school classroom late Tuesday morning, and remains in the room, along with a teacher he took hostage, Riverside Unified School District officials said.
The unidentified man entered the classroom at Castle View Elementary School in Riverside after 11:20 a.m. local time, officials said. Officer Ryan Railsback with the Riverside Police Department told the Los Angeles Times the incident started when the parent, who did not check in at the front office as is district protocol, got into an altercation with the teacher, a woman. A male teacher confronted the parent, and the parent hit him in the face. The parent then entered a classroom and took the female teacher hostage. "He's not responding to our commands to come out so far," Railsback said. Every student was accounted for an evacuated to an area park, where parents were able to pick them up after 1 p.m. No students were injured, officials said. Catherine Garcia
A man driving a rented Home Depot truck struck several pedestrians in downtown Manhattan on Tuesday, killing at least eight people and injuring at least 12 more. "Let me be clear that based on the information we have at this moment, this was an act of terror," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference Tuesday.
The driver steered his vehicle down a bike path adjacent to the Hudson River, near Chambers Street, officials said, before colliding with a school bus from nearby Stuyvesant High School. He then confronted authorities with "imitation firearms" and was subsequently shot by police. He is in custody and has been taken to a New York hospital. New York City Police Commissioner James O'Neill described the driver as a 29-year-old male, but said his identity was "not being released at this time, pending further investigation."
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) described the incident as the work of a "lone wolf" and said there is currently no evidence of a wider terrorist plot or ongoing threat targeting the city. O'Neill added that the driver "did make a statement" when he exited the truck, and that the statement — the contents of which he did not elaborate on — in conjunction with the manner of attack led authorities to define the incident as an act of terror.
A heavy police presence responded to the scene, including a bomb squad, and much of the nearby West Side Highway remains blocked off. Home Depot said it is cooperating with authorities. NYPD is investigating the incident along with its state and federal partners, de Blasio said. Kimberly Alters
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more details become available.