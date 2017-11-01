World Series: Dodgers beat Astros 3-1, forcing a Game 7

Last week, Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team interviewed Sam Clovis, national co-chairman of President Trump's 2016 campaign and chief policy adviser, a person familiar with the situation told NBC News on Tuesday. He also testified before the investigating grand jury.

Clovis was the supervisor of George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to the campaign who is cooperating with Mueller and pleaded guilty on Oct. 5 to making false statements about his interactions with Russians. Court documents unsealed on Monday describe emails between an unnamed "campaign supervisor" and Papadopoulos, with the supervisor saying "great work" after they spoke about Russians trying to arrange a meeting between Trump and Russian officials. Clovis' attorney confirmed to NBC News that Clovis is the supervisor in the emails.

Notably, Clovis, a former Pentagon official and unsuccessful Senate candidate from Iowa, is President Trump's choice to be chief scientist at the Department of Agriculture, despite the fact that he is not and never has been a scientist. Catherine Garcia