Trump calls for 'merit-based' immigration after blaming diversity visa program for New York attack
President Trump on Wednesday called for merit-based immigration following a deadly attack in New York City on Tuesday by a 29-year-old man from Uzbekistan. "The terrorist came into our country through what is called the 'Diversity Visa Lottery Program,' a Chuck Schumer beauty," Trump shared, referring to the Democratic senator from New York, in a series of early morning tweets. "I want merit-based."
We are fighting hard for Merit Based immigration, no more Democrat Lottery Systems. We must get MUCH tougher (and smarter). @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
"Senator Chuck Schumer helping to import Europes problems" said Col.Tony Shaffer. We will stop this craziness! @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2017
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) criticized Trump for "politicizing" the attack: "We respect all people in America, that's about American a value as there is," de Blasio told CNN's Chris Cuomo, adding: "So no, this should not be politicized." Schumer, the Senate minority leader, also responded, skewering Trump for "politicizing and dividing America, which he always seems to do at times of national tragedy." Many others connected Trump's response to his treatment of the Las Vegas attack:
Days after Las Vegas, WH said it was “too soon” to talk legislative response
Morning after NYC, Trump has pinpointed immigration overhaul
— Sam Stein (@samstein) November 1, 2017
The visa program referenced by Trump "has been around for more than 20 years, offering a limited number of visas to people from parts of the world that have relatively few immigrants in the United States," The Washington Post reports. It has long been a target of conservatives, with radio host Mark Levin skewering the program on Fox & Friends minutes before Trump's tweets. Read more about the program at The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
Two separate, deadly collisions between Navy destroyers and commercial ships this summer were based on what the chief of naval operations called "avoidable" errors by the crew, a concerning Naval investigation made public Wednesday to The New York Times has found.
In the June incident, the U.S. destroyer Fitzgerald collided with a container ship near Japan, killing seven. "Many of the decisions made that led to this incident were the result of poor judgment and decision making of the commanding officer," the report found, adding that the "crew was unprepared for the situation in which they found themselves through a lack of preparation, ineffective command, and control, and deficiencies in training and preparations for navigation."
In August, the John S. McCain destroyer collided with an oil tanker near Singapore, killing 10, the result of what the Naval report called "a loss of situational awareness." Jeva Lange
House Republicans will not lower taxes for the most affluent Americans, people familiar with House Speaker Paul Ryan's (R-Wis.) plans told The Wall Street Journal. While the GOP had initially proposed a decrease to 33 percent for the highest earners, down from the current 39.6 percent, Republicans are now poised not to change the rate at all, or change it only by a very small amount. "The overall bill, it is a winner, and that's why I'm excited," said House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) ahead of the legislation's release, which has been postponed from Wednesday to Thursday.
The exact income brackets are not yet clear, although The Wall Street Journal calls it "likely" that the 39.6 percent tax rate will apply to a higher threshold than today's $480,050, meaning fewer wealthy Americans will actually pay at that level. Additionally, Democrats are expected to take issue with many benefits that remain for the wealthy, including the higher cutoff, a delayed, phased-in repeal of the estate tax, and other proposals the richest Americans can use to pay less than their 39.6 percent rate.
Still, "some high-income wage earners could face higher federal tax bills, particularly if they live in high-tax states and are thus no longer able to deduct their state income taxes, as the plan will suggest," The Wall Street Journal writes.
The draft bill would still immediately cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent. Read four ideas in the Republican tax plan that Democrats should get on board with here at The Week. Jeva Lange
YouGov added Trump Hotels and Resorts and also Ivanka Trump's lifestyle brand to its consumer BrandIndex in May, citing heavy demand, and on Wednesday, it will unveil its findings, according to Axios. Neither brand fares particularly well, with both falling in the bottom 10 of the 1,600 brands it tracks. The views are polarized by political affiliation, but even Republicans apparently prefer other high-end hotel brands to Trump hotels. Surprisingly, though, perception of Ivanka Trump's brand — while very low overall — has been rising among Democratic and politically independent consumers but falling among Republicans.
In late May, YouGov said that perception of Ivanka Trump's brand started rising among all demographics "at the beginning of May in virtual unison, right about the time Ivanka Trump's Women Who Work book [came out]." Critics panned the book, YouGov noted, but it "received many five star reviews on Amazon." YouGov BrandIndex interviews 4,800 people each weekday, drawn from an online pool of 1.8 million people. Peter Weber
Chris Matthews tells Stephen Colbert that Mueller will take down Trump. Bernie Sanders says don't count on it.
MSNBC's Chris Matthews told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday's Late Show that Monday's legal actions against three of President Trump's former campaign officials could be the beginning of the end, comparing Special Counsel Robert Mueller to a neat version of Peter Falk's Columbo character. "I think the guy's slowly going to build his case against the Trump enterprise, the entire Trump enterprise, starting with the guy who opened up relations with Russia" and moving up, he said. "It's going to be a slow, inevitable process of developing the closure between the Trump people and the Russians."
In his 50 years in journalism and politics, "I've never met a Russian, I've never had anything to do with a Russian," Matthews said, but with the Trump campaign, Russian ties turn up everywhere. "This is the strangest administration." Then Matthews and Colbert discussed, emotionally, Bobby Kennedy.
On Monday's Late Night, Sen. Bernie Sanders said that the day's indictments of Trump campaign officials were "a major step forward" in Mueller's Trump-Russia investigation, "but I worry very much about the attacks that we're seeing every day in a variety of ways, not only from the Russians, on American democracy." He mentioned Trump's attacks on the Constitution and media, corruption from weakened campaign finance laws, and Republican voter suppression efforts.
Seth Meyers suggested that Mueller's investigation won't bring down Trump anytime soon, and Sanders agreed, saying progressives should focus on "bread and butter issues," not just democracy threats. "Americans are not staying up every day worrying about Russians, Russia's interference in our election," he said. "They're wondering how they're going to be able to send their kids to college. They're worried about how they're going to be able to pay the rent." Watch below. Peter Weber
All parents, secretly or openly, want to impress their kids. For Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, guest hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Halloween dressed as David Letterman wasn't enough, or even impressive. So he asked if he could jam with guest Kristen Bell, looking kind of like Burt Reynolds. "Should we do 'Snowman'?" Bell asked, and Grohl agreed, calling the song from Frozen his "Highway to Hell" (in a good way). Bell dedicated the song to Grohl's three daughters, and snuck off to play drums with Kimmel's house band. That's when "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" started morphing into Metallica's "Enter Sandman." It's hard to say if that raised Grohl's cachet with his daughters or lowered it. Either way, you can enjoy below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert isn't buying Trump's disownment of ensnared campaign adviser George Papadopoulos
Tuesday was Halloween, and Stephen Colbert appeared on The Late Show in costume as a late-night host, but in the Halloween spirit. "Now, ghouls and goblins, join me for tonight's twisted tale of terror, The Fall of the House of Trumper," he said, spookily, kicking off another look at Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of President Trump's former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and two other aides.
Trump took to Twitter Tuesday morning to argue that Manafort's transgressions "took place long before he came to the campaign" — "Iron-clad defense," Colbert said: "'Don't blame me, I happen to know he was a criminal before I hired him'" — though the indictment says Manafort's alleged conspiracy lasted through February 2017.
Still, if Trump was prepared for the Manafort indictment, he and everybody else was blindsided by Mueller's ace, the unsealed guilty plea of campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who has been cooperating with Mueller's team for months. Colbert showed CNN's Jeffrey Toobin suggesting that Papadopuolos was wearing a wire for those months, declaring the idea "Papadop-alicious." He was less sympathetic about White House staffers who are, reportedly, "freaking out" about the Papadopoulos and Manafort news. "Oh are they?" he said. "Do they wake up every morning feeling overwhelming dread that something terrible is happening in our country that they have no control over? I have no idea how that feels — if I drink enough! Welcome to the club."
"Now, according to Trump, 'George' is just some random young person he's barely heard of, like Tiffany," Colbert said, unkindly. But he didn't buy that or the line from White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders that Papadopoulos had just one meeting with Trump. "Did you not go to health class?" he asked. "Collusion is like pregnancy — it only takes one time." Watch below. Peter Weber
As Rupert Murdoch's media empire adopts the Trump line on Russia, some Fox News employees grumble
Prominent U.S. media organizations controlled by Rupert Murdoch have recently uniformly adopted the White House argument that it is Hillary Clinton and the Democrats, not President Trump's circle, that need a federal investigation, and that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is compromised or overzealous and should resign. Even The Wall Street Journal is on board. But none of the Murdoch properties has been as conspicuous, or as casual about blurring the line between news and opinion, as Fox News.
As America tackles Russian meddling in its democracy, "the agreement on the basic facts in the mainstream news media does not extend to Rupert Murdoch's media empire and other important parts of the conservative media," says New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg. "The collective coverage from the Journal editorial page, the New York Post, and Fox News — not including the straight-ahead coverage by the likes of Shepard Smith and Bret Baier — was testament to the Murdoch empire's ability to make its own journalistic weather."
Well, some Fox News employees are ready for a season change, or at least an umbrella, CNN's Oliver Darcy reports. "I'm watching now and screaming," a Fox News personality texted CNN while watching Fox News' coverage of the arrest of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. "I want to quit." A senior Fox News employee said there were "many eye rolls" in the newsroom Monday, adding, "Fox feels like an extension of the Trump White House."
"It's an embarrassment," another Fox News employee told CNN. "Frankly, there are shows on our network that are backing the president at all costs, and it's that short term strategy that undermines the good work being done by others." A Fox News spokesperson told CNN that the network covered the Manafort news accurately and fairly on both the news and opinion side. You can read more Fox News employees arguing otherwise at CNNMoney. Peter Weber