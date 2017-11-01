Trump horrifies GOP leadership by demanding the tax legislation be called 'The Cut Cut Cut Act'
Everyone should have learned the lesson about unreservedly allowing people to name things back with Boaty McBoatface, but House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) apparently didn't get the memo. A House aide told ABC News on Wednesday that Ryan asked President Trump to name the GOP tax plan, which is due to be released Thursday — but Trump came back with "The Cut Cut Cut Act."
Naturally, everyone hates it. "Ryan and [House Ways and Means Committee Chairman] Kevin Brady have pushed back on the naming of the bill," ABC News writes. "However, Trump has held firm."
New: Trump wants to name the tax bill “Cuts, Cuts, Cuts”
per @JakeSherman
Perspective: 1986 tax bill was called “Tax Reform Act of 1986.”
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 1, 2017
Trump also said Wednesday — the day the bill was supposed to be released, before being postponed 24 hours — that Republicans should make a last-minute change to address an Affordable Care Act fix. "Wouldn't it be great to repeal the very unfair and unpopular individual mandate in ObamaCare and use those savings for further tax cuts," Trump pondered on Twitter.
Trump added that he would "be blaming" Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn if the tax plan fails. "Believe me, they'll be hearing from me," Trump joked, miming making what one can only imagine would be a very miserable phone call. Watch some of his comments below via The Washington Post. Jeva Lange
What we know: Russian agents engaged in a coordinated effort to swing the 2016 presidential election by using fake social media accounts that pushed their advertisements and agendas.
What we don't know: Why they thought this coloring page of a "buff" Bernie Sanders in "muscle poses" would have appealed to anyone:
One of the Russia-linked ads targeted at LGBT Americans: "You can color your own Bernie hero." pic.twitter.com/1DVvA2gWsq
— Byron Tau (@ByronTau) November 1, 2017
Russian agents reportedly targeted Facebook users by zeroing in on people's interests and backgrounds as logged by the website. For example, a page like the Kremlin-made "Woke Blacks" showed up for people interested in "African-American culture," The Wall Street Journal reports. On Tuesday, Facebook officials told congressional investigators that they believe more than half of U.S. users were reached by Russian advertisements in 2016. Jeva Lange
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will keep interest rates steady despite the impact of two major hurricanes on the U.S. economy. The central bank's benchmark rate currently stands at 1 to 1.25 percent.
The decision to keep rates unchanged fell in line with experts' predictions, Business Insider reports. The Federal Open Markets Committee revealed that "economic activity has been rising at a solid rate despite hurricane-related disruptions." Unemployment rates dropped in September, even though payroll took a storm-related hit. Overall inflation has also declined over a 12-month period. The GDP annual growth rate hovered around 3 percent for the second consecutive quarter.
Still, Hurricanes Irma and Harvey will have short-term effects on the economy, the committee said. "Hurricane-related disruptions and rebuilding will continue to affect economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, but past experience suggests that the storms are unlikely to materially alter the course of the national economy over the medium term," the FOMC wrote.
The news was somewhat overshadowed by President Trump's expected nomination of a new Fed chair Thursday. If he does not re-select current chair Janet Yellen, The Washington Post reports that he may select Jerome Powell, a Republican who has previously served as a Fed governor. Elianna Spitzer
Theater owners are already complaining about Disney's strict rules for exhibiting Star Wars: The Last Jedi, which comes out on Dec. 15, 2017. "Disney will receive about 65 percent of ticket-sales revenue from the film, a new benchmark for a Hollywood studio," The Wall Street Journal writes. "Disney is also requiring theaters to show the movie in their largest auditorium for at least four weeks."
Typically studios take about 55 percent of ticket-sales from movie theaters, although bigger blockbusters sometimes send back around 60 percent. Previous Star Wars films required theaters send back 64 percent of sales. Now if theaters violate Disney's conditions, they could get dinged with an additional 5 percent of ticket sales being returned, bringing the total up to 70 percent.
That presents a conundrum for small-market movie theaters. "There's a finite number of moviegoers in my market, and I can service all of them in a couple of weeks," explained the owner of a single-screen theater in Elkader, Iowa. In order to show The Last Jedi and avoid a fine, small-town theaters would need to keep the movie playing in near-empty theaters toward the end of its four-week run — while still giving Disney a steep cut of the sales. Read the full report at The Wall Street Journal. Jeva Lange
Sharks are now internationally protected — which is a terrifying reminder that there are sharks everywhere
In a terrifying reminder that there are sharks everywhere, the international community agreed Tuesday to protect sharks no matter where they might swim, New Scientist reports. A total of 126 countries signed the legislation at the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals, which gave protected status to a number of misunderstood, toothy sea monsters, including the gentle whale sharks and the over-fished blue sharks.
Of the blue sharks, Matt Collis of the International Fund for Animal Welfare explained that "they're the most highly fished sharks in the world, with 20 million caught around the world each year, but they're also the most migratory, so they're vulnerable to fisheries everywhere. This puts pressure on countries to commit to international protection." The new protections will allow countries to work in conjunction on regulating or banning certain shark fishing and finning practices.
It's a rare bit of good news for the shark community. The Hong Kong Standard reported Wednesday that of the more than 70 species of shark fin being sold in Hong Kong today, a third are from endangered sharks, including the great hammerhead and broadfin. The shortfin mako shark is also in danger, Popular Science reports: "We definitely need to be concerned, and need to definitely start thinking about putting catch limits on the species which haven't existed in this part of the world before," said ecologist Michael Byrne, who is working in the North Atlantic. Jeva Lange
A defendant asked the police to 'get me a lawyer, dog,' and was ignored. A judge ruled he could have wanted a litigious canine.
While talking to police during a voluntary interview over allegations of sexual assault of a minor, Warren Demesme asked police to "just give me a lawyer, dog." Last week, the Louisiana Supreme Court ruled 6-1 that Demesme was not denied his constitutional right to an attorney when police ignored this request because Demesme only "ambiguously referenced a lawyer."
Louisiana Supreme Court Justice Scott J. Crichton wrote that Demesme was read his Miranda rights and subsequently waived them. "Nonetheless, the defendant argues he invoked his right to counsel," Crichton continued. "And the basis for this comes from the second interview, where I believe the defendant ambiguously referenced a lawyer."
Crichton cited a 2002 decision by the Louisiana Supreme Court that gives police officers leeway to deny a request for a lawyer and continue questioning if the request is deemed "ambiguous or equivocal." Per that ruling, Crichton concluded: "In my view, the defendant's ambiguous and equivocal reference to a 'lawyer dog' does not constitute an invocation of counsel that warrants termination of the interview."
Crichton's argument does not address the fact that the transcription of Demesme's statement does not include a comma between the two words in question. Demesme's request to police was written in the following manner: "If y'all, this is how I feel, if y'all think I did it, I know that I didn't do it so why don't you just give me a lawyer dog cause this is not what's up." However, a likely more accurate interpretation of Demesme's remarks may have read, "Just give me a lawyer, dog."
After the court's ruling, Demesme remains in jail on a $2 million bond. Kelly O'Meara Morales
President Trump tweeted Wednesday his support for including the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's individual mandate in the upcoming tax reform bill written by congressional Republicans.
Minutes before Trump's tweet was published, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) had voiced his support for the same idea on Fox News. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) has also been a vocal proponent of including the individual mandate's repeal in a tax reform bill.
On Tuesday, the day before the president tweeted about repealing the individual mandate, House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) told reporters that his tax bill would not include such a repeal: "What I don't want to do is to add things that could again kill tax reform, like health care died over there [in the Senate]."
In July, a Republican health-care bill that would have eliminated ObamaCare's individual mandate failed in the Senate after three GOP senators — John McCain (Ariz.), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), and Susan Collins (Maine) — voted against the measure. The Republican tax bill's rollout has already been delayed in the House over disagreements over key details that have yet to be finalized. On Wednesday, another prominent Republican, Senate Finance Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch (Utah), told Politico's Seung Min Kim: "I would prefer to stay out of the health-care process because it's tough enough to do a tax bill." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Nearly two years before Russian dissemination of fake news played a role in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, the Ukrainian government warned Facebook and U.S. government officials that Russia used "aggressive behavior" to spread disinformation on social media platforms.
Dmytro Shymkiv, the head of Ukraine's presidential administration, told the Financial Times: "We shared with them some of our concerns that the problem of fake news spreading and the influence of behavior is very worrying ... I think Facebook was warned about what might happen with respect to the situation that unfolded in the U.S. ... Their response was: 'We are an open platform, we allow everybody the possibility to communicate.'"
Richard Allan, Facebook's vice president of public policy for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, told FT that Russian disinformation campaigns in 2014 and 2015 "bore no resemblance" to their efforts to spread fake news in the 2016 U.S. election.
On Wednesday, Axios reported that the spread of fake news on Facebook's messaging properties, WhatsApp and Messenger, is becoming an increasingly large problem for the social media giant. While much of the fake news during the election was disseminated through Facebook's news feed, it is much harder to crack down on fake news on messaging platforms, which generally employ end-to-end encryption to protect the privacy of users' conversations. Kelly O'Meara Morales