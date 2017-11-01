Trump horrifies GOP leadership by demanding the tax legislation be called 'The Cut Cut Cut Act'

Everyone should have learned the lesson about unreservedly allowing people to name things back with Boaty McBoatface, but House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) apparently didn't get the memo. A House aide told ABC News on Wednesday that Ryan asked President Trump to name the GOP tax plan, which is due to be released Thursday — but Trump came back with "The Cut Cut Cut Act."

Naturally, everyone hates it. "Ryan and [House Ways and Means Committee Chairman] Kevin Brady have pushed back on the naming of the bill," ABC News writes. "However, Trump has held firm."

New: Trump wants to name the tax bill “Cuts, Cuts, Cuts”

Perspective: 1986 tax bill was called “Tax Reform Act of 1986.” — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 1, 2017

Trump also said Wednesday — the day the bill was supposed to be released, before being postponed 24 hours — that Republicans should make a last-minute change to address an Affordable Care Act fix. "Wouldn't it be great to repeal the very unfair and unpopular individual mandate in ObamaCare and use those savings for further tax cuts," Trump pondered on Twitter.