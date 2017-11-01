Where this new Chinese train goes, it doesn't need tracks

China's newest form of sustainable public transportation, the Autonomous Rapid Rail Transit (ART), is not your average train or bus — it's something in between.
ART features three linked carriages that can travel up to about 43 miles per hour using electricity and tires, NBC News reports, and can carry up to 300 passengers at a time. ART follows a virtual route and functions without tracks, making it a cost-effective option in metropolitan areas. The project is also emission-free, as ART runs on rechargeable battery packs that can last for roughly 9 miles and recharge in just 10 minutes.
The project reflects China's aim to create more environmentally friendly forms of public transportation, NBC News notes. The system is being tested in the Hunan Province. Watch footage of ART in action below, courtesy of China Global Television Network. Elianna Spitzer
Thousands of people marched against Trump last November. Russia secretly organized that protest.
On Nov. 12, 2016, thousands of people in New York City protested against Donald Trump, then the president-elect, by marching from Manhattan's Union Square to Trump Tower some 40 blocks away. At the time, PBS reported that the march was organized by BlackMatters, "a nonprofit news outlet which focuses on black issues in the United States."
In reality, BuzzFeed News reported Wednesday, the event was hosted on Facebook by "BM, a known alias of the BlackMattersUS." Last month, Russian news outlet RBC outed BlackMattersUS as linked to the Internet Research Agency — a Russian troll farm operating out of St. Petersburg.
The BlackMattersUS page is no longer accessible on Facebook, but an archived events page shows the march had been shared with 61,000 people. Roughly 33,000 more were interested in the event, and 16,000 people marked themselves as "going."
The New York Daily News reported at the time that roughly 5,000 people ultimately attended the march. In September, The Daily Beast reported on Russian attempts to organize pro-Trump rallies during last year's election, and on Monday The Wall Street Journal reported that Russia-linked Facebook accounts helped organize events around fatal shootings of unarmed black men by police officers.
On Wednesday, House Democrats released a trove of data, metadata, Facebook ads, and Twitter accounts run by Russia-linked troll farms. Read more about the incendiary Russia-linked ads at The Daily Beast. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Newsmax is discussing a deal for former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly to return to cable television, CEO Chris Ruddy told Politico on Wednesday. O'Reilly's show would air on Newsmax TV, the conservative media company's three-year-old network, which currently reaches 35 million households. The network is also in talks with other cable carriers to expand its viewership.
The New York Times reported last month that O'Reilly had agreed to a $32 million settlement in January with a woman for allegations of "repeated harassment, a nonconsensual sexual relationship, and the sending of gay pornography and other sexually explicit material." This was the sixth settlement made by O'Reilly or Fox News to settle harassment allegations against the former host; O'Reilly was fired from Fox News in April after some of the settlements became public.
But Newsmax remains optimistic about O'Reilly's appeal, Ruddy told Politico: "We don't think Bill O'Reilly's career is over. He does have a market. We're very interested and exploring looking at that. He's a significant talent." Still, Ruddy admitted that "there are obviously issues we'd have to deal with with him and the public to see how that could fit. We're open to having that conversation with him."
In March, The Atlantic published a profile of Ruddy that referred to him as "an unofficial conduit from the inner sanctum of the presidency to the outside world." Ruddy is considered a close friend of President Trump's and has been seen in the past dining with Trump as well as former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon.
A spokesman for O'Reilly declined a request for comment from Politico about the potential deal with Newsmax. Read more at Politico. Kelly O'Meara Morales
As White House staffers start to seriously contemplate the possibility of impeachment after the first round of indictments in Special Counsel Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, the president has begun to blame his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, for his unenviable position.
Vanity Fair reports that the president, during a Tuesday phone call with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, blamed Kushner for Mueller's advancing investigation because he had advocated the firings of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and former FBI Director James Comey. Bannon — who once referred to Kushner as a "cuck" — is to said want former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus to testify to Mueller that Kushner pushed the president to fire Comey.
Meanwhile, in a recent call with close friend Roger Stone, Trump agreed with Stone's assessment that Kushner had given the president bad political advice, Vanity Fair reports. The White House did not respond to a request from Vanity Fair for comment.
Earlier this year, Kushner led a delegation to the Middle East on Trump's behalf to discuss the possibility of brokering peace between Israel and Palestine. Kushner's vast portfolio also includes "fighting the opioid crisis" and "reforming care for veterans." Read more about Trump's son-in-law in the hot seat — as well as the rising anxiety in the White House after Mueller's first indictments — at Vanity Fair. Kelly O'Meara Morales
'Tis the season to be — competitive? This holiday season is already heating up with dueling cup designs from caffeine-purveying rivals: Starbucks released its holiday cup design Wednesday morning, and McDonald's wasted no time following suit just a few hours later.
Starbucks' holiday cup is centered around the theme "Give Good." Instead of the classic red body of the chain's holiday cups of yesteryear, the cup is white, with swirling designs accented in red. The cup, Starbucks' executive creative director Leanne Fremar said in a press release, is like a coloring book, "intentionally designed to encourage our customers to add their own color and illustrations." The choice to promote customer participation builds off of last year's decision to roll out 13 different holiday cup designs hand drawn by customers.
McDonald's dose of holiday cheer, meanwhile, co-opts the prominent red design that Starbucks has capitalized on since 1977. The "Wonder in Every Sip" cup features a dark red body and dancing white stars. McDonald's has also adopted seasonal drinks similar to those that can be found on the Starbucks drink menu, putting it in direct competition with the popular beverage company.
Pick a side, coffee-lovers. Elianna Spitzer
During the 2016 presidential campaign, Donald Trump promised to end "the war on coal" and scale back Obama-era regulations that hampered the coal industry, even as the market for coal hits 40 year lows while wind and solar energy set records for growth. Still, many current and former miners are optimistic about coal's future — and that hope may be hampering the economy. As Mike Sylvester, the 33-year-old son of a coal miner, told Reuters: "I think there is a coal comeback."
Last month, the Trump administration announced a proposal that would prop up the coal industry by requiring utility companies to buy electricity from coal and nuclear plants at prices that would guarantee a profit, even if the utility companies had cheaper alternatives on the table. Although 2017 has seen minor increases in coal output and hiring, utility companies have announced the closure of more than 14 coal-fired power plants since Trump's inauguration.
Efforts to diversify the economy in coal country and prepare workers for life after coal have stalled, however, as miners have been reluctant to join job retraining programs. Some workers cite Trump's support for the coal industry as cause for optimism, though others are hesitant because many training programs are unpaid and do not guarantee jobs upon completion. Others still are simply wary of entering an unfamiliar industry.
As a result, while many officials in coal country want big companies like Toyota and Amazon to build factories in their respective regions to provide new coal-independent jobs, the companies are deterred by a perceived lack of an adequately trained workforce. Dave Serock, an ex-miner in Pennsylvania who recruits for one of the state's retraining services, told Reuters, "I can't even get [people] to show up for free food I set up in the office."
As of September, the coal industry only employed 52,000 Americans. Read more about the trouble in coal country at Reuters. Kelly O'Meara Morales
What we know: Russian agents engaged in a coordinated effort to swing the 2016 presidential election by using fake social media accounts that pushed their advertisements and agendas.
What we don't know: why they thought this coloring page of a "buff" Bernie Sanders in "muscle poses" would have appealed to anyone:
One of the Russia-linked ads targeted at LGBT Americans: "You can color your own Bernie hero." pic.twitter.com/1DVvA2gWsq
— Byron Tau (@ByronTau) November 1, 2017
Russian agents reportedly targeted Facebook users by zeroing in on people's interests and backgrounds as logged by the website. For example, a page like the Kremlin-made "Woke Blacks" showed up for people interested in "African-American culture," The Wall Street Journal reports. On Tuesday, Facebook officials told congressional investigators that they believe more than half of U.S. users were reached by Russian advertisements in 2016. Jeva Lange
The Federal Reserve announced Wednesday that it will keep interest rates steady despite the impact of two major hurricanes on the U.S. economy. The central bank's benchmark rate currently stands at 1 to 1.25 percent.
The decision to keep rates unchanged fell in line with experts' predictions, Business Insider reports. The Federal Open Markets Committee revealed that "economic activity has been rising at a solid rate despite hurricane-related disruptions." Unemployment rates dropped in September, even though payroll took a storm-related hit. Overall inflation has also declined over a 12-month period. The GDP annual growth rate hovered around 3 percent for the second consecutive quarter.
Still, Hurricanes Irma and Harvey will have short-term effects on the economy, the committee said. "Hurricane-related disruptions and rebuilding will continue to affect economic activity, employment, and inflation in the near term, but past experience suggests that the storms are unlikely to materially alter the course of the national economy over the medium term," the FOMC wrote.
The news was somewhat overshadowed by President Trump's expected nomination of a new Fed chair Thursday. If he does not re-select current chair Janet Yellen, The Washington Post reports that he may select Jerome Powell, a Republican who has previously served as a Fed governor. Elianna Spitzer