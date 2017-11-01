UK defense secretary resigns after allegations of harassment

Britain's defense minister sent his letter of resignation to Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday, writing, "I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honor to represent."

Michael Fallon is a forceful May ally, and in recent weeks, was one of several lawmakers accused of inappropriate behavior. He apologized earlier in the week for touching a radio reporter's knee in 2002, but in his letter to May, said other allegations made against him "have been false." Fallon is the first to resign amid the scandal, and his replacement is expected to be announced Thursday.

May has already demanded investigations into reports that her deputy, Damian Green, made a sexual advance toward a young woman and a minister asking his female secretary to purchase sex toys. A Labour Party activist has also accused a senior party member of rape, and parliament aides and researchers have compiled a list of people they have branded "sex pests," Reuters reports. House of Commons leader Andrea Leadsom on Monday said the government is going to get tough on sexual harassment claims, enforcing a code of conduct and setting up a grievance procedure. Catherine Garcia