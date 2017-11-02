Trevor Noah supports politicizing terrorist attacks, just not like Fox News and Trump do it

A day after an Uzbek immigrant in a truck killed eight people on a bike path in lower Manhattan, President Trump immediately pushed to scrap the Diversity Visa Lottery program. On Wednesday Daily Show, Trevor Noah noted that Trump had reacted to last month's mass shooting in Las Vegas by saying it was too soon to talk about policies to prevent similar attacks going forward, a trick he said Trump learned from watching Fox News. He illustrated his point with a montage of Fox News characters slamming the immediate politicization of Las Vegas and then immediately politicizing the New York attack.
"Clearly for Fox, you can politicize things — as long as it's not guns," Noah said. "It's as simple as that. I bet they wouldn't even talk about guns in a game of Clue. 'It was Colonel Mustard in the study with the... you know what? It doesn't really matter.'" But then Noah veered in an unexpected direction. "Look, here's my opinion: I don't think 'politicize' needs to be a dirty word," he said. "I think tragedies like what happened in Vegas and New York City should be politicized — yeah, I said it — because politics is how society works to solve problems."
But there are bad ways to politicize, Noah said, pointing to Trump's immigration pivot. "By the way, the Diversity Visa Lottery that Donald Trump has always been against, and obviously just learned about today, it wasn't some brown-people charity scheme," he said. "In fact, it was an attempt to get more Irish immigrants into America." So sure, let's talk about the Diversity Visa Lottery, but "let's not be hypocrites," he said. Because a month after Las Vegas, Congress and the White House have done nothing at all about bump stocks or other gun measures. Watch below. Peter Weber
Trump tweets demand that the New York City attacker 'get death penalty!' He might regret the tweet.
For whatever reason, President Trump sent out a tweet right before midnight on Wednesday weighing in on suspected terrorist Sayfullo Saipov, who allegedly drove a rented truck into a lower Manhattan bike lane, killing eight people and wounding at least 11 others, and was apparently totally unrepentant. "SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!" Trump concluded.
NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017
"Presidents are typically advised never to weigh in on pending criminal cases because such comments can be used by defense lawyers to argue that their clients cannot get a fair trial," explains Peter Baker at The New York Times, "especially when the head of the executive branch that will prosecute the charges advocates the ultimate punishment before a judge has heard a single shred of evidence at trial." Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti points to a similar concern:
Trump helped the terrorist with this tweet. Now prosecutors will have to spend time dealing with motions that the jury pool is tainted. https://t.co/YJk05aem6U
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 2, 2017
Still, Baker notes, "Trump has disregarded such advice in other instances, as well." One such instance is at trial right now, in fact. Trump repeatedly called for the execution of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked off his Army base in Afghanistan in 2009 and spent the next five years imprisoned and tortured by the Taliban. On Monday, the judge overseeing his sentencing, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, informed the court, "I will consider the president's comments as mitigation evidence as I arrive at an appropriate sentence," meaning Trump's comments will tilt the verdict toward leniency. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked of Wednesday's Late Show by declaring his pride to be filming in New York City, where hours after a terrorist attack killed eight people in lower Manhattan, New Yorkers held a big, sloppy Halloween bacchanal. "You cannot stop New Yorkers!" he said. And you also can't stop President Trump from tweeting, this time to politicize the attack by going after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and a particular visa program, saying he wants "merit based." "We all want merit-based, sir, but you're still the president," Colbert sighed.
Trump also tweeted about the GOP tax bill, and Colbert said we now know why it is being released a day late: Republicans can't agree on a name. "Apparently, calling it 'The Koch Brothers' All-American Up-Tricklin' Cash-Grab-a-Rama' was a little on the nose," he said, laughing at House Speaker Paul Ryan's idea to let Trump name the bill because of his branding skills. "So what did Trump come back with? Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the actual name out president proposed for his tax bill: The Cut Cut Cut Act." Ryan pushed back, to no avail, Colbert said, but "did manage to convince the president not to spell 'Cut Cut Cut' with three Ks."
Colbert then took a probably unnecessary jab at a widely mocked tweet Donald Trump Jr. sent Halloween night about teaching his daughter "socialism" by giving half her candy away. "Yes, it's never too early to teach kids the danger of sharing," Colbert said. "While we're at it, Don Jr., on Halloween, kids literally go door to door to get free candy from the neighbors because the kids don't have it and the neighbors do. That's socialism." He ended with a lesson on using candy to make a point, though he cheated with that last chocolate bar. Peter Weber
At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Trump threatened to try to send Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in Tuesday's fatal truck attack in lower Manhattan, to the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, despite the fact that Saipov has permanent U.S. residence. "We need quick justice and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now — because what we have right now is a joke and it's a laughingstock," Trump said, on camera.
Trump lashes out at US federal justice system as "joke" and "laughing stock." pic.twitter.com/Aa5vJumWvd
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 1, 2017
Perhaps calling the U.S. justice system a laughingstock was not viewed as a good presidential move in other quarters of the White House, because when CNN's Jim Acosta asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about Trump's comments a few hours later, she essentially denied that he said it. "That's not what he said," Sanders replied. "He said that process has people calling us a joke and calling us a laughingstock."
Here's Sarah Sanders lying about the President's "joke" and "laughing stock" comments about the US Justice system. pic.twitter.com/dW8mCPSRxO
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 1, 2017
A few hours after that, Acosta still couldn't believe the exchange. He started to read Trump's comments again, and Anderson Cooper cut in. "It's on video, let's just play him saying it." After the clip, Cooper shook his head. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders knows what the president said, she just is pretending he said something else," he said. Acosta called her gross mischaracterization "disappointing." Cooper couldn't get past the blatancy of it. "It's one thing to lie about, you know, something that wasn't actually recorded," he began, then fumbled for words. Watch below. Peter Weber
Trump calls the US justice system a laughingstock, and then of course Huckabee Sanders lies about it...#MAGA https://t.co/9JVEgO4cWf
— Kristian (@ursusmiratus) November 2, 2017
Hillary Clinton tells Trevor Noah that Trump 'had to know' about his campaign's Russia outreach
On Wednesday's Daily Show, Trevor Noah and guest Hillary Clinton discussed the ongoing Russian incursion into American democracy, the Steele dossier on President Trump's Russian connections, and, as Noah put it to Clinton, "Why won't you just go away?"
Clinton noted that, as social media giants are telling Congress, "Russian trolls and bots and agents are still fomenting discord and conflict within our country. That is classic propaganda, and the Russians are really good at it." Cyber-warfare "is a form of war, and we've never had an adversary who attacked us with so few consequences," she said. "And I think that's, in large measure, because the president is so ambivalent. I mean, he has to know — we'll find out what he knew and how involved he was — but he had to know that people were making outreach to Russians, to the highest levels of the Kremlin, in order to help him, to hurt me, but more importantly to sow this divisiveness."
Noah asked about the Steele dossier, which Clinton's campaign helped finance, and she said "of course" there's a difference between her campaign paying for legal opposition research and Trump's team possibly working with Russia to influence the election, and "I think most serious people understand that." She noted that the dossier's allegations did not come out during the election, but said the public had a right to know that the FBI had been investigation the Trump campaign's Russian connections for months before the election.
As for the pointed questions about why she's still talking in public, Clinton chalked them up to some combination of "rank sexism," "media guilt," and "people who are genuinely worried that, you know, we've got to make room for new voices." She said she's speaking in part to promote new voices, adding: "I'm not going anywhere. I walked in the woods, that was enough. I'm done with that, I'm back." Watch below. Peter Weber
It wasn't the update Jason Boll wanted to hear from his former student: Kevonna Stevens, 18, was doing great at Temple University, but she was unable to pay for housing and preparing to drop out.
Boll was Stevens' teacher at Pittsburgh Perry High School, and he knew about all of the hardships she went through while a student — her parents split up, her house burned down in the middle of junior year, and after moving to a new neighborhood, she had to take the bus an hour each way to and from school. To pay for her bus fare, Stevens, the first person in her family to go to college, worked at a Burger King. Through it all, she kept up a positive attitude and got good grades, Boll said.
Last month, Stevens told Boll she had loans, grants, and scholarships to cover her tuition, but didn't realize it wasn't enough to also pay for housing, and she couldn't register for spring classes until her bill was paid. "I thought, there's no way that this is the end of the story," he told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "She really is an amazing person who has worked really hard and deserves some breaks." He launched a GoFundMe, which has raised $8,500, more than its goal of $7,500, and the extra money will go toward next year's housing. Stevens told the Post-Gazette she feels "very grateful and blessed" for all of the support. Catherine Garcia
After six women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct against filmmaker Brett Ratner, Warner Bros. decided to sever ties with him, several people with knowledge of the situation told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday.
The women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, shared their stories with the Los Angeles Times; Ratner's attorney, Martin Singer, said Ratner "categorically" denied the allegations. Ratner released a statement saying that in light of the accusations, "I am choosing to personally step away from all Warner Bros.-related activities. I don't want to have any possible negative impact to the studio until these personal issues are resolved."
Warner Bros. decided it will not renew his first-look deal, which had already expired, and he can no longer rent the offices on the studio lot once used by Frank Sinatra, The Hollywood Reporter says; the Rush Hour director has also been removed as a producer on the film adaptation of the book The Goldfinch. Ratner remains a partner in RatPac-Dune Entertainment; he formed RatPac Entertainment in 2012 with Australian billionaire James Packer, and the company merged with current U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Dune Entertainment in 2013. That year, Warner Bros. signed a $450 million financing agreement with the joint venture. Catherine Garcia
Nobody knows what Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa would have done with the ring if his team had not just won their first World Series title, but the question is moot. "Right now I'm about to take another big step in my life," he said in his postgame interview, minutes after winning his World Series championship ring. "Daniela Rodriguez, you make me the happiest man in the world. Will you marry me?"
SHE SAID YES!
1 night, 2 rings for Carlos Correa. https://t.co/N4XLUPL6yW
— FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 2, 2017
She said yes. Peter Weber