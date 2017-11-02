House Republicans to unveil their tax proposal Thursday after one-day delay

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Kevin Brady (R-Texas) said Republicans will "definitely" release their tax bill on Thursday, "no question," after postponing its release to wrangle with other Republicans over issues like whether to scrap deductions for state and local taxes. A last-minute tweak they made to the bill left them hundreds of billions of dollars short, Politico reports, and they had to find revenue elsewhere in the bill to make up for that, and President Trump suggested on Twitter that the bill try to dismantle the individual mandate in the Affordable Care Act. Republicans are also reportedly arguing over what to call the bill, with Trump pushing for "The Cut Cut Cut Act." Tax cuts are the GOP's No. 1 legislative priority, and the White House warned Brady that the bill has to be released before Trump leaves for Asia on Friday. Peter Weber
The Houston Chronicle perfectly illustrates the emotional rollercoaster of winning a 7-game World Series
The Houston Astros won their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday night in a 5-1 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7. The win represented not only a moment of celebration for the hurricane-ravaged city, but a satisfying payoff of years of hard work, rebuilding, and more than 106 losses between 2011 and 2013 for the team. As outfielder Carlos Beltran put it, "it only took 20 years to get to this position."
It was not exactly a cakewalk, though. Even coming off of triple-digit wins in the regular season, the Astros appeared to have met their match in the Dodgers, who pushed them through an epic series to a winner-take-all Game 7. The Dodgers won Game 1, the Astros Games 2 and 3, the Dodgers Game 4, Astros Game 5, and Dodgers Game 6.
Here is a look at what that rollercoaster of emotions — and the final, sweet payoff — looked like in the Magnolia City, as illustrated by the covers of the hometown paper, the Houston Chronicle. Jeva Lange
Nope, that wasn't a dream. The Astros won the World Series. https://t.co/1Vp0LBTM7Z pic.twitter.com/kILNCHtr71
— Houston Chronicle (@HoustonChron) November 2, 2017
The New York City terrorism suspect says he was inspired by ISIS. ISIS hasn't returned the love.
When he allegedly drove his rented truck into a crowd on a bike path in lower Manhattan on Tuesday, killing eight people but aiming for more, Sayfullo Saipov had a handwritten note in Arabic in the truck. "The gist of the note was the Islamic State would endure forever," John Miller, the deputy NYPD commissioner for intelligence and counterterrorism, said Wednesday. A criminal complaint said that Saipov told investigators he had considered placing an ISIS flag on the truck, too, and asked that such a flag be hung in his hospital room. Saipov also told investigators "he felt good about what he had done," the complaint says, and many of the 90 videos on his phone are ISIS propaganda.
Yet as of early Thursday, ISIS has not claimed responsibility for Saipov's attack.
That may seem strange, given that claiming responsibility for "the worst terrorist attack in the city since Sept. 11, 2001, might be expected to project an image of strength for the group" at a time when it has lost 90 percent of its territory, says Rukmini Callimachi at The New York Times. But "with few exceptions, the Islamic State has not claimed attacks when a surviving recruit falls into the hands of the authorities." Callimachi points to ISIS-linked terrorist attacks in Brussels, Paris, Stockholm, and Canada where ISIS did not claim credit. "The constant in each of these cases is that the perpetrator was apprehended," she says.
There are two main theories for this silence when captured. One is that ISIS is protecting its adherents from being legally tied to the terrorist organization when they face prosecution. The other is that ISIS urges recruits to die after their attacks, preferably in a gunfight with police. If the "martyrdom operation" doesn't end in death, says Jean-Charles Brisard, director of the Center for the Analysis of Terrorism in Paris, the mission is incomplete. You can read more at The New York Times. Peter Weber
President Trump is expected to name Federal Reserve board governor Jerome Powell as the next chair of the U.S. central bank on Thursday. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's term expires in February 2018. Powell is largely considered to be a safe pick that "signal[s] continuity with the current low-interest rate environment and take-it-slow approach that Yellen has overseen," Business Insider writes.
Still, whoever Yellen's successor, economists warn that the job ahead won't be easy. "Faster rate hikes could cool the stock market but risk holding inflation below the central bank’s target, possibly tipping the economy into a recession," Bloomberg writes. "Tightening too slowly could stoke asset values even further, creating trouble down the road. Powell, and Trump by association, will own the outcome."
Read why The Week's Jeff Spross calls Powell a "surprisingly good" choice for the job here. Jeva Lange
A day after an Uzbek immigrant in a truck killed eight people on a bike path in lower Manhattan, President Trump immediately pushed to scrap the Diversity Visa Lottery program. On Wednesday Daily Show, Trevor Noah noted that Trump had reacted to last month's mass shooting in Las Vegas by saying it was too soon to talk about policies to prevent similar attacks going forward, a trick he said Trump learned from watching Fox News. He illustrated his point with a montage of Fox News characters slamming the immediate politicization of Las Vegas and then immediately politicizing the New York attack.
"Clearly for Fox, you can politicize things — as long as it's not guns," Noah said. "It's as simple as that. I bet they wouldn't even talk about guns in a game of Clue. 'It was Colonel Mustard in the study with the... you know what? It doesn't really matter.'" But then Noah veered in an unexpected direction. "Look, here's my opinion: I don't think 'politicize' needs to be a dirty word," he said. "I think tragedies like what happened in Vegas and New York City should be politicized — yeah, I said it — because politics is how society works to solve problems."
But there are bad ways to politicize, Noah said, pointing to Trump's immigration pivot. "By the way, the Diversity Visa Lottery that Donald Trump has always been against, and obviously just learned about today, it wasn't some brown-people charity scheme," he said. "In fact, it was an attempt to get more Irish immigrants into America." So sure, let's talk about the Diversity Visa Lottery, but "let's not be hypocrites," he said. Because a month after Las Vegas, Congress and the White House have done nothing at all about bump stocks or other gun measures. Watch below. Peter Weber
Trump tweets demand that the New York City attacker 'get death penalty!' He might regret the tweet.
For whatever reason, President Trump sent out a tweet right before midnight on Wednesday weighing in on suspected terrorist Sayfullo Saipov, who allegedly drove a rented truck into a lower Manhattan bike lane, killing eight people and wounding at least 11 others, and was apparently totally unrepentant. "SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!" Trump concluded.
NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017
"Presidents are typically advised never to weigh in on pending criminal cases because such comments can be used by defense lawyers to argue that their clients cannot get a fair trial," explains Peter Baker at The New York Times, "especially when the head of the executive branch that will prosecute the charges advocates the ultimate punishment before a judge has heard a single shred of evidence at trial." Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti points to a similar concern:
Trump helped the terrorist with this tweet. Now prosecutors will have to spend time dealing with motions that the jury pool is tainted. https://t.co/YJk05aem6U
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) November 2, 2017
Still, Baker notes, "Trump has disregarded such advice in other instances, as well." One such instance is at trial right now, in fact. Trump repeatedly called for the execution of Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl, who walked off his Army base in Afghanistan in 2009 and spent the next five years imprisoned and tortured by the Taliban. On Monday, the judge overseeing his sentencing, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, informed the court, "I will consider the president's comments as mitigation evidence as I arrive at an appropriate sentence," meaning Trump's comments will tilt the verdict toward leniency. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert kicked of Wednesday's Late Show by declaring his pride to be filming in New York City, where hours after a terrorist attack killed eight people in lower Manhattan, New Yorkers held a big, sloppy Halloween bacchanal. "You cannot stop New Yorkers!" he said. And you also can't stop President Trump from tweeting, this time to politicize the attack by going after Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and a particular visa program, saying he wants "merit based." "We all want merit-based, sir, but you're still the president," Colbert sighed.
Trump also tweeted about the GOP tax bill, and Colbert said we now know why it is being released a day late: Republicans can't agree on a name. "Apparently, calling it 'The Koch Brothers' All-American Up-Tricklin' Cash-Grab-a-Rama' was a little on the nose," he said, laughing at House Speaker Paul Ryan's idea to let Trump name the bill because of his branding skills. "So what did Trump come back with? Ladies and gentlemen, I give you the actual name out president proposed for his tax bill: The Cut Cut Cut Act." Ryan pushed back, to no avail, Colbert said, but "did manage to convince the president not to spell 'Cut Cut Cut' with three Ks."
Colbert then took a probably unnecessary jab at a widely mocked tweet Donald Trump Jr. sent Halloween night about teaching his daughter "socialism" by giving half her candy away. "Yes, it's never too early to teach kids the danger of sharing," Colbert said. "While we're at it, Don Jr., on Halloween, kids literally go door to door to get free candy from the neighbors because the kids don't have it and the neighbors do. That's socialism." He ended with a lesson on using candy to make a point, though he cheated with that last chocolate bar. Peter Weber
At a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, President Trump threatened to try to send Sayfullo Saipov, the suspect in Tuesday's fatal truck attack in lower Manhattan, to the U.S. prison camp at Guantanamo Bay, despite the fact that Saipov has permanent U.S. residence. "We need quick justice and we need strong justice — much quicker and much stronger than we have right now — because what we have right now is a joke and it's a laughingstock," Trump said, on camera.
Trump lashes out at US federal justice system as "joke" and "laughing stock." pic.twitter.com/Aa5vJumWvd
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 1, 2017
Perhaps calling the U.S. justice system a laughingstock was not viewed as a good presidential move in other quarters of the White House, because when CNN's Jim Acosta asked White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders about Trump's comments a few hours later, she essentially denied that he said it. "That's not what he said," Sanders replied. "He said that process has people calling us a joke and calling us a laughingstock."
Here's Sarah Sanders lying about the President's "joke" and "laughing stock" comments about the US Justice system. pic.twitter.com/dW8mCPSRxO
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 1, 2017
A few hours after that, Acosta still couldn't believe the exchange. He started to read Trump's comments again, and Anderson Cooper cut in. "It's on video, let's just play him saying it." After the clip, Cooper shook his head. "Sarah Huckabee Sanders knows what the president said, she just is pretending he said something else," he said. Acosta called her gross mischaracterization "disappointing." Cooper couldn't get past the blatancy of it. "It's one thing to lie about, you know, something that wasn't actually recorded," he began, then fumbled for words. Watch below. Peter Weber
Trump calls the US justice system a laughingstock, and then of course Huckabee Sanders lies about it...#MAGA https://t.co/9JVEgO4cWf
— Kristian (@ursusmiratus) November 2, 2017