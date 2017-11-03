Airstream's new RV is almost $100,000

Airstream knows you're nostalgic for its silver bullet camper trailers. That's why America's oldest RV company just introduced the Globetrotter ($99,900), a sophisticated throwback with the same iconic aluminum exterior, but an all-new interior that's modern, luxurious, and full of European-inspired touches.
This stylish glamping-mobile has a bedroom, galley, lounge, and dining area — all featuring clean, contoured lines — and it can sleep up to six people. Airstream got all the details right, from the Corian countertops to the stainless steel Moen sink. And for those tired of communing with nature, there's also an HDTV with surround-sound speakers.
Moments after finishing a speech during a live television address, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro pulled out an empanada from his desk and took a big ol' bite:
Venezuela's president, already mocked for gaining weight amid a hunger crisis, pulls out an empanada from his desk during a live TV address.
— Hannah Dreier (@hannahdreier) November 3, 2017
Maduro's snack gives new meaning to the "Maduro diet," a term that some Venezuelans use to refer to weight loss incurred by starvation and the country's food shortages. The dictator was reveling in applause during a live speech when the stealth snacking occurred, but he is deeply unpopular in Venezuela.
Moreover, this isn't the first time he's been caught in a food related scandal: An Associated Press report last December detailed how Venezuela's military — to which Maduro gave control over the country's food supply — makes money trafficking food while the rest of the country starves. In August, Reuters reported that Venezuelan police believe zoo animals are being stolen in order to be eaten. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Russian agents ran a sophisticated campaign to bait reporters into covering stories aimed at swinging the 2016 presidential election, The Associated Press reported Friday. The entity Guccifer 2.0, an alias that took credit for hacking Hillary Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta and the Democratic National Committee, reportedly "airbrushed" a batch of emails released in June 2016 to say they were "CONFIDENTIAL," although they were not, in order make them more appealing to reporters trawling for a story.
By October 2016, the emails had everyone's attention:
[J]ust as the American electorate was digesting a lewd audio tape of Trump boasting about sexually assaulting women, WikiLeaks began publishing the emails stolen from Podesta.
The publications sparked a media stampede as they were doled out one batch at a time, with many news organizations tasking reporters with scrolling through the thousands of emails being released in tranches. At the AP alone, as many as 30 journalists were assigned, at various times, to go through the material. [The Associated Press]
The AP report is just one of several recent stories about how the media became an unwitting tool for Russian agents. "[N]ew data show that many news publications — from established outfits like the [Washington] Post, the Miami Herald (owned by McClatchy), Buzzfeed, CBS, and even Vox, to controversial alt-right hubs like InfoWars — were duped into citing ... nefarious tweets in their coverage, perhaps unwittingly amplifying the reach of Russian propaganda," Recode reported Friday.
In a separate report, The Daily Beast writes that websites like The New York Times, CNN, and HuffPost were fooled into citing Twitter user @Jenn_Abrams, an alt-right personality that was crafted by a troll farm in Russia. "Abrams' pervasiveness in American news outlets ... illustrates how Russian talking points can seep into American mainstream media without even a single dollar spent on advertising," The Daily Beast writes. Read the full AP story here. Jeva Lange
Thousands of people around the world lined up to buy the iPhone X on Friday, but perhaps no one got there earlier than Marco Pierre White Jr., the son of celebrity chef Marco Pierre White. The younger Marco queued up two days early to be first in line for the iPhone in London, although when he finally laid down $999 for the device, it was broken, the New York Post reports.
"I was the first one to get the iPhone, and they sold me a f---ing faulty phone," White said. (He actually bought two — the other, apparently, worked).
Was it worth the wait? Reviews of the iPhone X have been generally positive, with The Verge writing that the device is "clearly the best iPhone ever made. It's thin, it's powerful, it has ambitious ideas about what cameras on phones can be used for, and it pushes the design language of phones into a strange new place." Still, The Week's Jeff Spross notes that the prohibitively expensive phone is "worrisome"; read why here. Jeva Lange
The owners of the Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots, and Houston Texans football teams will reportedly be "deposed and asked to turn over all cell phone records and emails in relation to [former San Francisco 49ers quarterback] Colin [Kaepernick's] collusion case against the NFL," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Friday, based on a conversation with a league official.
Kaepernick opted out of his contract with the 49ers in March and has remained a free agent ever since. He claimed in a grievance filed in October that NFL owners were colluding to keep him from being signed as punishment for his high-profile protests in 2016, when he kneeled during the playing of the national anthem before games to draw attention to racial inequality and police brutality.
All three deposed NFL owners have spoken about the protests. The Texans' Bob McNair said: "We can't have the inmates running the prison." The Cowboys' Jerry Jones claimed: "We have a fan base that unquestionably, without even blinking, wants and expects us to stand for the anthem." The Patriots' Robert Kraft has been more lenient: "The greatest enemy in sport is division from within," he has said. "I personally feel it's very important to respect our flag and our anthem. But I also respect the right of people in this country to make statements or protests, peacefully, in a way that's appropriate to them."
While collusion has not yet been proven, President Trump has supported owners freezing out players who "disrespect" the flag. "Wouldn't you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, 'Get that son of a b—h off the field right now, out, he's fired,'" Trump asked at a September rally. Jeva Lange
A study published Friday by Recode and the media-intelligence firm Meltwater found that prominent media outlets like The Washington Post, CBS News, InfoWars, and Vox, unknowingly cited tweets made by Russian Twitter trolls in their news coverage. Earlier this week, Congress released a 65-page PDF file of 2,752 now-deactivated Twitter accounts that belonged to Russia's "Internet Research Agency" troll farm, as part of its investigation of Russian online interference in the 2016 election.
Recode's study shows that Russian Twitter trolls often had their tweets presented as "authentic community voices on an issue." A story by the news service McClatchy on Dec. 1, 2016, about The Daily Show host Trevor Noah's interview with conservative personality Tomi Lahren over Black Lives Matter, included a tweet from the account @BlackToLive, which has since been identified as a Russian twitter troll that posed as an activist. That same account had a tweet featured in a CBS News story this August about former NFL player Colin Kaepernick, whose kneeling protest of racial inequality and police brutality has become a nationwide topic of conversation.
In other instances, media outlets included misleading tweets that contained Russian propaganda. In a story published in The Washington Post on Feb. 11, 2016, the paper embedded a tweet that contained a map of Syria depicting which territory was held by the Islamic State and which by the opposing Syrian government, which is backed by Russia; the account was found to be tied to the Kremlin. Recode identified at least eight instances of The Washington Post using Russia-linked tweets in news coverage.
In response to the study, the Post's executive editor, Marty Baron, told Recode: "Obviously, we regret linking to any Twitter account that we have learned is illegitimate. We'll seek to rectify any stories that contain such links, and now we'll assess our policy regarding the publication of links to Twitter accounts."
Read more about Russian Twitter propaganda in U.S. news stories at Recode. Kelly O'Meara Morales
In a phone call last month, President Trump offered his former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, a White House gig, The Daily Beast reports. The job was a senior post in the Office of Public Liaison, The Daily Beast reports, but Lewandowski ultimately decided that working in that office was "beneath him."
Lewandowski was fired by the Trump campaign in June 2016 and was accused of assaulting a reporter and frequently losing his temper with campaign staff during his tenure as campaign manager. Although he "strongly" considered accepting Trump's offer, per The Daily Beast, Lewandowski apparently concluded that he deserved more than a position in the Office of Public Liaison, which focuses on interest-group outreach, and reportedly told an associate that the position was "chump change."
The offer reportedly came amid speculation that the president wants more familiar faces and Trump loyalists in the White House, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation heats up and senators from within his party increasingly criticize him. Still, one White House official told The Daily Beast that when they heard Trump was apparently considering welcoming Lewandowski to the administration, "I just kept thinking, 'Please, God above, let this not happen.'"
The White House would neither confirm nor deny to The Daily Beast that Lewandowski had been offered a job, and Lewandowski did not respond to requests for comment. This wouldn't be the first time that Trump has longed for the return of one of his former aides, though: In May, The Daily Beast also reported that the president felt "really, really, really bad" about firing former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and wanted to bring him back to the White House — against the wishes of his lawyers — once the FBI finished its investigation of Flynn. Kelly O'Meara Morales
U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl will not serve prison time for deserting his post in Afghanistan in 2009, a military judge ruled Friday. Instead, Bergdahl, 31, will be dishonorably discharged with his rank reduced to private, and fined $1,000 a month for 10 months, CNN reports.
Bergdahl was held captive by the Taliban for five years after his desertion and was exchanged in 2014 by former President Barack Obama for five Guantanamo Bay detainees.
Bergdahl is blamed by some for the death of six of his comrades in the 1st Battalion of the 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment following his disappearance in 2009. "[Bergdahl's] fallen comrades were on other missions like securing the Afghan elections and, according to one U.S. military official, the period of intensive ground searches had already ended," Newsweek writes, although "several soldiers in his unit say the quest to locate him never really ended, and that it was an element of every mission they undertook, prompting some to blame the deaths on him." Among those who have blamed Bergdahl is President Trump, who tweeted in 2015 that he should "face the death penalty" for abandoning his post.
Bergdahl's sentencing hearing began Oct. 23. He originally faced a maximum sentence of lifetime imprisonment for his desertion. Jeva Lange