Trump's Twitter account briefly vanished Thursday evening

For a few moments on Thursday evening, President Trump's Twitter account – his sanctuary, safe space, and lifeline to the outside world — did not exist.

Visitors to his page were greeted not with his Thursday morning call for the death penalty, but rather the message, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" It was't the same page that appears when a Twitter user violates the terms of service and is suspended, causing the curious to wonder what was going on — was he hacked? Did he finally take Hillary Clinton's advice and delete his account? Maybe he revealed what "covfefe" means and it caused Twitter's servers to melt down?

The disappearance was fleeting — within five minutes of the account vanishing, it was back up, with no explanation from the White House or Twitter as to what just happened. Catherine Garcia