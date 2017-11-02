Trump's Twitter account briefly vanished Thursday evening

For a few moments on Thursday evening, President Trump's Twitter account – his sanctuary, safe space, and lifeline to the outside world — did not exist.
Visitors to his page were greeted not with his Thursday morning call for the death penalty, but rather the message, "Sorry, that page doesn't exist!" It was't the same page that appears when a Twitter user violates the terms of service and is suspended, causing the curious to wonder what was going on — was he hacked? Did he finally take Hillary Clinton's advice and delete his account? Maybe he revealed what "covfefe" means and it caused Twitter's servers to melt down?
The disappearance was fleeting — within five minutes of the account vanishing, it was back up, with no explanation from the White House or Twitter as to what just happened. Catherine Garcia
Poll: Majority of Americans approve of Trump-Russia probe, nearly half think Trump committed a crime
A new Washington Post/ABC News poll released Thursday finds that 58 percent of Americans approve of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and the Russian government, and 49 percent say they think it's likely Trump directly committed a crime in connection with Russian meddling in the election.
Political leanings influenced these responses — 78 percent of Democrats and 56 percent of independents approve of how Mueller is handling the investigation, compared to 38 percent of Republicans, while 82 percent of Republicans say it's unlikely Trump committed a crime, and 74 percent of Democrats and half of independents say it's likely.
Nearly 7 in 10 are in favor of Mueller filing charges against Paul Manafort, Trump's former campaign chairman, and his deputy, Rick Gates, and 53 percent say those charges, as well as foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos' guilty plea for lying to the FBI, indicate broader wrongdoing by the Trump campaign. 28 percent think the wrongdoing is limited to this trio. The poll was conducted Oct. 30 through Nov. 1 among a random sample of 714 adults on phones, with a margin of sampling error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points. Catherine Garcia
A GOP congressional candidate in California is promoting his campaign on a platform frequented by white supremacists
A California congressional hopeful with designs on ousting one of President Trump's biggest critics in the House has been using a social media platform frequented by white supremacists to promote his campaign, ThinkProgress reports. Edwin Duterte, a Republican with no prior political experience, announced in August that he would challenge Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) for her congressional seat.
Two months later, Duterte had created a paid account to promote his campaign on Gab, a social media platform whose logo bears a striking resemblance to the alt-right's beloved Pepe the Frog. Duterte has used the platform to ask users which policies he should advocate for and promote within his campaign, ThinkProgress notes, but he has also declined to specifically condemn objectionable stances.
When a Gab user mocked Duterte for saying he was accepting of all races, for example, the aspiring congressman replied, "This isn't some statement saying you should do this or you shouldn't do that. If you want to only be with people you identify with, go ahead. None of my business." ThinkProgress reports that Duterte has posted more than 200 times since mid-October.
When ThinkProgress reached Duterte about his use of Gab, he defended the platform and said that to attack Gab while ignoring that "terrible people" exist on other platforms is "fake news." "I am a firm believer in free speech and intend to communicate across all forms of media," he said. "Gab is a neutral and free platform. Anyone can sign up and hit 'compose.'"
In August, Gab was removed from the Google Play Store for violating Google's hate speech policy. Slate wrote of the platform in August that "if an anti-Semitic or racist or sexist remark isn't the first post you come across, it's likely the second, third, or fourth." Kelly O'Meara Morales
More than a dozen travelers from across the country have said that travel website TripAdvisor removed their reviews detailing blackouts, sexual assaults, and alleged rapes at Mexican resorts, a new report published by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel detailed Wednesday.
Kristie Love, 35, says she was raped seven years ago by a uniformed guard at the Iberostar Paraiso Maya in Playa del Carmen and that when she alerted hotel staff, they were unwilling to call the authorities. When Love returned to Playa del Carmen to file police reports, the hotel refused to cooperate with the investigation, so she decided to take matters into her own hands.
"I chased it any direction I possibly could," she said. "At that point, the only thing left I could do was to go TripAdvisor."
Soon after her post was published, TripAdvisor deleted the review and called it a violation of the company's "family friendly" guidelines. In a statement to the Journal Sentinel, a TripAdvisor spokeswoman said, "It's important that anyone who suspects foul play or illegal activity contact the local authorities rather than use a review platform as their primary way to share their experience."
On Oct. 19 — seven years to the day after Love says she was raped — TripAdvisor re-published her original review from 2010 detailing her assault. Read more from travelers who say their posts were deleted at the Journal Sentinel. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Over the past year, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has struggled to recall the specifics of his interactions with Russian agents during the 2016 election. In June, for example, Sessions said it was "possible" he had spoken with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak at the Mayflower Hotel in April 2016 — but if it had happened, he couldn't "recall" it. A photo released later clearly placed the pair together at the hotel.
On Thursday, Sessions proved once again that he was befuddled by what may or may not have happened during the Trump campaign:
Sessions now recalls that he nixed proposal for Trump-Putin meeting, appearing to contradict his previous accounts, sources tell NBC News
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 2, 2017
Source clarifies: Unclear whether Sessions recalls nixing the Papadopoulos proposal for Trump Putin meeting -- though he did do so.
— Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) November 2, 2017
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's indictment of former Trump campaign foreign policy adviser George Papadopoulos earlier this week alleged that Papadopoulos attempted to set up a meeting between the Republican candidate and Russian President Vladimir Putin. As CNN points out, "an Instagram picture on Trump's account shows Sessions attended the meeting at which Papadopoulos made the suggestion." Trump didn't shoot down the idea, but Sessions allegedly did, a person in the room told CNN.
"This new revelation is significant because Sessions told Congress under oath in June that he had 'no knowledge' of any conversations by anyone connected to the Trump campaign about 'any type of interference with any campaign' by Russians," NBC News reports. A Senate aide told CNN that Sessions could even be required to testify again in order to clarify what happened.
Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) asserted Thursday that "Jeff Sessions concealed his meetings with the Russians and he had an obligation to be more forthcoming about meetings that involved Papadopoulos." Jeva Lange
The State Department announced Wednesday that it will revoke the passports of convicted sex offenders, forcing them to reapply for the document if they wish to travel outside the country. If offenders are granted a new passport, it will be marked with an identifier reading: "The bearer was convicted of a sex offense against a minor, and is a covered sex offender pursuant to (U.S. law)."
The State Department also clarified that offenders will not longer be eligible to receive passport cards because they're too small to fit the notice.
The effort is being implemented to comply with the "International Megan's Law" passed last year. The law aims to prevent child exploitation by providing wider notice when convicted offenders are traveling.
Affected offenders will be notified of the change as soon as the State Department gets a list of their names. But until everything is formalized, offenders are still free to travel abroad with their old passports, the department told The Chicago Tribune. Kathryn Krawczyk
Energy Secretary Rick Perry claimed Thursday that fossil fuels help prevent sexual assault, a baffling assertion that prompted the Sierra Club to call for his resignation, The Hill reports.
Speaking to Meet the Press host Chuck Todd and Axios founder Jim VandeHei on Thursday, Perry described his recent trip to South Africa. "It's going to take fossil fuels to push power out into these villages in Africa, where a young girl told me to my face, 'One of the reasons that electricity is so important to me is not only because I'm not going to have to try to read by the light of a fire and have those fumes literally killing people,'" Perry said. "But also from the standpoint of sexual assault. When the lights are on, when you have light that shines, the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts."
The Sierra Club's executive director, Michael Brune, responded by saying Perry "does not deserve to hold office another day with these twisted ideas, and he should resign from his position immediately before he causes any more damage." Jeva Lange
House Republicans released their tax overhaul plan Thursday, proposing a number of major changes to the decades-old code. Part of the bill, for example, calls for the elimination of so-called "special interest deductions," such as a tax credit for adopting children or an "itemized deduction for medical expenses, a crucial provision to households with extraordinary health-care costs," The Wall Street Journal writes.
The special interest deductions category also includes the deduction for student-loan interest. As the rules stand now, qualifying individuals are able to deduct up to $2,500 in interest paid toward federal and private student loans, CNBC reports. While there are certain income restrictions that go along with that, the deduction as it stands now counts as "above-the-line," applying directly to taxable income. In 2015, 12 million people used the student loan interest deduction on their 1040 forms.
For most people, the loss of the deduction under the GOP bill, if it passes, won't be a huge hit. It will affect graduate students or undergrads with exceptional student loan debt and low incomes much more: To hit the $2,500 interest cap, a borrower would need to have $54,000 in undergraduate debt. Otherwise, CNBC writes that "looking at … 2015 IRS records, the average amount of interest is roughly $1,100, saving someone in the 25 percent tax bracket about $275."
Still, that's not an insignificant amount of money to someone freshly out of college — it's the equivalent of almost 15 avocado toasts. Read more about what the GOP tax plan means for people with student loans at CNBC. Jeva Lange