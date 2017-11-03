California nurse adopts girl she took care of as a baby

Mary Ann Wells and Sophia formed a bond eight years ago, and on the eve of her official adoption, it's stronger than ever.
Wells met Sophia when she was just two-and-a-half weeks old, a tiny patient at Loma Linda Children's Hospital in Loma Linda, California. Sophia was born with a condition called gastroschisis, with her intestines outside of her abdomen. She needed to have surgery, and was in the hospital for 11 months, spending much of her time in isolation. "I would sing to her, hold her, cuddle her," Wells told ABC Los Angeles. Sophia's dad was never in her life and her mother was often not around, leading the hospital staff to determine "there was excessive medical noncompliance," Wells said.
Wells and her husband, Steve, jumped at the chance to become Sophia's legal guardians, and three years ago, the now-retired couple started the adoption process. On Saturday, it will become official, and Sophia said she is "super-duper, ultra-mega" excited. She's also picked out a new middle name to go with her adoption: Genesis, because "it's going to be like a new beginning," she said. Catherine Garcia
Jennifer Lawrence weathers humiliation, awe by shock-quizzing pedestrians about her movies on Kimmel Live
Despite disturbing reports of expensive herpes on Hollywood Blvd, Jennifer Lawrence said while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, "I wanted to mingle with some of the locals while I was here in Hollywood, so I came up with a simple game: I ran up to people on the street and asked them to name five movies that I've been in — simple, if you have low enough self-esteem. The point was to put them on the spot and humiliate myself, and guess what? Both happened." One person's humiliation is another's entertainment, but Lawrence got her fair share of adulation, too. And oddly, nobody mentioned Silver Linings Playbook, the role that won Lawrence an Oscar. Still, at least one person was able to name five Lawrence films. Watch below. Peter Weber
Kevin Spacey's publicist, Staci Wolf, announced on Thursday she is parting ways with the actor, and so is his talent agency, CAA, after several more people alleged sexual misconduct by him.
On Sunday, actor Anthony Rapp alleged that when he was 14 and Spacey was 26, Spacey made a sexual advance toward him. Later in the week, an unidentified man told New York magazine that when he was 14 and Spacey was 24, they had a sexual relationship, and the last time he saw Spacey, the actor attempted to rape him. Spacey apologized to Rapp, and denies the second man's allegations.
Due to the accusations, production on Spacey's Netflix show House of Cards has been put on hold, and on Thursday, CNN spoke with eight crew members who described a "toxic" work environment. One former production assistant said Spacey sexually assaulted him during an early season, several months after he complained to management about Spacey sexually harassing him. The crew members allege that Spacey would make lewd comments, touch them without permission, and mostly targeted young male production staffers. His behavior was "predatory," they told CNN, and all were afraid to talk about the overt harassment because they didn't want to get fired. Catherine Garcia
DNAinfo cites vote to unionize among reasons billionaire owner Joe Ricketts shuttered it and Gothamist sites
On Thursday evening, Joe Ricketts posted a notice on DNAinfo, a local-news organization he founded in 2009, explaining that he had shuttered it and the other sites under the DNAinfo umbrella — Gothamist, SFist, Chicagoist, SFist, Shanghaiist — because they were not "economically successful" enough "to endure." All their articles disappeared, and every site currently displays Ricketts' statement:
A week ago, DNAinfo and Gothamist staff voted to join the Writers Guild of America East union. Ricketts, a politically active conservative billionaire, and DNAinfo's chief operating officer had warned the New York office against unionizing when discussions started in April, and in September Ricketts wrote a post on his personal blog explaining: "Why I'm Against Unions At Businesses I Create." A DNAinfo spokeswoman said in a statement Thursday that "the decision by the editorial team to unionize is simply another competitive obstacle making it harder for the business to be financially successful."
It was just one of the reasons. "In the financially daunting era of digital journalism, there has been no tougher nut to crack than making local news profitable, a lesson Mr. Ricketts, who lost money every month of DNAinfo's existence, is just the latest to learn," note Andy Newman and John Leland The New York Times. (Newman used to work at the Times' now-shuttered Brooklyn bureau.) But closing a business due to unionizing is legally problematic, and the Writers Guild of America East said "it will be looking at all of our potential areas of recourse and we will aggressively pursue our new members' rights."
In any case, 115 employees were laid off, with severance, including at offices that did not unionize. Ricketts purchased Gothamist LLC in March. Around the time of the purchase, all negative articles about Ricketts on those sites disappeared, Jezebel noticed. You can still read some of Gothamist's articles at the Internet Archive. Peter Weber
The crack detectives at Twitter have already determined which employee was responsible for making President Trump's account disappear on Thursday evening: Someone in the customer support department working his or her last day at the company.
For 11 minutes, much to the shock/confusion/sheer joy of many, Trump's Twitter page did not exist. The page soon reappeared, complete with a new, misspelled tweet, and Twitter Government announced that the account was "inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee."
Later, Twitter Government followed up with some new information: "Through our investigation, we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee's last day. We are conducting a full internal review." That's one way to make sure your former coworkers — and the entire Twittersphere — never forget you. Catherine Garcia
Carter Page, President Trump's former foreign policy adviser, told CNN Thursday that during his more than six hours privately testifying in front of the House intelligence committee, he revealed that in June 2016, he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions he was taking a trip to Moscow.
Sessions was a senator at the time, and during Senate hearings in June and September this year, Sessions denied knowing anything about Trump campaign surrogates communicating with Russians; he was specifically asked if Page met with Russian officials during the campaign, and he said, "I don't know." Page told CNN he mentioned the trip to Sessions in passing, following a dinner in Washington, and claims this jaunt had nothing to do with his role in the campaign. "Understandably, it was as irrelevant then as it is now," he said. "If it weren't for that dodgy dossier and all the chaos that those complete lies had created, my passing comment's complete lack of relevance should go without saying."
CNN spoke with another person familiar with the dinner, attended by members of Trump's national security team, who said Page greeted Sessions and told him he was going to Russia; Sessions said nothing and moved on to shake hands with someone else. Page's testimony on Thursday was described to CNN by Republican and Democratic lawmakers as being "confusing" and "contradictory," and a transcript will be released to the public next week. Catherine Garcia
Paul Manafort, President Trump's former campaign chairman, and his deputy, Rick Gates, made their first court appearance Thursday in front of the judge in charge of their case, and she quickly scolded Manafort's attorney.
The attorney, Kevin Downing, spoke to the media after Manafort was indicted on Monday, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson reminded him Thursday, "This is a criminal trial, not a public relations campaign." Manafort and Gates have been indicted on 12 counts, including conspiracy against the U.S., conspiracy to launder money, and failure to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts; both pleaded not guilty and have been under house arrest since turning themselves in on Monday.
Downing asked Berman Jackson for Manafort's monitoring device to be removed, but it's not likely that will happen — court documents unsealed earlier this week state that prosecutors see Manafort and Gates as flight risks, and Manafort has registered an email and phone number using an alias and had three separate U.S. passports with different numbers. If found guilty, both men face more than 10 years in prison. Catherine Garcia
