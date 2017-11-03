Rosie O'Donnell tells Seth Meyers the origins of her feud with Trump

"You see I'm a little edgy," Rosie O'Donnell told Seth Meyers on Thursday's Late Night, after fretting that her Broadway trivia would be challenged by purists online. "I spend, like, 90 percent of my waking hours tweeting hatred toward this administration." "That is a two-way street, because Donald Trump has been mad at you for a very long time," Meyers said. "We've sort of made the joke on this show that he has flip-flopped on everything except you."

Trump has tweeted about O'Donnell about 70 times since 2011, but O'Donnell said the feud actually dates back more than a decade, to something she said on The View. "There was a Tara O'Connor, I believe her name was, a young Irish lass who was Junior Miss Trump Atlantic City Sexist winner, and she was downtown, 19-year-old girl, drinking and kissing a girl, and it was on the cover of the Post. So he held a press conference right before The View went on live, and he said, 'I just want you all to know I've forgiven her, and this young woman' — I was like, what is he, the pimp? ... He isn't the moral arbiter of 20-year-old behavior now." So she went online, found some publicly available unflattering facts about Trump, and read them on air. "And he went bats--t crazy," O'Donnell said. "And stayed that way," Meyers added. If she dislikes Trump, though, she loves Special Counsel Robert Mueller. You can learn more about her plans for a Bob Mueller tattoo below. Peter Weber