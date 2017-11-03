Dumb boy mammoths died all the time because they didn't live with smart girl mammoths

The vast majority of wooly mammoth fossils are male, a mystery that has long puzzled paleontologists. Now researchers believe they have stumbled on a simple answer, AFP reports: Boy mammoths, who mainly lived alone, were more likely to take dumb risks that got them swept into rivers or dropped down sinkholes than girl mammoths, who lived communally and followed the directions of a wise, older matriarch.
That is the conclusion reached by Love Dalen of the Swedish Museum of Natural History, who co-authored the groundbreaking study published Thursday in Current Biology. "Without the benefit of living in a herd led by an experienced female, male mammoths may have had a higher risk of dying in natural traps such as bogs, crevices, and lakes," Dalen said. Typical.
Sixty-nine percent of mammoth fossils belong to males, a disproportion that had previously been a Paleolithic head-scratcher, assuming that males and females were born at equal rates. Female mammoths, though, traveled together in a herd led by "an older matriarch who knew the terrain and steered her counterparts away from danger," AFP writes. Male mammoths, much like male elephants today, were more reckless, and as a result, more prone to falling into bogs where their fossils would be preserved for thousands of years. Jeva Lange
4 female lawmakers say congressmen propositioned them, harassed them, and even groped them on the House floor
One current and three former female lawmakers say they were sexually harassed by their fellow members of Congress, The Associated Press reports. The incidents in question occurred years or decades ago and come as more men and women are telling their stories of being sexually harassed or assaulted. The lawmakers did not report these incidents at the time and declined to name their perpetrators to AP, but at least two of the men accused continue to serve in the House, the women said.
Recently retired California Sen. Barbara Boxer (D) recounted to AP how during a hearing in the 1980s, a fellow congressman drew laughter from their colleagues when he said he wanted to "associate" with her remarks, as well as "associate himself with the gentle lady." Boxer said that the committee chairman seconded the suggestive quip, which played on congressional jargon to imbue a sexual meaning, and that she later asked for the exchange to be stricken from the record.
Rep. Linda Sanchez (D-Calif.) says that she was inappropriately touched on the House floor by a former congressman, who she told AP tried to make the contact look unintentional. She also said that in the early 2000s, as a new member of Congress in her early 30s, she was propositioned by a married male colleague who remains in office.
Sanchez said she did not think it would be helpful to name the lawmaker in question. "The problem is, as a member there's no HR department you can go to, there's nobody you can turn to," she said. "Ultimately they're employed by their constituents."
The Washington Post and Politico recently published reports on sexual harassment that detail the difficulty of reporting such conduct when it occurs in Congress. Read more testimonies of sexual harassment in Congress at AP. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Jared Kushner recently voluntarily turned over campaign documents, including any materials related to conversations with Russians, to Special Counsel Robert Mueller, people familiar with the actions of President Trump's son-in-law told CNN. The documents are apparently similar to the batch Kushner gave Senate Intelligence Committee investigators in July, although at the time the committee responded by saying they were "concerned" by omissions, including potentially relevant material in Kushner's private email account, Politico reports. Kushner's lawyer said in September that the email account has already been searched.
Although White House insiders told CNN that Kushner is not a target in Mueller's investigation, Kushner's actions "signal that Mueller's investigators are reaching the president's inner circle and have extended beyond the 2016 campaign to actions taken at the White House by high-level officials."
Kushner was present at the meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer who promised dirt on Hillary Clinton during the presidential campaign. He also reportedly encouraged, or at least supported, Trump's decision to fire former FBI Director James Comey. Prior to Mueller's appointment, the FBI had already been investigating Kushner's actions as part of the Trump campaign and transition team.
On a Tuesday phone call with former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon, Trump reportedly blamed Kushner for Mueller's advancing investigation. Jeva Lange
The economy added 261,000 jobs in October, the Labor Department reported Friday, with the gains falling short of the 325,000-job increase analysts expected but still marking a sharp rebound from September's weakness due to hurricanes Harvey and Irma. The October gains nudged the unemployment rate down to 4.1 percent from 4.2 percent, putting it at its lowest level in 17 years. The initial September employment figures showed a loss of 33,000 jobs that month, but the latest figures indicate that the economy actually gained 18,000 jobs that month. Wages dropped by 1 cent to an average of $26.53 an hour. Harold Maass
The Islamic State claimed suspected New York City attacker Sayfullo Saipov as a "soldier of the Caliphate" on Thursday night, two days after the Uzbek citizen killed eight by driving a truck down a popular Manhattan bike lane.
The claim was "uncharacteristically late" for the group, which usually releases a statement within the first 24 hours, and it was not carried by the militants' official Amaq News Agency, The New York Times reports. Additionally: "It marks a break with the usual pattern of not claiming responsibility for an attack when a suspect is in custody."
Saipov, who was taken into custody after the attack, admitted he was inspired by ISIS propaganda and reportedly asked to have the militants' flag hung in his hospital room. On Friday, Trump responded to ISIS by tweeting: "ISIS just claimed the Degenerate Animal who killed, and so badly wounded, the wonderful people on the West Side, was 'their soldier.' Based on that, the Military has hit ISIS 'much harder' over the last two days. They will pay a big price for every attack on us!"
ISIS also claimed responsibility for the Las Vegas shooting last month, although the group cited no evidence and investigating authorities have found no links between shooter Stephen Paddock and the radicals. "ISIS, desperate for attention, will claim just about anything these days, knowing their supporters won't believe government/media," tweeted CNN's Paul Cruickshank at the time. Jeva Lange
"You see I'm a little edgy," Rosie O'Donnell told Seth Meyers on Thursday's Late Night, after fretting that her Broadway trivia would be challenged by purists online. "I spend, like, 90 percent of my waking hours tweeting hatred toward this administration." "That is a two-way street, because Donald Trump has been mad at you for a very long time," Meyers said. "We've sort of made the joke on this show that he has flip-flopped on everything except you."
Trump has tweeted about O'Donnell about 70 times since 2011, but O'Donnell said the feud actually dates back more than a decade, to something she said on The View. "There was a Tara O'Connor, I believe her name was, a young Irish lass who was Junior Miss Trump Atlantic City Sexist winner, and she was downtown, 19-year-old girl, drinking and kissing a girl, and it was on the cover of the Post. So he held a press conference right before The View went on live, and he said, 'I just want you all to know I've forgiven her, and this young woman' — I was like, what is he, the pimp? ... He isn't the moral arbiter of 20-year-old behavior now." So she went online, found some publicly available unflattering facts about Trump, and read them on air. "And he went bats--t crazy," O'Donnell said. "And stayed that way," Meyers added. If she dislikes Trump, though, she loves Special Counsel Robert Mueller. You can learn more about her plans for a Bob Mueller tattoo below. Peter Weber
Despite President Trump promising that the middle class will be the "big winners" of the Republican tax plan, Americans are not exactly convinced. In a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, a whole 60 percent of adults said that the legislation "favors the rich" while a mere 13 percent think it "favors the middle class." Seventeen percent of people believe the bill "treats all people equally."
More surprising, perhaps, is that even affluent Americans agree. Among people making more than $100,000 a year, 61 percent think Trump's tax plan benefits the wealthy more than any other class.
Independent analysis has found that the plan would probably personally save Trump $1 billion. Trump has told reporters: "I don't benefit. In fact, very very strongly, as you see, I think there's very little benefit for people of wealth." Among Republican voters, a plurality believe the plan treats all people equally, while just 25 percent think it favors the rich.
Americans oppose the Republican tax plan by a 17-pt. margin: 50-33%.
60% say it favors the wealthy. https://t.co/oRY6GYbWvZ pic.twitter.com/aFFQ64DENN
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 3, 2017
Overall, 50 percent of Americans said they oppose the GOP tax plan while 33 percent support it. The poll reached 1,005 people over landlines and cell phones between Oct. 29-Nov. 1. It has a margin of error of 3.5 points. Read more the Republican tax plan at The Week. Jeva Lange
Sen. Elizabeth Warren agrees that the Clinton-Sanders primary was 'rigged,' calls it a 'real problem'
On Thursday, President Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), a potential 2020 challenger, actually agreed on something: that Hillary Clinton's campaign "rigged" the 2016 Democratic primary. The charge had been leveled by former Democratic National Convention chairwoman Donna Brazile in a book excerpt she shared with Politico. Clinton faced a few rivals for the Democratic nomination, but her only serious challenger was Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), an independent who caucuses with the Democrats.
On Thursday evening, CNN's Jake Tapper asked Warren if she was shocked at Brazile's assertions — that Clinton entered a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC in August 2015, and in exchange for raising money for the heavily indebted party, was given significant control over the DNC's operations. "This is a real problem" and a test for new DNC chairman Tom Perez, Warren said. "And either he's going to succeed by bringing Bernie Sanders and Bernie Sanders' representatives into this process, and they're going to say it's fair, this works, we all believe it, or he's going to fail, and I very much hope he succeeds." Tapper asked Warren if she agreed with the idea that the primaries were rigged, she looked surprised at the question. "Yes," she said.
Charlie Baker, former Hillary for America's chief administrative officer, responded to Brazile's accusations in a statement Thursday, saying that the Clinton campaign "was keeping the party afloat, which included state party funding to administer caucuses, which Secretary Clinton lost the majority of" to Sanders. The Clinton campaign was "proud" to raise money for the DNC and leave it "in a better financial position following the election than it had been in decades," Baker said. He also said that joint fundraising agreements "are common," used by Al Gore, John Kerry, Trump, and even Sanders — about two months after Clinton — though Sanders "raised little to no money" through the agreement. He ended by urging Democrats to unite, which seems like longer-term goal. Peter Weber