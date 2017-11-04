Lebanese prime minister resigns, blasting Iran and Hezbollah

Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned Saturday while visiting Saudi Arabia. Hariri's announcement came via televised comments from Riyadh in which he accused Iran and its Shiite Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, of destabilizing the Middle East.
"The evil that Iran spreads in the region will backfire on it," he said, alleging that Hezbollah is "directing weapons" to Yemen and Syria, and pledging that Saudi Arabia's Sunni coalition will "cut off the hands that wickedly extend" to Hezbollah.
Hariri, a Sunni, took office in 2016 with a unity cabinet that included Hezbollah. His resignation is unexpected, and it is not clear who will take his place. Bonnie Kristian
Former President George H.W. Bush offers a bluntly critical take on President Trump, his fellow Republican, in a new book about both Presidents Bush by historian Mark Updegrove called The Last Republicans. The comments came to light in an advance review by The New York Times published Saturday,
"I don't like him," the elder Bush told Updegrove in May of 2016, when Trump was about to formally clinch the GOP nomination. "I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard. And I'm not too excited about him being a leader."
Former President George W. Bush made similar remarks. He said Trump's claim to be his own adviser revealed he "doesn't know what it means to be president." Bush also decried Trump's lack of humility, which he described as "a certain heritage" and expectation in his own family.
"If you look at the Bush family, it makes perfect sense. Donald Trump is everything that the Bush family is not," Updegrove said in a CNN interview. "George Bush grew up thinking about the greater good. Donald Trump is manifestly narcissistic. It's part of his brand. And that brand is the antithesis of the Bush brand." Bonnie Kristian
President Trump posted on Twitter Saturday — morning in the United States, evening in Japan, where Trump is beginning his Asia tour — to push Saudi Arabia's state-run oil company, Aramco, to make its initial public offering (IPO) of stock at the New York Stock Exchange:
Would very much appreciate Saudi Arabia doing their IPO of Aramco with the New York Stock Exchange. Important to the United States!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2017
The tweet came shortly after another post boasting of the American stock market's strength.
Aramco, which The Economist reports is "almost certainly the world's most valuable company," is expected to list 5 percent of its shares in 2018. Riyadh has yet to indicate whether the state-owned corporation will make an international offering or limit the stocks to domestic Saudi markets.
Trump has courted a closer relationship between Washington and Saudi Arabia since taking office, signing the largest arms deal in American history with Riyadh in May. Bonnie Kristian
After four current and former female members of Congress reported experiencing sexual harassment by fellow lawmakers, leaders from both major parties have called for sexual harassment training in Congress.
"Each of us has a responsibility to ensure a workplace that is free from discrimination, harassment, and retaliation," wrote House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) in a letter to colleagues Friday that urged them to undergo training and require it of their staff. "We can and should lead by example."
Also Friday, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) announced a forthcoming proposal to update how sexual misconduct is handled on the Hill. "We must ensure that this institution handles complaints to create an environment where staffers can come forward if something happens to them without having to fear that it will ruin their careers," she said. Bonnie Kristian
Federal report on human-caused climate change: 'There is no convincing alternative explanation'
A major federal report published by 13 agencies Friday names humans as the primary cause of global climate change.
"This assessment concludes, based on extensive evidence, that it is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century," the document says. "For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence."
This runs afoul of the Trump administration's stance on the subject. A White House response highlighted a line in the report about "remaining uncertainty," noted "the climate has changed and is always changing," and promoted access to "affordable and reliable energy needed to grow economically." Bonnie Kristian
The Islamic State lost two key territorial battles Friday, ceding control of the cities of Deir el-Zour in eastern Syria and Qaim in western Iraq. The terrorist organization has now lost 96 percent of the territory controlled at the height of its self-proclaimed "Caliphate," The Associated Press reports.
After the fall of Raqqa, Syria, earlier this fall, Deir el-Zour had become "the headquarters of [ISIS] leadership, and in losing it, they lose their capacity to direct terrorist operations" in the area. Qaim was valuable to ISIS because it contains a crossing of the Euphrates River near the Syrian border, a crucial resource for transporting supplies and troops. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump made a stop in Hawaii Friday to visit the Pearl Harbor memorial on his way to Japan, the first stop in his 12-day tour of Asia. The president and first lady Melania Trump viewed the USS Arizona Memorial, where they tossed flower petals in the water, and Trump met with leaders of the U.S. Pacific Command.
Thank you to our GREAT Military/Veterans and @PacificCommand.
Remember #PearlHarbor. Remember the @USSArizona!
A day I’ll never forget. pic.twitter.com/CMkB0kTkSc
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2017
On arriving in Japan Sunday, Trump will speak to U.S. and Japanese troops at the Yokota air base, golf with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, and meet the imperial family. The Asia tour is viewed as an opportunity to clarify U.S. trade goals and foreign policy in the region, particularly where North Korea is concerned. Bonnie Kristian
Netflix has cut ties with House of Cards star Kevin Spacey as sexual assault allegations against him snowball. Show insiders told Variety they are considering killing off Spacey's lead character, Frank Underwood, halfway through the final season so production can resume without him, focusing the end of the story on Robin Wright's Claire Underwood. However, producers have yet to determine definitively if Spacey's contract will permit the show to film without including him in every episode.
Allegations against Spacey began Sunday evening, when an interview published in which actor Anthony Rapp accused him of sexual assault in 1986. Since then, multiple other men have reported similar experiences, and eight House of Cards staffers said Spacey exhibited sexually "predatory" behavior on set.
Spacey is now under investigation by London's Scotland Yard and has also lost representation by his agent and publicist. Bonnie Kristian