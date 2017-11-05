SNL's Trump has a shower meeting with Paul Manafort, Mike Pence, Jeff Sessions, and Jeff Sessions' tail

Saturday Night Live opened its latest episode with a conversation between Alec Baldwin's President Trump and Alex Moffat as the indicted Paul Manafort. Just to make sure Manafort isn't wearing a wire for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump moves their talk to the shower to pitch his plan: "All I need from you is to go to prison for a very, very long time," he says. "And in return, I still get to be president, which I hate, but I'm too proud to quit 'cause that's not fair."

Trump and Manafort are soon joined by Beck Bennett's Vice President Pence, in a suit — "Mike Pence, why are you wearing a suit in the shower?" "Well because, I'm not married to the water" — and Kate McKinnon's "half-opossum" Attorney General Jeff Sessions with his "trusty li'l tail." Trump ensures Pence's complicity by snapping a shower group selfie and pledging to text it "straight to Jesus" if he snitches.