New York City marathoners race unbowed by truck attack

Some 50,000 competitors with run the New York City Marathon Sunday, unbowed by Tuesday's deadly truck attack in Manhattan. "I will not be defeated by it," said Ito, a 59-year-old runner who reports the incident gave him "a little trepidation" but not enough to interrupt his racing plans. Marathon organizers told Reuters they have not seen any spike in cancellations.
However, security will be "more intense this year," The New York Times reports, with police prepared to use "snipers, aviation units, undercover officers, and sanitation trucks filled with sand" to block any would-be vehicle attacks. See scenes from the youth invitational, wheelchair, and women's elite race sections below. Bonnie Kristian
The races are underway at the #TCSNYCMarathon — here are your first finishers in the #RisingNYRR Youth Invitational! pic.twitter.com/HjXAH9clZp
— TCS NYC Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 5, 2017
First group of @nycmarathon #wheelchairracers reach #Greenpoint #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ujSHVGmLr5
— Rocco Vertuccio (@RoccoNY1) November 5, 2017
The women’s lead pack has entered Brooklyn! #TCSNYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/VedL5xTIYl
— TCS NYC Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 5, 2017
SNL's Trump has a shower meeting with Paul Manafort, Mike Pence, Jeff Sessions, and Jeff Sessions' tail
Saturday Night Live opened its latest episode with a conversation between Alec Baldwin's President Trump and Alex Moffat as the indicted Paul Manafort. Just to make sure Manafort isn't wearing a wire for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump moves their talk to the shower to pitch his plan: "All I need from you is to go to prison for a very, very long time," he says. "And in return, I still get to be president, which I hate, but I'm too proud to quit 'cause that's not fair."
Trump and Manafort are soon joined by Beck Bennett's Vice President Pence, in a suit — "Mike Pence, why are you wearing a suit in the shower?" "Well because, I'm not married to the water" — and Kate McKinnon's "half-opossum" Attorney General Jeff Sessions with his "trusty li'l tail." Trump ensures Pence's complicity by snapping a shower group selfie and pledging to text it "straight to Jesus" if he snitches.
Watch the full skit below, and keep an eye out for the lovely time the first lady is having on the president's tour of Asia. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump arrived in Japan Saturday night after a stop in Hawaii, beginning his 13-day diplomatic tour of Asia. Trump's first event Sunday was a speech at the joint U.S.-Japanese Yokota air base near Tokyo, where he told the assembled "brave warriors" they are "the greatest threat to tyrants and dictators who seek to prey on the innocent."
It was a true honor to be at Yokota Air Base with our GREAT @USForcesJapan! pic.twitter.com/KEXnIkkQks
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
The president then joined Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a country club to have hamburgers, play a round of golf, talk about North Korea, and sign matching baseball caps reading, "Donald and Shinzo: Make Alliance Even Greater." Abe reported they were able to "carry out in-depth discussion, at times touching on various difficult issues," and Trump said he doesn't believe the United States has "ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."
Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump met her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe, to tour a pearl market, where they learned about the history of pearl diving in Japan. Bonnie Kristian
Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for Saturday's missile attack on Riyadh in neighboring Saudi Arabia. The missile was intercepted and destroyed near the city's airport, and no one was injured.
"The capital cities of countries that continually shell us, targeting innocent civilians, will not be spared from our missiles," the rebels said in a statement to Al Jazeera, referring to the U.S.-facilitated, Saudi-led Sunni coalition intervening in Yemen's civil war to oppose the Shiite Houthis. The coalition blockade and bombing campaign have been accused of being war crimes as Yemen's civilian population suffers famine and a cholera epidemic on top of mass airstrike casualties.
Also Saturday in Saudi Arabia, 11 princes were arrested in a corruption investigation, including billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is an investor in companies including Twitter and Citigroup. The arrests are seen as a way to consolidate the authority of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is a driving force behind the Yemen intervention. Bonnie Kristian
A new batch of formerly classified files pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was released Friday, among them a 1975 CIA memo which says allegations of the agency's connection to assassin Lee Harvey Oswald are "totally unfounded." The memo describes a fruitless search of CIA and other federal agency records to see if Oswald was linked in "any conceivable way," The Associated Press reports.
Friday's document dump also unexpectedly included information about Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. A 1968 FBI document, which does not mention JFK, accuses King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference of financial misconduct and King himself of communism and marital infidelity. As Newsweek notes, it "is not clear if any of the information in the dossier was verified," or why the document has been released with the JFK collection. Bonnie Kristian
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Saturday he does not expect to pass legislation to keep Special Counsel Robert Mueller from being fired by President Trump.
"I don't hear much pressure to pass anything," McConnell said in an interview with MSNBC's Hugh Hewitt. "There’s been no indication that the president or the White House are not cooperating with the special counsel," he continued. "I think the view up here is let [Mueller] do his job."
Two bipartisan bills have been introduced in the Senate to forestall any White House moves to ax Mueller. One would require judicial approval for the Justice Department to fire any special counsel; the other would let any special counsel challenge a firing in court. Bonnie Kristian
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned Saturday while visiting Saudi Arabia. Hariri's announcement came via televised comments from Riyadh in which he accused Iran and its Shiite Lebanese ally, Hezbollah, of destabilizing the Middle East.
"The evil that Iran spreads in the region will backfire on it," he said, alleging that Hezbollah is "directing weapons" to Yemen and Syria, and pledging that Saudi Arabia's Sunni coalition will "cut off the hands that wickedly extend" to Hezbollah.
Hariri, a Sunni, took office in 2016 with a unity cabinet that included Hezbollah. His resignation is unexpected, and it is not clear who will take his place. Bonnie Kristian
Former President George H.W. Bush offers a bluntly critical take on President Trump, his fellow Republican, in a new book about both Presidents Bush by historian Mark Updegrove called The Last Republicans. The comments came to light in an advance review by The New York Times published Saturday,
"I don't like him," the elder Bush told Updegrove in May of 2016, when Trump was about to formally clinch the GOP nomination. "I don't know much about him, but I know he's a blowhard. And I'm not too excited about him being a leader."
Former President George W. Bush made similar remarks. He said Trump's claim to be his own adviser revealed he "doesn't know what it means to be president." Bush also decried Trump's lack of humility, which he described as "a certain heritage" and expectation in his own family.
"If you look at the Bush family, it makes perfect sense. Donald Trump is everything that the Bush family is not," Updegrove said in a CNN interview. "George Bush grew up thinking about the greater good. Donald Trump is manifestly narcissistic. It's part of his brand. And that brand is the antithesis of the Bush brand." Bonnie Kristian