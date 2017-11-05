Larry David reprises his SNL role as a disgruntled Bernie Sanders playing The Price Is Right

Comic Larry David hosted Saturday Night Live and reprised his impression of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a celebrity game show skit featuring cameos from musical guest Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, appearing as himself.

Paired with Pete Davidson's show contestant Derrick, Sanders is not ready to play The Price Is Right. "I just want to say this show is a travesty, consumerism disguised as entertainment," he announces, informing Derrick they're "gonna win this thing the Bernie way, which means if I lose, I bring everyone else down with me."