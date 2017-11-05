Pastor's teenage daughter among those killed in Texas church shooting

Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, told ABC News on Sunday that his 14-year-old daughter was among the dozens killed in a shooting at the church that morning.

A lone gunman apparently entered the Baptist church, located roughly 30 miles east of San Antonio, during Sunday morning services and opened fire, killing at least 27 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy was in Oklahoma on Sunday morning, he told ABC News, when his daughter Annabelle Renee Pomeroy was killed. She "was one very beautiful, special child," the father said.

Pomeroy was on his way back to Texas on Sunday afternoon. He said all of those killed in Sunday's attack were "close friends" of his, ABC News reported. If the initial casualty estimates hold, the shooting would be the third deadliest in modern American history. Kimberly Alters