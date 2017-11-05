Saudi-led coalition closes Yemen's ports

After Saudi Arabia intercepted a missile fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen on Saturday, the Saudi-led coalition retaliated by closing Yemen's land, sea, and air ports early Monday.
The coalition said this is a temporary measure, and humanitarian aid will still be able to come into the country, the poorest in the region. The missile targeted Riyadh, and the coalition accused Iran of giving it to the rebels; Iran denies providing the missile. In a statement, the Houthis said they fired the missile in response to coalition bombings that have killed civilians.
On Sunday, the coalition launched airstrikes against Yemen's capital of Sanaa, and the Islamic State claimed responsibility for a car bomb attack and storming of security compound in Aden that left 17 dead. Since the Houthis, backed by Iran, and Yemen's government, allied with the Saudi-led coalition, began fighting in 2014, more than 10,000 civilians have been killed, illnesses like cholera have spread, and the country is close to experiencing a famine. Catherine Garcia
In the wake of the deadly shooting Sunday in the small Texas town of Sutherland Springs, the state's Attorney General Ken Paxton predicted this would not be the last gun massacre.
"This is going to happen again," Paxton told Fox News Sunday.
But, he said, one way to prevent such a tragedy in the future is for more people to have conceal-carry guns.
"All I can say is that in Texas at least we have the opportunity to have concealed carry," he said. "And so if it's a place where somebody has the ability to carry, there's always the opportunity that gunman will be taken out before he has the opportunity to kill very many people."
After reportedly killing 26 people at the First Baptist Church, the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, was shot after a car chase with police. However, it is not clear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police.
Texas has some of the most lax gun laws in the country. In 2015, state legislature passed open carry and campus carry laws. And earlier this year, Texas legislators approved a law that dropped the handgun license application fees by $100.
After a man drove a rented pickup truck down a crowded bike path in New York City on Oct. 31, killing eight people, some called for stricter gun laws in the state.
we did not even have to wait an entire week for this to be proven wrong again pic.twitter.com/TAMicIXpHd
— Elizabeth Bruenig (@ebruenig) November 5, 2017
Gov. Andrew Cuomo, for his part, said he was proud of the strict stance the state takes on guns. "New York State passed some of the smartest gun laws in the country," he said in a press conference on Nov. 1. Lauren Hansen
"I'm sad to tell you, to confirm at least at this moment in time there are 26 lives that have been lost," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said at a press conference Sunday night on the scene of the deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas. The victims' ages range between 5 and 72, Abbott said, and 23 were inside the church building when they died.
"We don't know if that number will rise or not," Abbott continued. "All we know is that's too many, and this will be a long suffering, mourning for those in pain." He thanked first responders and praised teams from nearby San Antonio for volunteering to help the tiny town grapple with a tragedy of this scale, which Abbott said is the largest mass shooting in the state's history.
Watch several excerpts of Abbott's press conference below. Bonnie Kristian
#Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirms 26 dead in #SutherlandSprings church shooting pic.twitter.com/pcb2gXLe49
— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 5, 2017
.@GregAbbott_TX:Hospitals and trauma centres have coordinated with regard to patient movement and care. MORE https://t.co/CPv2MjpEMt pic.twitter.com/mJw3uRXcm2
— Sky News Australia (@SkyNewsAust) November 5, 2017
"As a state we're dealing with the largest mass shooting in our state's history," Texas Gov. @GregAbbott_TX says. pic.twitter.com/XXpx0DfnRq
— Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) November 5, 2017
The suspect in Sunday's deadly shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, that killed more than 20 people has been identified in reports from NBC, CBS, and The Daily Beast, all citing unnamed law enforcement officials, as one Devin Patrick Kelley, age 26.
Kelley reportedly hails from neighboring Comal County, and police are searching his home for clues as to his possible motivation. CBS reports Kelley served in the U.S. Air Force from 2010 to May of 2014, at which point he was court martialed and given a dishonorable discharge. The Daily Beast found that on a Facebook account which has since been deleted, Kelley used a cover photo of a rifle, while a LinkedIn profile indicated he once taught at a summer Bible school.
It remains unclear whether Kelley was killed by law enforcement or if he shot himself. Bonnie Kristian
Local law enforcement have yet to release a firm count of victims of Sunday's deadly mass shooting at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, but most reports indicate about 27 people were killed and nearly as many injured.
Those numbers would be gutting under any circumstances, but the impact of the tragedy will be more sharply felt given the town's tiny size: Sutherland Springs was home to just 362 people as of the 2000 census, The New York Times reports, which means about the death toll amounts to about 7 percent of the population.
"There is a gas station and a post office. That's about all there really is," said Joseph Silva, who lives near Sutherland Springs, of the small town. "Everybody is pretty grief-stricken" after the attack, he added. "Everyone's worried." Bonnie Kristian
Pastor Frank Pomeroy of the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, told ABC News on Sunday that his 14-year-old daughter was among the dozens killed in a shooting at the church that morning.
A lone gunman apparently entered the Baptist church, located roughly 30 miles east of San Antonio, during Sunday morning services and opened fire, killing at least 27 people and wounding dozens more. Pomeroy was in Oklahoma on Sunday morning, he told ABC News, when his daughter Annabelle Renee Pomeroy was killed. She "was one very beautiful, special child," the father said.
Pomeroy was on his way back to Texas on Sunday afternoon. He said all of those killed in Sunday's attack were "close friends" of his, ABC News reported. If the initial casualty estimates hold, the shooting would be the third deadliest in modern American history. Kimberly Alters
President Trump responded to the shooting at a Texas church that left dozens dead with a tweeted statement Sunday:
May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan.
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Vice President Mike Pence and Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, also issued statements on Twitter:
Karen & I send prayers to victims & their families in TX.We grieve w/ you & stand w/ resolve against evil. Thank you to the first responders
— Vice President Pence (@VP) November 5, 2017
God bless the people of Sutherland Springs, TX. Our country’s hearts are breaking for the victims & their families. We love & are with you!
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 5, 2017
Differing casualty counts have been reported, but at least 20 congregants of First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, were killed when an unidentified gunman opened fire in the church Sunday. Bonnie Kristian
Democratic senator rips colleagues after Texas shooting: 'The time is now for Congress to shed its cowardly cover'
More than 20 people were killed Sunday at a Texas church after a lone gunman reportedly entered and opened fire. Details are still emerging, but the Houston Chronicle reports 28 people were killed in the attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, roughly 30 miles east of San Antonio. Several more were injured.
Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy (D) issued a scathing statement after the attack Sunday, ripping his colleagues in Congress for their lack of action on gun control. "The paralysis you feel right now — the impotent helplessness that washes over you as news of another mass slaughter scrolls across the television screen — isn't real," Murphy wrote. "It's a fiction created and methodically cultivated by the gun lobby."
NEW: @ChrisMurphyCT on Texas shooting: Lawmakers "need to think about whether the political support of the gun industry is worth the blood." pic.twitter.com/tNd4TCXvLM
— ABC News (@ABC) November 5, 2017
Murphy — who was representing Connecticut in the House of Representatives in December 2012, when 20 children were killed by a gunman at Sandy Hook Elementary School — called for Congress to "shed its cowardly cover and do something" about the lack of gun control in the U.S. The Toronto Star's Daniel Dale noted that in the immediate wake of Sunday's attack, the difference in responses by Democrats and Republicans was stark:
The usual response has begun: Democratic legislators call for action on guns, Republican legislators convey thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/AOnxbHd9L7
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2017
Just last month, more than 500 people were shot and more than 50 killed in Las Vegas when a lone gunman opened fire over a concert on the Las Vegas Strip, using multiple weapons he had outfitted with "bump stocks" in order to make them fire more rapidly. Dale noted that if initial estimates of Sunday's casualties are correct and at least 25 people were killed, two of the three deadliest shootings in modern American history will have occurred in the last month. Kimberly Alters