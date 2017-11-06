Trump blames church massacre on mental health problems

President Trump expressed his condolences to those affected by the shooting at a Texas church that left 26 dead, tweeting Sunday shortly after the attack that he was "monitoring the situation from Japan."
When asked whether tighter gun-control laws could help prevent such shootings, Trump said the attack "isn't a guns situation" and that "mental health is your problem here." He said the initial investigation indicates the killer was a "very deranged individual."
Fewer people have been shot to death in Japan in the past five years than were killed in the Texas shooting on Sunday, The Daily Beast reports. Watch Trump's comments from Tokyo below. Jeva Lange
Trump says Texas church shooting “isn’t a guns situation” but instead “a mental health problem at the highest level” https://t.co/Wpl4uiufGg pic.twitter.com/qAtt8ullGB
Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya said in an interview in Moscow that Donald Trump Jr. suggested at a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that his father's administration might lift the anti-Russia Magnitsky law "if we come to power," Bloomberg Politics reports.
Veselnitskaya has long lobbied against the law, which was instated in retaliation over the death of Kremlin corruption whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, who died under suspicious circumstances in a Moscow prison in 2009. The 2012 U.S. law has been a thorn in the side of Russian officials, and Russia responded to it by banning adoptions to America.
Veselnitskaya claimed Donald Trump Jr. told her "looking ahead, if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it." He reportedly added: "I understand our side may have messed up, but it’ll take a long time to get to the bottom of it." Trump Jr. had agreed to the meeting apparently because Veselnitskaya claimed Hillary Clinton's campaign was being funded in part by money that evaded United States tax laws. When Veselnitskaya failed to present any documented proof, the meeting allegedly fell apart.
Veselnitskaya said she would be willing to speak about her meeting with Trump Jr. before the Senate Judiciary Committee, so long as it was made public. Congressional investigators have not yet agreed. "I made up my mind a long time ago: My testimony must be honest, full, and public," she said. Read more at Bloomberg Politics. Jeva Lange
Leaked documents from an offshore law firm show that Wilbur Ross, the billionaire U.S. Secretary of Commerce, has investments in a firm connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin's son-in-law, The Guardian reports.
Ross holds a stake in Navigator, a shipping company that partners with the Russian gas company Sibur. Two of Sibur's stakeholders have close ties to the Russian president: Kirill Shamalov is Putin's son-in-law; Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, who is under U.S. sanctions, is an associate. "Shamalov is a very important member of Putin's circle and there is no question that he is closely trusted," Karen Dawisha, director of Russian and post-Soviet studies at Miami University in Ohio, told The Guardian. "He was not well-trained for the job at Sibur, but he was well connected."
Records show that since 2014, Navigator has received $68 million in revenue through its partnership with Sibur. Ross' press secretary told The Guardian his holding does not conflict with his government duties because he "recuses himself from any matters focused on transoceanic shipping vessels." Read more about the leaked documents, dubbed the Paradise Papers, and the other high-profile people mentioned in the trove at The Guardian. Catherine Garcia
President Trump asked Japanese automakers on Monday to do something they are already quite familiar with: Manufacture cars and parts in the United States.
"Try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over," he said during a meeting in Tokyo with business executives. "That's not rude?" The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said in its 2017-18 report that in 2016, nearly 4 million vehicles and 4.7 million engines were built by its members in the U.S., and as of 2016, their manufacturing plants have cumulatively invested $45.6 billion in the U.S. economy. In 2015, JAMA said that 75 percent of Japanese cars sold in the U.S. that year were built in North America, up from 12 percent in 1985.
Trump made his curious demands during the first stop on his 12-day trek through Asia; he will also visit South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Catherine Garcia
A military spokesperson confirmed Sunday night that Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old man identified as the shooter who killed at least 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force in 2014, after he was court-martialed for assault.
In 2010, he started working in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Ann Stefanek, chief of media operations for the Air Force, said in a statement. In 2012, he was court-martialed for two counts of assault on his spouse and on their child, and was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in custody and received a bad conduct discharge.
Under federal law, Kelley's dishonorable discharge prohibited him from purchasing a firearm, the Los Angeles Times reports, and officials said they do not know how he obtained the multiple weapons they found in his car after the shooting. Catherine Garcia
Neighbors of Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing at least 26 people in a Sutherland Springs, Texas, church on Sunday, say over the past few days, they heard bursts of gunfire from the direction of his home.
It was "really loud," Ryan Albers, who lived across the street from the property listed as belonging to Kelley in New Braunfels, told The Associated Press. "At first I thought someone was blasting. It was someone using automatic weapon fire." Another neighbor, who asked his name not be used, said he heard gunfire but wasn't certain that it came from Kelley's residence. Catherine Garcia
Former President Barack Obama responded to the massacre at a Texas church on Sunday with a plea for Americans to figure out "concrete steps" that can be taken in order to stop such heinous acts.
"We grieve with all the families in Sutherland Springs harmed by this act of hatred, and we'll stand with the survivors as they recover," he tweeted Sunday evening, adding, "May God also grant all of us the wisdom to ask what concrete steps we can take to reduce violence and weaponry in our midst."
While president, Obama comforted the country after mass shootings in San Bernardino, Orlando, and Newtown, Connecticut, where 20 children and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School were gunned down in 2012. At the time, he called for Americans to come together to "take meaningful action to prevent more tragedies like this, regardless of the politics." Catherine Garcia
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has five rib fractures, including three displaced fractures, and is in too much pain to fly back to Washington, D.C., following an altercation on Friday with a neighbor at his home in Kentucky, Paul's chief strategist said Sunday.
In a statement, Doug Stafford said the type of injury Paul sustained "is caused by high velocity severe force. It is not clear exactly how soon he will return to work, as the pain is considerable as is the difficulty in getting around, including flying." He also said Paul has lung contusions, and displaced rib fractures can lead to pneumonia, internal bleeding, and laceration of internal organs.
Authorities said Paul's neighbor in Bowling Green, Rene Boucher, tackled Paul from behind Friday while he was mowing his lawn, and Paul had difficulty breathing and cuts around his mouth. It's unclear what triggered the assault. Boucher has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, and if found guilty of this misdemeanor, could face up to one year in prison. Catherine Garcia