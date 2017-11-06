Trump wants Japan to shoot North Korea's missiles 'out of the sky'

In a joint news conference Monday with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President Trump expressed a desire to arm Japan against North Korean threats, The Associated Press reports. Trump apparently said that once Abe "completes the purchase of lots of additional military equipment from the United States," he "will easily shoot [North Korean missiles] out of the sky."
Although Japan's pacifist constitution does not allow its military to shoot down missiles unless they pose a direct threat to the country, Abe announced a plan earlier this year to revise the country's self-defense clause through a constitutional amendment in 2020. On Saturday, The Japan Times reported that Trump apparently had told leaders of southeast Asian countries that he did not understand why "a country of samurai warriors" like Japan did not shoot down North Korean missiles that flew over the country earlier this year.
Trump's comments come days before he is scheduled to visit South Korea and call for "maximizing pressure" on Pyongyang in a speech in front of the South Korean National Assembly. White House officials and Asian leaders fear that North Korea may launch a missile test or conduct an atmospheric nuclear test during Trump's visit to Japan or South Korea, Politico reported Saturday. Last week, South Korea's spy agency warned the South Korean National Assembly that it sees signs indicating that North Korea is preparing to launch a missile test. Kelly O'Meara Morales
At a meeting in June, President Trump reportedly encouraged Native American leaders to break federal law and bypass regulations that frustrated their ability to harness energy, a person present told Axios. "Chief, chief," Trump apparently told one leader in the room after encouraging the flagrant violations. "What are they going to do? Once you get it out of the ground, are they going to make you put it back in there? I mean, once it's out of the ground it can't go back in there. You've just got to do it."
An official in the room apparently spoke up to clarify that the administration was working on rolling back regulations, only for Trump to speak out again. "Guys, I feel like you're not hearing me right now," Trump reportedly said. "We've just got to do it. I feel like we've got no choice; other countries are just doing it. China is not asking questions about all of this stuff. They're just doing it. And guys, we've just got to do it."
The White House did not dispute Axios' account, although another person in the room said Trump did not encourage the violation of any standing laws and that the meeting was unremarkable. Still, Axios notes that the report is "increasingly the norm" for the president, who "considers himself above the traditions, limits and laws of the presidency — even when he's not, as in this case." Read more at Axios. Jeva Lange
Authorities in Saudi Arabia made a flurry of arrests Sunday targeting ministers, investors, and even members of the royal family in what the government called a crackdown on corruption. The arrests were ordered by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in what was seen to be a show of force to consolidate his power.
Among those detained without formal charges or any legal process were billionaire Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the kingdom's most prominent businessmen. Prince Alwaleed, a nephew of the king, owns the investment firm Kingdom Holding 4280.SE. Ten other princes, four ministers, and dozens of former ministers also were arrested, as was the head of the National Guard, Prince Miteb bin Abdullah. Harold Maass
President Trump expressed his condolences to those affected by the shooting at a Texas church that left 26 dead, tweeting Sunday shortly after the attack that he was "monitoring the situation from Japan."
When asked whether tighter gun-control laws could help prevent such shootings, Trump said the attack "isn't a guns situation" and that "mental health is your problem here." He said the initial investigation indicates the killer was a "very deranged individual."
Fewer people have been shot to death in Japan in the past five years than were killed in the Texas shooting on Sunday, The Daily Beast reports. Watch Trump's comments from Tokyo below. Jeva Lange
Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya said in an interview in Moscow that Donald Trump Jr. suggested at a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower that his father's administration might lift the anti-Russia Magnitsky law "if we come to power," Bloomberg Politics reports.
Veselnitskaya has long lobbied against the law, which was instated in retaliation over the death of Kremlin corruption whistleblower Sergei Magnitsky, who died under suspicious circumstances in a Moscow prison in 2009. The 2012 U.S. law has been a thorn in the side of Russian officials, and Russia responded to it by banning adoptions to America.
Veselnitskaya claimed Donald Trump Jr. told her "looking ahead, if we come to power, we can return to this issue and think what to do about it." He reportedly added: "I understand our side may have messed up, but it’ll take a long time to get to the bottom of it." Trump Jr. had agreed to the meeting apparently because Veselnitskaya claimed Hillary Clinton's campaign was being funded in part by money that evaded United States tax laws. When Veselnitskaya failed to present any documented proof, the meeting allegedly fell apart.
Veselnitskaya said she would be willing to speak about her meeting with Trump Jr. before the Senate Judiciary Committee, so long as it was made public. Congressional investigators have not yet agreed. "I made up my mind a long time ago: My testimony must be honest, full, and public," she said. Read more at Bloomberg Politics. Jeva Lange
Leaked documents from an offshore law firm show that Wilbur Ross, the billionaire U.S. Secretary of Commerce, has investments in a firm connected to Russian President Vladimir Putin's son-in-law, The Guardian reports.
Ross holds a stake in Navigator, a shipping company that partners with the Russian gas company Sibur. Two of Sibur's stakeholders have close ties to the Russian president: Kirill Shamalov is Putin's son-in-law; Russian oligarch Gennady Timchenko, who is under U.S. sanctions, is an associate. "Shamalov is a very important member of Putin's circle and there is no question that he is closely trusted," Karen Dawisha, director of Russian and post-Soviet studies at Miami University in Ohio, told The Guardian. "He was not well-trained for the job at Sibur, but he was well connected."
Records show that since 2014, Navigator has received $68 million in revenue through its partnership with Sibur. Ross' press secretary told The Guardian his holding does not conflict with his government duties because he "recuses himself from any matters focused on transoceanic shipping vessels." Read more about the leaked documents, dubbed the Paradise Papers, and the other high-profile people mentioned in the trove at The Guardian. Catherine Garcia
President Trump asked Japanese automakers on Monday to do something they are already quite familiar with: manufacture cars and parts in the United States.
"Try building your cars in the United States instead of shipping them over," he said during a meeting in Tokyo with business executives. "That's not rude?" The Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association said in its 2017-18 report that in 2016, nearly 4 million vehicles and 4.7 million engines were built by its members in the U.S., and as of 2016, their manufacturing plants have cumulatively invested $45.6 billion in the U.S. economy. In 2015, JAMA said that 75 percent of Japanese cars sold in the U.S. that year were built in North America, up from 12 percent in 1985.
Trump made his curious demands during the first stop on his 12-day trek through Asia; he will also visit South Korea, China, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Catherine Garcia
A military spokesperson confirmed Sunday night that Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old man identified as the shooter who killed at least 26 people at a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, on Sunday, was dishonorably discharged from the Air Force in 2014, after he was court-martialed for assault.
In 2010, he started working in logistics readiness at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, Ann Stefanek, chief of media operations for the Air Force, said in a statement. In 2012, he was court-martialed for two counts of assault on his spouse and on their child, and was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in custody and received a bad conduct discharge.
Under federal law, Kelley's dishonorable discharge prohibited him from purchasing a firearm, the Los Angeles Times reports, and officials said they do not know how he obtained the multiple weapons they found in his car after the shooting. Catherine Garcia