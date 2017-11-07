Jake the D.A. Dog finds his calling comforting assault victims

It took a couple tries, but Jake, a 4-year-old black Labrador mix, has found his calling.
He didn't make it in search and rescue training because his paws were too tender, and he is such a deep sleeper, he wasn't able to work as a dog assisting people with medical issues. His owner Rhoni Standefer, the domestic violence victim/witness coordinator at the Anderson County District Attorney General's Office in Tennessee, realized when she brought him to work one day that he is the perfect emotional support dog. "This dog can pick up on emotions," she told the Knoxville News Sentinel. "He just loves people, and he wants them to feel good. If he sees someone being upset or irritated, he migrates to them."
Since he started in July, Jake — aka "Jake the D.A. Dog" — has offered support for 50 people in the office. It started one day when Standefer brought him to work, and he saw a woman crying and put his head on her lap. He can read a person's emotions, she said, and "it's amazing how he seems to know when he's needed and when he's not." Jake is comfortable in the office and in the courtroom, and while he spends most of the time napping under the prosecutor's table, he's there just in case he's needed next to the witness stand. Catherine Garcia
Stephen Colbert rails against hopelessness after the latest mass shooting, calling inaction 'inhuman'
"The world is a harrowing place, and sometimes you just don't know what to say about it," Stephen Colbert said on Monday's Late Show. What can you say after Sunday's attack on the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, with 26 people "on a Sunday, going to love and serve the Lord, gunned down by a madman with semiautomatic weapon and body armor," just 35 days after the largest mass shooting in U.S. history? he asked. "Everyone is heartbroken when this happens, and you want to do something, but nothing gets done. No one does anything, and that seems insane, and it can make you feel hopeless."
"I don't know what to do, but I know that hopelessness is not the answer," Colbert said. Congress won't do anything, but doing nothing isn't just unacceptable, "it's unnatural, it's inhuman, it just goes against our nature — we want to fix things," he added. "Five thousand years ago, if your village had a tiger come into it every day and was eating people, you wouldn't do nothing — you would move the village, you would build a fence, or you would kill the tiger. You wouldn't say, 'Well, you know, I guess someone's going to get eaten every day, because the price of liberty is tigers.'"
So don't give in to feelings of powerlessness, Colbert said. "I actually think there are some people out there, some truly evil people out there, who want you to feel powerless, just for a buck. Because if you feel powerless enough, you know what might make you feel more powerful? Going to buy a gun. It's a vicious cycle." If you don't like it, there is one power you have and should probably use, he added: "You can vote." Watch below. Peter Weber
Transcripts released Monday night by the House Intelligence Committee show that Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to President Trump during his campaign, sent an email to other members of the campaign describing his July 2016 trip to Moscow, revealing he had a "private conversation" with a top Russia official who had good things to say about Trump.
Previously, Page said that after he gave a speech at Moscow's New Economic School, he only exchanged pleasantries with Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich. In the email, Page wrote that Dvorkovich "expressed strong support for Mr. Trump and a desire to work toward devising better solutions in response to a vast range of current international problems." Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) read the email during Page's closed-door meeting with the committee last week, and Page responded by saying he didn't actually talk to any officials, but gleaned their views by watching and reading Russian media and chatting with scholars.
Page, who once worked as an energy consultant in Moscow, also testified he told Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then a senator and major Trump supporter, he was going to go to Russia, and said he "probably" told national campaign co-chairman Sam Clovis about the trip beforehand and definitely told him about it when he came back. The House Intelligence Committee is investigating Russian meddling in the election, and Page requested the transcript of his testimony be made public, but told The Washington Post in a text message Monday he is "working on my lawsuit tonight that will get to the bottom of the real interference in the 2016 election, by the [United States government]. I've played this nonsensical game long enough and am not interested in this latest round tonight." Catherine Garcia
Nicaraguan migrants who have had temporary protected status in the United States will be subject to deportation starting in January 2019, the Trump administration announced Monday.
There are 325,000 people living in the United States who are under temporary protected status, meaning they cannot be detained by immigration agents, can travel outside the country with permission, and can obtain work permits. They come from 10 countries, including Nicaragua, Honduras, and Haiti, fleeing natural disasters, conflict, drugs, and gang violence. A senior Department of Homeland Security official told the Los Angeles Times the department's acting secretary, Elaine Duke, has decided things are better now in Nicaragua, and migrants can start going back. She needs more information on Honduras, though, and extended the temporary protected status for Hondurans through July 5.
There are more than 5,000 Nicaraguans under temporary protected status in the U.S., and 86,000 Hondurans, and the administration had until Monday to decide whether to extend their protections. Some have lived in the U.S. for up to 20 years, and the senior official told the Times the administration would support Congress if it ever came up with a permanent solution that let protected migrants stay in the U.S. Catherine Garcia
Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein went to great lengths to keep allegations of sexual harassment and assault made against him under wraps, hiring private security firms to gather information on women and journalists who were attempting to write stories about the accusations, The New Yorker reports.
Ronan Farrow read through dozens of pages of documents and spoke with seven people involved, who told him Weinstein started hiring firms in the fall of 2016, including Black Cube, which is run by former officers from Israeli intelligence agencies, to target people like actress Rose McGowan, who last month publicly accused Weinstein of rape. Journalists also interviewed women who made allegations against Weinstein, then reported back to the producer what they said.
McGowan said she met with a woman calling herself Diana Filip multiple times, starting in May. Filip said she wanted McGowan to speak at a gala about women's rights, and they would talk about women's empowerment. Three people with knowledge of Black Cube told Farrow Filip is the alias of a woman who works for the company and used to be an officer in the Israeli Defense Forces. When shown a photo of the woman, McGowan recognized her as Filip, and New York reporter Ben Wallace said he also met the woman twice last fall, when he was working on a story about Weinstein. She told him her name was Anna, and hinted she had an allegation to make against Weinstein, but Wallace told Farrow he began suspicious when Anna started asking "about the status and scope of my inquiry, and about who I might be talking to, without giving me any meaningful help or information." A spokeswoman for Weinstein called the report "fiction."
Read more about the operation, and how famed lawyer David Boies and The National Enquirer are involved, at The New Yorker. Catherine Garcia
President Trump tweeted his support on Monday night for Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince, saying he has "great confidence" in their leadership amid a corruption crackdown that many see as a political purge.
"I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing…" Trump tweeted, adding, "…Some of those they are harshly treating have been 'milking' their country for years!"
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in charge of a new anti-corruption committee, which ordered the arrests over the weekend of 11 princes, including Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah, the head of the national guard, and the billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. Many view this as the crown prince's way of consolidating power; since his father became king in 2015, Mohammed bin Salman has been positioned to be his successor, and in addition to becoming crown prince in June, serves as Saudi Arabia's defense minister and first deputy prime minister. He also has a relationship with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who made an unannounced visit to the kingdom last month. Catherine Garcia
The Air Force did not enter into a national database the 2012 domestic violence court-martial of Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old who shot and killed 26 people at a Texas church Sunday, which would have prohibited him from purchasing weapons, the Air Force announced Monday.
Spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement officials have ordered a review of how his conviction was handled by the Special Investigations Office at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, and why it was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center for background checks on gun purchases. He was convicted of fracturing his infant stepson's skull and assaulting his first wife, and received a bad conduct discharge.
A Glock and Ruger handgun were found in Kelley's car after the massacre, NBC News reports, and a Ruger AR-556 was discovered at the church. The Air Force is also now looking into whether other convictions have been inadvertently left out of the database. Catherine Garcia
He was scared, but when Stephen Willeford heard gunshots coming from the First Baptist Church on Sunday morning, the former NRA instructor grabbed his rifle and went to investigate what was going on.
In an interview Monday with 40/29 News, Willeford said his daughter first told him someone was shooting at the church, less than a block away from their Sutherland Springs, Texas, home. He could then hear "very rapid shots," Willeford said, and knew "every one of those shots represented someone, that it was aimed at someone, that they weren't just random shots." His daughter said she could see the shooter, wearing black tactical gear, and Willeford ran outside, not even stopping to put shoes on. He said he quickly exchanged gunfire with the shooter, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, and kept cover by ducking behind a truck.
"I know I hit him," Willeford told 40/29 News. "He got into his vehicle, and he fired another couple rounds through his side window. When the window dropped, I fired another round at him again." The car sped away, and Willeford flagged down a man in a pickup truck, telling him about the shooting. They called 911 as they chased Kelley down the road, and saw him hit a road sign; his car flipped over into a ditch, and Willeford jumped out of the truck and yelled at Kelley to get out of the car. Kelley was found dead inside the vehicle, and police believe he committed suicide.
Willeford told 40/29 News he knows several people who attend First Baptist Church, and he only wishes he had been able to stop Kelley, who shot and killed at least 26 people, sooner. "I'm no hero," he said. "I think my God, my Lord, protected me and gave me the skills to do what needed to be done, and I just wish I could have gotten there faster, but I didn't know, I didn't know what was happening." Catherine Garcia