Democrat Ralph Northam wins Virginia governor race

Lin-Manuel Miranda brought some hope to Puerto Rico on Tuesday, announcing Tuesday that The Hispanic Federation has awarded $100,000 each to seven nonprofit organizations on the island trying to rebuild after the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in September.

The Hamilton creator, whose family hails from Puerto Rico, said the Amanece/Road to Recovery Fund will support organizations that provide social services, help the environment, and more, NBC News reports. The Hispanic Federation is a nonprofit launched by Miranda's father, Luis, and the group will ultimately donate $2.5 million to help a total of 25 organizations.

"I'm going to continue speaking up and helping Puerto Rico," Lin-Manuel Miranda said during a press conference. "I want you to know we are here en las buenas y en las malas, during the good and the bad. There are so many people around the world thinking about this island." Catherine Garcia