Republican John Curtis wins open U.S. House seat in Utah

Democrats had a heady election night on the East Coast on Tuesday, but in the race to replace retired Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah), the Republican won. Provo Mayor John Curtis handily beat two other candidates — Democrat Kathryn Allen and third-party centrist Jim Bennett, a son of former U.S. Sen. Bob Bennett — in a district where Republicans outnumber Democrats five to one. None of the candidates voted for President Trump, but Curtis said he supports much of Trump's agenda. He also promised to serve all his constituents.
"If you're not white, Mormon, or male, I am still here for you," said Curtis, 57, in his victory speech. "Those who know me best know that it doesn't matter if you're 9 or 90, rich or poor, gay or straight, Mormon or atheist, Navajo or Caucasian." Allen, a doctor, had jumped in to challenge Chaffetz before he unexpectedly stepped down. Curtis will have to run again in 2018. Peter Weber
By winning a seat on the Minneapolis City Council Tuesday night, Andrea Jenkins is now the first openly transgender woman of color elected to public office in the United States.
Jenkins has worked as a policy aid to the council's vice president, and campaigned on raising the minimum wage and making housing more affordable. She defeated three other candidates to win the seat in Ward 8, and told the Minneapolis Star Tribune she is "feeling elated" and "really, really deeply proud of my community." History was also made in Virginia, where Danica Roem became the country's first openly transgender state lawmaker. Catherine Garcia
On Tuesday, voters in Maine approved a first-of-its-kind referendum to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, going over the head of Gov. Paul LePage (R), who had vetoed five previous attempts to take the ObamaCare expansion. Assuming the state legislature doesn't step in, Maine will become the 32nd state to expand Medicaid. Supporters of the referendum outspent opponents, and organizers are already pushing similar referenda in some of the remaining 18, mostly GOP-controled states that have declined the ObamaCare program, 90 percent of which is funded by the federal government.
In Maine, 80,000 more low-income adults will now qualify for Medicaid, adding to the more than 11 million people covered under the ObamaCare expansion program. "This is an exciting night in Maine, but also an exciting night for the country," said Mainers For Health Care spokesman David Farmer. "Voters have made it clear they want more health care, not less." Maine Republican Party chairwoman Demi Kouzounas said she was "disappointed" by the referendum's result, adding that the GOP will continue to oppose "more dependence on government."
Maine's two U.S. senators, Susan Collins (R) and Angus King (I), helped derail a GOP effort to dismantle ObamaCare over the summer, but President Trump is still working to take it apart through executive fiat. Peter Weber
Before President Trump left for Asia last weekend, the White House made plans for him to visit the demilitarized zone between North Korea and South Korea, but the weather shut it all down.
Trump was on Marine One Wednesday morning, headed to the DMZ, when it was grounded 18 minutes into the flight due to bad fog. He was going to be joined by South Korean President Moon Jae-in, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters, and he was "disappointed and frustrated" the visit couldn't take place, CNN reports.
The White House previously had said Trump was not going to the DMZ because his time in South Korea was limited. Catherine Garcia
Chris Hurst, a former news anchor whose girlfriend was killed in 2015 while reporting on live television, was elected to the Virginia's House of Delegates on Tuesday night.
Hurst, a Democrat, defeated incumbent Republican Joseph Yost in Virginia's 12th district. Hurst left his job at WDBJ7 following the death of Alison Parker and cameraman Adam Ward, both killed by a former coworker, and decided to run for office. His campaign focused on education, health care, the environment, and more gun regulations. "This is not about me or Alison," he told NBC News last week. "This is about me trying to serve the people that gave me so much when I needed it." Catherine Garcia
By defeating conservative 13-term incumbent Bob Marshall in Virginia's 13th House of Delegates district, Democrat Danica Roem will become the first openly transgender state lawmaker in U.S. history.
Marshall, who has called himself Virginia's "chief homophobe" and introduced an anti-transgender bathroom bill that never made it out of committee earlier this year, refused to debate Roem and used male pronouns throughout the campaign, The Washington Post reports. In an interview with the Post on Tuesday, Roem said "discrimination is a disqualifier. This is about the people of the 13th district disregarding fear tactics, disregarding phobias ... where we celebrate you because of who you are, not despite it." During the race, her main issue had been easing traffic congestion. Catherine Garcia
President Trump waited (checks watch) about 20 minutes after the Virginia election was called in favor of Democrat Ralph Northam to try to distance himself from the Republican who lost the contentious race.
"Ed Gillespie worked hard but did not embrace me or what I stand for," Trump tweeted Tuesday night from South Korea. "Don't forget, Republicans won 4 out of 4 House seats, and with the economy doing record numbers, we will continue to win, even bigger than before!" Gillespie did take out ads in favor of some of Trump's positions, including being strict on immigration and keeping Confederate monuments up.
Trump tweeted his support of Gillespie as late as Tuesday morning, and recorded a robocall that was released in waves on Monday and Tuesday. "I need you to vote for Ed Gillespie to be your new governor of Virginia," he said. "If you let Ralph Northam be governor, he will be a total disaster for your state. Northam is weak on crime, weak on immigration, and as your lieutenant governor, Northam has driven your economy right into a ditch, and he didn't even show up to the most important meetings." He also said Gillespie "will make America great again, a phrase that I like a lot." Virginia's economy is humming and its crime and unemployment rates are low.
It's always possible Gillespie suffered because Virginia residents who might have voted for him checked Donald Trump Jr.'s Twitter account before heading to the polls: Trump's eldest son urged voters — twice — on Tuesday morning (a.k.a. the day of the election) to "take [Gillespie] across the finish line tomorrow!" Catherine Garcia
In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, a former executive at Goldman Sachs and ambassador to Germany, has defeated Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in the state's governor race, several media outlets project.
He will be replacing deeply unpopular Gov. Chris Christie (R), who served two terms, and a Murphy win gives Democrats total control of New Jersey's government. Catherine Garcia