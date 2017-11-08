Less than a quarter of active New York City voters cast ballots Tuesday

Democrats swept elections across the country Tuesday, notably beating GOP candidates in New Jersey and Virginia's gubernatorial races. And Rick Santorum thinks it's President Trump's fault.

The former Republican senator and presidential candidate refused to blame GOP candidate Ed Gillespie for his loss in Virginia's race for governor. Instead, Santorum took the post-election shame Trump piled on Gillespie and shifted it back on the president.

"I think the bottom line is Donald Trump is not delivering on what he said he was going to deliver on, and that's the problem," Santorum said on CNN. "And he needs to deliver. And if there's a message for Republicans, they better get that message and they better start passing stuff and looking like they can govern."

Trump consistently backed Gillespie during his campaign, tweeting out support and even recording a robocall to endorse the candidate. But when asked if Trump could've changed the election results by visiting Virginia, Santorum shook his head.

"I think the fundamental issue here is what's going on in the country, which base was motivated," Santorum said. "And right now, I think it's clear … the Democrats were motivated."