Hamilton is heading to Puerto Rico for a limited 3-week run

A winter's ball indeed: In January 2019, Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise his role in Hamilton: An American Musical when he takes the show to Puerto Rico for a limited three-week run, the thespian announced Wednesday.

The play will run at Teatro UPR, a theater at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in San Juan. Miranda will return to the role of Alexander Hamilton for the first time since ending his run on Broadway in July 2016.

In a press release, Miranda said that he hopes the musical will help the island recover economically and culturally in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Though Miranda was born in New York City, his parents were both born in Puerto Rico.

"Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," Miranda explained, "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto Rico, but also return again to the title role. In the aftermath of Maria we decided to expedite the announcement of the project to send a bold message that Puerto Rico will recover and be back in business, stronger than ever."

Lottery tickets will still be available for $10 each prior to each performance in Puerto Rico. The show has grossed over $275 million, per The Hollywood Reporter, and is still running at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Elianna Spitzer