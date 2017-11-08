New Jersey woman defeats Republican who mocked Women's March

Had he not made a flippant comment about the Women's March in January, John Carman might still be a freeholder representing Atlantic County in New Jersey.
Instead, his seat will now be filled by Ashley Bennett, a 32-year-old psychiatric emergency screener. She felt compelled to run after Carman shared a Facebook meme that asked, "Will the woman's protest end in time for them to cook dinner?" accompanied by the caption, "Just asking?" Bennett wasn't the only person who found this distasteful — several women complained to the Atlantic County board — and she ran to show elected officials they need to hold themselves to a higher standard.
Bennett is a Democrat in a Republican stronghold, and beat Carman by almost 1,000 votes on Tuesday night. "People want change," Bennett told The Philadelphia Inquirer Wednesday. "I am beyond speechless and incredibly grateful to serve my community. I never imagined I would run for office." Carman, who defended sharing the meme by saying he was only joking, posted on Facebook after his defeat that "apparently, the good Lord has other plans for me." Like maybe cooking his own dinner? Catherine Garcia
Just a few hours after it hit the streets of downtown Las Vegas, a driverless shuttle bus got into a minor accident, but police say all the blame goes to the human driver in the other vehicle.
No one was injured when a delivery truck hit the electric shuttle shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The shuttle is able to drive alongside other vehicles, sense traffic signals, and stops for pedestrians, and police said it stopped after sensing the truck was about to back up. The truck's driver continued to go in reverse, and hit the front of the shuttle; police cited the driver for illegal backing.
The shuttle, which has room for 11 passengers and covers a half-mile loop in the Fremont East neighborhood, will remain in operation, Maurice Bell, vice president of mobility solutions for Keolis Transit America, said. The shuttle also keeps extensive data on its trips, and Bell said that will help "tell us what occurred and what we could do in the future to improve upon." Catherine Garcia
A team of doctors in Germany and scientists in Italy were able to help a boy from Syria with a genetic disorder that left him with untreatable wounds covering 80 percent of his body.
The 7-year-old fled with his family from Syria to Germany in 2013, and by the time he started to receive treatment at University Children's Hospital, Ruhr University Bochum, he was running out of time, with morphine the only thing helping with the pain. He has a disease called junctional epidermolysis bullosa, caused by a mutation of the LAMB3 gene, which produces the protein that makes the top layer of skin connect to deeper layers underneath. The condition made his skin fragile and quick to blister, and he only had his epidermis still intact on his head and a patch of his left leg. With all options exhausted, doctors reached out to scientists in Italy, asking if they could grow replacement skin for their young patient.
The scientists had regenerated healthy skin in a lab before, but never for as tall an order as this. They took epidermal cells from an area of his skin that did not have blisters, and genetically modified it in the lab, using a virus to correct the LAMB3 defect. The scientists then grew colonies of cells with corrected genes into sheets of genetically modified skin, and over two months, grafted the skin to the patient. The grafts grew together, and self-renewed, to the delight of the boy's medical team.
"Once you have regenerated the epidermis, the stem cells keep making the renewal of the epidermis as in a normal [healthy person]," scientist Michele De Luca at the University of Modena told The Guardian. "All the data we have…are telling us that this is going to be a stable situation." Two years after the surgeries, the boy is doing well, does not take any medication, is in school and playing sports, and when he has a cut, his skin heals. Catherine Garcia
With every hotel in Puerto Rico at capacity, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is trying something new: Flying displaced Puerto Ricans to the mainland United States, where they will live in temporary housing in New York or Florida.
The island is still reeling from Hurricane Maria, with residents across Puerto Rico living without power and clean water. Through FEMA's Transitional Shelter Assistance program, displaced Puerto Ricans living in shelters will be flown to the mainland, their plane tickets and housing costs covered by FEMA. This is FEMA's first time doing an airlift following a natural disaster — it typically pays for people who can't be in their homes to stay in hotels.
Mike Byrne, a federal coordinating officer at FEMA, told CBS News out of 300 families who have been offered assistance, 30 have accepted. "People really don't want to leave their homes," he said. Thousands of Puerto Ricans have already left the island on their own, with 100,000 settling in Florida. Catherine Garcia
A winter's ball indeed: In January 2019, Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise his role in Hamilton: An American Musical when he takes the show to Puerto Rico for a limited three-week run, the thespian announced Wednesday.
The play will run at Teatro UPR, a theater at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in San Juan. Miranda will return to the role of Alexander Hamilton for the first time since ending his run on Broadway in July 2016.
In a press release, Miranda said that he hopes the musical will help the island recover economically and culturally in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Though Miranda was born in New York City, his parents were both born in Puerto Rico.
"Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," Miranda explained, "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto
Lottery tickets will still be available for $10 each prior to each performance in Puerto Rico. The show has grossed over $275 million, per The Hollywood Reporter, and is still running at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Elianna Spitzer
A proposed $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner is apparently being held up by the Justice Department until the two companies sell off parts of their portfolios, Politico reported Wednesday.
The deal apparently hinges on Turner Broadcasting, The New York Times reported — and CNN specifically. Citing "people briefed on the matter," the Times said that the Justice Department wants Time Warner to sell off Turner Broadcasting, CNN's parent company, before it will approve the merger. Alternately, AT&T could sell off DirecTV for the sale to be approved, the Times reported.
The Wall Street Journal noted last week that vertical mergers like the one between Time Warner and AT&T rarely face legal challenges because of the difficulty of proving potential consumer harm. One anonymous source who spoke to CNN called the DOJ's alleged request for Time Warner to offload Turner Broadcasting a "fig leaf for threatening CNN."
When the deal for AT&T to buy Time Warner was announced last October, former FCC commissioner Michael Copps cautioned against its approval. "The sorry history of mega mergers shows they run roughshod over the public interest," Copps warned. During the final weeks of 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump said that if elected, his administration would block the proposed merger, which he called "concentration of power in the hands of the few."
The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment to Politico. In July, The New York Times reported that White House advisers saw "a potential point of leverage over [CNN]" in the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner. President Trump, meanwhile, has made a habit of calling CNN "fake news" and tweeted disparagingly about the news organization five times in the month of October alone. Kelly O'Meara Morales
American citizens looking to travel to Cuba may rethink their vacation choice, thanks to a list of travel restrictions and sanctions announced Wednesday by the Trump administration. The blacklist will go into effect Thursday.
New restrictions mean that American tourists will need to primarily book a trip with organized tour groups in order to visit the country. U.S. government officials told The Associated Press that the restrictions aim to decrease American trade and commerce with businesses backed by the Cuban military. The list features 180 entities, including 83 hotels and 10 Havana boutiques.
"We have strengthened our Cuba policies to channel economic activity away from the Cuban military and to encourage the government to move toward greater political and economic freedom for the Cuban people," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement Wednesday.
The new restrictions represent a partial rollback of Obama-era policy changes, which loosened restrictions on trade and travel between the U.S. and Cuba. Although the new blacklist is designed to impact the Cuban military, the Trump administration has not commented on whether the restrictions are related to the "health attacks" that U.S. government officials experienced in the Havana embassy. Embassies in Havana and Washington will remain open, The Associated Press reported.
Read the full list of restrictions from the U.S. Department of State. Elianna Spitzer
A new effort to combat revenge porn on Facebook encourages users to ... send nude photos.
In April, Facebook announced an algorithm that uses one sample photo to identify similar photos and remove them from the social media platform. That algorithm is now being put into practice to help users remove photos that were shared without their consent. Here's the catch: Facebook needs to have a nude photo to recognize and delete a nude photo.
Facebook is thus encouraging users to send their intimate snapshots to themselves via the company's Messenger app, to enable the company to use its image-matching technology as a protective measure. CNBC reports Facebook's anti-revenge porn pilot program is available in the U.S., U.K., and Canada. Australia's
Facebook is using algorithms to address issues outside of revenge porn, too: The company recently concluded a trial to prevent the spread of fake news on social media after pledging to address the issue in August, the BBC reports. Facebook's algorithm elevated comments like "fake news" to the top of feeds on shared articles — but the plan backfired when "fake news" appeared at the top of comment sections on articles from reputable news sites like The New York Times, BBC, and The Guardian. Elianna Spitzer