90-year-old joins music fraternity 69 years after taking a stand against discrimination

When Shirley Shapiro was a 21-year-old student at Boston University, she took a stand against discrimination, and now, 69 years later, she is being recognized for following her conscience.
Shapiro, 90, told the Concord Journal that when she was a music student at the university, she was invited to join the Mu Phi Epsilon fraternity. She was excited to be part of the organization, until she found out black students were not allowed to join the BU chapter. "Who wants to join a group like that?" she asked. She went on to teach second and fourth grade in Boston for 32 years, and when her nephew Mark Shapiro found out what she did all those years ago, he contacted Rosemary Ames, the international president of Mu Phi Epsilon.
Ames told the Concord Journal she "can't deny" that there probably was discrimination back in 1948, and "it's not something we're proud of," but she was thrilled to welcome Shapiro into the fold as an official member during a ceremony at her Massachusetts home Nov. 2. "We've given her something she's wanted for a long time, and it was a pleasure to do so," Ames said. Catherine Garcia
Director Ridley Scott is re-shooting scenes for his new movie All the Money in the World, replacing Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer.
Filming was completed and the movie was set to premiere next week at AFI Fest, but after allegations of sexual assault were made against Spacey, the movie was pulled from the festival and Scott decided to cut Spacey from the film, the Los Angeles Times reports. Scott is trying to shoot Plummer's scenes and edit what has already been filmed in order to make the original release date of Dec. 22. Spacey played tycoon J. Paul Getty, alongside Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg. Catherine Garcia
Had he not made a flippant comment about the Women's March in January, John Carman might still be a freeholder representing Atlantic County in New Jersey.
Instead, his seat will now be filled by Ashley Bennett, a 32-year-old psychiatric emergency screener. She says she felt compelled to run after Carman shared a Facebook meme that asked, "Will the woman's protest end in time for them to cook dinner?" accompanied by the caption: "Just asking?" Bennett wasn't the only person who found this distasteful — several women complained to the Atlantic County board — and she ran to show elected officials they need to hold themselves to a higher standard.
Bennett, a Democrat in a Republican stronghold, beat Carman by almost 1,000 votes on Tuesday night. "People want change," Bennett told The Philadelphia Inquirer on Wednesday. "I am beyond speechless and incredibly grateful to serve my community. I never imagined I would run for office." Carman, who defended sharing the meme by saying he was only joking, posted on Facebook after his defeat that "apparently, the good Lord has other plans for me." Like maybe cooking his own dinner? Catherine Garcia
Just a few hours after it hit the streets of downtown Las Vegas, a driverless shuttle bus got into a minor accident, but police say all the blame goes to the human driver in the other vehicle.
No one was injured when a delivery truck hit the electric shuttle shortly after noon on Wednesday, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. The shuttle is able to drive alongside other vehicles, senses traffic signals, and stops for pedestrians, and police said it stopped after sensing that the truck was about to back up. The truck's driver continued to go in reverse, though, and hit the front of the shuttle; police cited the driver for illegal backing.
The shuttle, which has room for 11 passengers and covers a half-mile loop in the Fremont East neighborhood, will remain in operation, says Maurice Bell, vice president of mobility solutions for Keolis Transit America. The shuttle also keeps extensive data on its trips, and Bell said that will help "tell us what occurred and what we could do in the future to improve upon." Catherine Garcia
A team of doctors in Germany and scientists in Italy were able to help a boy from Syria with a genetic disorder that left him with untreatable wounds covering 80 percent of his body.
The 7-year-old fled with his family from Syria to Germany in 2013, and by the time he started to receive treatment at Ruhr University Bochum, he was running out of time. He has a disease called junctional epidermolysis bullosa, caused by a mutation of the LAMB3 gene, which produces the protein that makes the top layer of skin connect to deeper layers underneath. The condition made his skin fragile and quick to blister, and his epidermis was still intact only on his head and a patch of his left leg. With all options exhausted, doctors reached out to scientists in Italy, asking if they could grow replacement skin for their young patient.
The scientists had regenerated healthy skin in a lab before, but never for as tall an order as this. They took epidermal cells from an area of his skin that did not have blisters, and genetically modified it in the lab, using a virus to correct the LAMB3 defect. The scientists then grew colonies of cells with corrected genes into sheets of genetically modified skin, and over two months, they grafted the skin to the patient. The grafts grew together and self-renewed, to the delight of the boy's medical team.
Once the epidermis has regenerated, the stem cells take over as in a healthy person, Michele De Luca at the University of Modena told The Guardian. Two years after the surgeries, the boy is doing well, does not take any medication, attends school, and plays sports, and when he has a cut, his skin heals. Catherine Garcia
With every hotel in Puerto Rico at capacity, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is trying something new: flying displaced Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, where they will live in temporary housing in New York or Florida.
The island is still reeling from Hurricane Maria, with residents across Puerto Rico living without power and clean water. Through FEMA's Transitional Shelter Assistance program, displaced Puerto Ricans living in shelters will be flown to the mainland, their plane tickets and housing costs covered by FEMA. This is FEMA's first time doing an airlift following a natural disaster — it typically pays for people who can't be in their homes to stay in hotels.
Mike Byrne, a federal coordinating officer at FEMA, told CBS News that out of 300 families who have been offered assistance, 30 have accepted. "People really don't want to leave their homes," he said. Thousands of Puerto Ricans have already left the island on their own, with 100,000 settling in Florida. Catherine Garcia
A winter's ball indeed: In January 2019, Lin-Manuel Miranda will reprise his role in Hamilton: An American Musical when he takes the show to Puerto Rico for a limited three-week run, the thespian announced Wednesday.
The play will run at Teatro UPR, a theater at the University of Puerto Rico's main campus in San Juan. Miranda will return to the role of Alexander Hamilton for the first time since ending his run on Broadway in July 2016.
In a press release, Miranda said that he hopes the musical will help the island recover economically and culturally in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Though Miranda was born in New York City, his parents were both born in Puerto Rico.
"Bringing Hamilton: An American Musical to Puerto Rico is a dream that I've had since we first opened at The Public Theater in 2015," Miranda explained, "When I last visited the island, a few weeks before Hurricane Maria, I had made a commitment to not only bring the show to Puerto
Lottery tickets will still be available for $10 each prior to each performance in Puerto Rico. The show has grossed over $275 million, per The Hollywood Reporter, and is still running at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York City. Elianna Spitzer
A proposed $85 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner is apparently being held up by the Justice Department until the two companies sell off parts of their portfolios, Politico reported Wednesday.
The deal apparently hinges on Turner Broadcasting, The New York Times reported — and CNN specifically. Citing "people briefed on the matter," the Times said that the Justice Department wants Time Warner to sell off Turner Broadcasting, CNN's parent company, before it will approve the merger. Alternately, AT&T could sell off DirecTV for the sale to be approved, the Times reported.
The Wall Street Journal noted last week that vertical mergers like the one between Time Warner and AT&T rarely face legal challenges because of the difficulty of proving potential consumer harm. One anonymous source who spoke to CNN called the DOJ's alleged request for Time Warner to offload Turner Broadcasting a "fig leaf for threatening CNN."
When the deal for AT&T to buy Time Warner was announced last October, former FCC commissioner Michael Copps cautioned against its approval. "The sorry history of mega mergers shows they run roughshod over the public interest," Copps warned. During the final weeks of 2016 presidential election, then-candidate Donald Trump said that if elected, his administration would block the proposed merger, which he called "concentration of power in the hands of the few."
The Justice Department did not respond to a request for comment to Politico. In July, The New York Times reported that White House advisers saw "a potential point of leverage over [CNN]" in the proposed merger between AT&T and Time Warner. President Trump, meanwhile, has made a habit of calling CNN "fake news" and tweeted disparagingly about the news organization five times in the month of October alone. Kelly O'Meara Morales