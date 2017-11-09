Trevor Noah and Seth Meyers recap Election 2017's big winners: hope, karma, and Democrats

The 2017 elections on Tuesday ushered in big wins for Democrats, with the biggest story being Virginia, where Democrat Ralph Northam trounced Ed Gillespie, a Republican running a campaign echoing President Trump's talking points. And Trump dumped Gillespie 20 minutes after his loss, Trevor Noah noted on Wednesday's Daily Show. "Trump does not play games with how fast he will abandon you," he said. "I bet you one day when the U.S. economy crashes, Trump's gonna be like, 'What a loser economy, I've never even heard of America. I'm from Sweden, guten tag."

"When you look at the bigger picture, you know who really won big in last night's election? Karma," Noah said. On Tuesday night across America, "incumbents were defeated by the very thing they were being dicks about." He illustrated this with three races. "And when you put it all together — the Democratic landslides, the victories for refugees, trans people, people of color — it was a horrible night for people like Sean Hannity, which you can tell by how much time he spent covering all of the results on his hour-long show." (Spoiler: 5 seconds.)