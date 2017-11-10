A government contractor fired an employee for flipping off Trump's motorcade

A Virginia woman has been fired from her job because she gave the finger to President Trump's motorcade while cycling. After photos of Juli Briskman, 50, flipping off the passing motorcade went viral on Twitter and Facebook, her bosses at Akima LLC, a government contractor, told her she had made an "obscene" gesture on social media that could hurt their business.
Actress Ellen Page published a powerful personal statement on Friday concerning the "long-awaited reckoning" of Hollywood abusers, beginning with an accusation of her own:
"You should f--k her to make her realize she's gay." He said this about me during a cast and crew "meet and greet" before we began filming, X Men: The Last Stand. I was 18 years old. He looked at a woman standing next to me, 10 years my senior, pointed to me and said: "You should f--k her to make her realize she's gay." He was the film's director, Brett Ratner. [Ellen Page via Facebook]
Page is not the first woman to speak out against Ratner — a number of others have also shared stories of harassment — but she clarified that "the behavior I'm describing is ubiquitous. They (abusers), want you to feel small, to make you insecure, to make you feel like you are indebted to them, or that your actions are to blame for their unwelcome advances."
Page went on to call out directors including Roman Polanski and Woody Allen, citing the movie she did with the latter as the "biggest regret of my career."
"I want to see these men have to face what they have done," she wrote. "I want them to not have power anymore. I want them to sit and think about who they are without their lawyers, their millions, their fancy cars, houses upon houses, their 'playboy' status and swagger. What I want the most is for this to result in the healing for the victims. For Hollywood to wake up and start taking some responsibility for how we all have played a role in this." Read her entire post here. Jeva Lange
A private school in Miami is offering parents a $120 bulletproof plate to fit inside their child's backpack. The flexible panel can stop most handgun bullets and weighs only 1 pound, says chief of security George Gulla of Florida Christian School. "I'd rather be prepared for the worst than be stuck after saying, 'Wow, I wish we would’ve done that,'" Gulla explained. "We want to protect our students' center mass."
Robert Mueller is reportedly digging into a meeting between Michael Flynn and a notoriously pro-Russia congressman
Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election has turned its attention to an alleged meeting between former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and pro-Russia Rep. Dana Rohrabacher (R-Calif.), NBC News reports. The meeting reportedly occurred in September 2016 and was also attended by Flynn's son, among other people.
As NBC notes, "Mueller's interest in the nature of Flynn and Rohrabacher's discussion marks the first known time a member of Congress could be wrapped into the investigation."
On Sunday, NBC News reported that Mueller already has enough evidence to indict Flynn, who resigned from his position as national security adviser less than a month into the Trump administration after apparently lying to Vice President Mike Pence about his contacts with Russia, and failing to register as an agent of the Turkish government.
For his part, Rohrabacher has long been viewed as a friend of Russia. In 2012, the FBI reportedly warned Rohrabacher that Russian spies were actively trying to recruit him. And in May, The Washington Post published audio of a conversation in which House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Republican lawmakers, "There's two people I think Putin pays: Rohrabacher and Trump." A spokesman for McCarthy initially denied the exchange ever occurred, but eventually told the Post that it was "a failed attempt at humor." Kelly O'Meara Morales
The Senate Judiciary Committee approved a lifetime appointment of President Trump's Alabama federal judge nominee along party lines on Thursday despite the fact that 36-year-old Brett J. Talley has never tried a case in his life and has only practiced law for three years, the Los Angeles Times reports. While Talley has degrees from the University of Alabama and Harvard Law School and runs a blog, the American Bar Association deemed him "not qualified" for the job. Additionally, Talley has "displayed a degree of partisanship unusual for a judicial nominee, denouncing 'Hillary Rotten Clinton' and pledging support for the National Rifle Association," the Times reports.
President Trump has nominated 59 people to federal courts since taking office, including Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch. At the same point in former President Barack Obama's first term, he'd nominated 27 federal judges and one Supreme Court justice. Liberal critics have pointed to nominations like Talley in alarm: "So far, no one from [Trump's] party has been willing to stand up against him on the agenda of packing the courts," the vice president of People for the American Way, Marge Baker, told the Los Angeles Times.
Trump has directly praised Talley as being an "untold story" that "nobody wants to talk about."
"When you think of it, Mitch [McConnell] and I were saying, that has consequences 40 years out, depending on the age of the judge," Trump said in October. "But 40 years out." Jeva Lange
On Friday, comedian Louis C.K. confirmed allegations by five women who said he either asked to masturbate in front of them or in fact did so without permission. "These stories are true," C.K. said in a statement. "At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay … [b]ut what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them."
C.K.'s new film, I Love You, Daddy, was canceled by its distributor on Friday following the reports of his sexual misconduct.
"The hardest regret to live with is what you've done to hurt someone else," C.K. said, adding: "I will now step back and take a long time to listen." Read his full statement below. Jeva Lange
Uber just suffered another blow.
The beleaguered ride-hailing company — which lost its CEO to a sexual harassment scandal earlier this year — just lost its appeal against a 2016 ruling mandating that Uber drivers in the U.K. are entitled to holiday pay and a guaranteed minimum wage, The Guardian reports. Uber argued that its drivers are self-employed contractors, but the Employment Appeal Tribunal upheld the earlier decision by a lower panel, which had ruled that Uber drivers should be classified as "workers" under British law.
Uber's decision to designate its U.K. drivers as contractors rather than "workers" or "employees" is estimated to save the company 30 percent on labor costs. Uber argues that this designation also gives its drivers flexibility. Yaseen Aslam, one of the two drivers who brought the case against Uber, claimed "that the average driver has to work 30 hours a week to offset their costs," and argued that the company "is lawfully depriving our rights."
Uber is expected to appeal, and the case could be heard in the U.K.'s Supreme Court next year. Last year, a U.S. judge rejected a $100 million settlement between Uber and drivers in California and Massachusetts who claimed to be employees rather than self-employed contractors and sought $854 million in damages, saying that the proposed settlement was not fair, adequate, or reasonable to the drivers. Kelly O'Meara Morales