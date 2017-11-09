TPP countries are still unsure of their post-America plan — and time is running out

Trans-Pacific Partnership countries are ready to move on after being dumped by the United States. But exactly what they're doing is still up in the air.

After a meeting, Japan's economy minister said all the member countries "agree in principle" on where the pact is headed, CNBC reported. Mexico's economy minister went so far as to confirm a deal had been reached.

But Canada's trade minister wasn't so sure:

Despite reports, there is no agreement in principle on TPP. — François-P Champagne (@FP_Champagne) November 9, 2017

Champagne's message reflects the views of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said Canada is in "no rush" to sign a deal, Canadian news source BNN reports. Still, all remaining TPP members are gathered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and they're expected to reaffirm commitment to the deal Friday.

With Champagne's tweet coming through past midnight in Vietnam, where the summit is being held, it looks like TPP countries might be pulling an all-nighter to get the job done. Kathryn Krawczyk