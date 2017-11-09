A major power line failure just plunged 80 percent of Puerto Rico back into darkness

Much of Puerto Rico is back in the dark after a major power line failed Thursday.
The island plunged into total darkness when Hurricane Maria made landfall back in September. And while 43 percent of the island had recovered power before this failure, only 18 percent of the island has power now, BuzzFeed News reports.
One major power line repaired by Montana company Whitefish Energy is to blame for the failure. There's no word on why it failed or when energy will be fully restored, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said.
Puerto Rico had a $300 million deal with the tiny Whitefish Energy to restore the island's power. The contract came under scrutiny, however, when it was revealed that Whitefish only had two full-time employees at the time it made the deal. The power authority then cancelled the contract.
Authorities told NBC that some affected areas, which include parts of capital city San Juan, could regain power in 10 to 12 hours — but they said full power restoration is likely a long way off. Kathryn Krawczyk
In a report published by The New York Times on Thursday, five different women alleged that comedian Louis C.K. masturbated in front of them in person or during phone calls or asked them if he could do so. Rumors about C.K.'s sexual misconduct have floated around the internet since 2012, when the now-defunct website Gawker published a "blind item" about a beloved male comedian — believed to be C.K.— who invited two female comics back to his room during the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado, and masturbated in front of them.
Thursday's Times article confirmed the rumored incident in Aspen, as comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julie Wolov recounted their story. "He really did it,” Goodman told the Times. "He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating."
All of the women who spoke to the Times were involved in comedy or TV and feared that speaking out would damage their careers. C.K.'s manager, Dave Becky, denied that he'd ever intimidated his client's alleged victims. "I don't recall the exact specifics of the conversation, but know I never threatened anyone," Becky told the Times in an email.
Although C.K. dismissed the long-swirling allegations of his sexual misconduct as "rumors" as recently as June of this year, the Times reports that the comedian privately apologized to several of his victims long before the accusations became public knowledge. Rebecca Corry, who declined C.K's request to masturbate in front of her in 2005, said the comedian called her to apologize for shoving her into a bathroom. Corry corrected C.K., she said, telling him that he had asked to masturbate in front of her, to which she said he replied, "I used to misread people back then."
In an email sent to the Times, C.K.'s publicist said "Louis is not going to answer any questions." Read more about the allegations at The New York Times. Kelly O'Meara Morales
This reporter is asking local GOP officials in Alabama about the Roy Moore allegations. Their responses are shocking.
The Washington Post on Thursday published an explosive report in which four women said Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore initiated relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. Moore, a former judge who is the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, has denied the allegations.
Two women say Moore kissed them, one when she was 17 and the other when she was 18; one woman says Moore repeatedly pursued her when she was 16, to the point that her mother denied Moore permission to date her; another woman says when she was 14 and he was 32, Moore took her out, kissed her, and undressed her, touching her over her bra and underwear while he "guided her hand to touch him over his underwear," the Post wrote.
Daniel Dale, the Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, has been asking local Republican officials in Alabama what they make of the allegations. Almost everyone Dale spoke to defended Moore — though some more stridently than others. Marion County GOP Chairman David Hall dismissed the accusations, telling Dale that the story told by the woman who was 14 at the time was irrelevant because "she's not saying that anything happened other than they kissed." When Dale pushed back, citing the woman's claim that Moore touched her sexually, Hall was unfazed:
More Hall: “The other women that they’re using to corrobrate: number one, one was 19, one was 17, one was 16. There’s nothing wrong with a 30-year-old single male asking a 19-year-old, a 17-year-old, or a 16-year-old out on a date."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017
Bibb County GOP Chairman Jerry Pow told Dale that he would still cast his vote for Moore "because I wouldn't want to vote for [Democratic candidate Doug Jones]. I'm not saying I support what he did." Mobile County GOP Chairman John Skipper, meanwhile, said he believed the accusations reported by the Post were "bunk" because if they were true, Skipper said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — who opposed Moore in the state's Republican primary — would have publicized them.
Read more of what Dale heard from local Alabama officials responding to the allegations against Moore here. Kimberly Alters
President Trump's former bodyguard Keith Schiller told the House Intelligence Committee that he personally turned down an offer for five women to come to Trump's hotel room in Moscow during the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant, NBC News reported Thursday. Schiller testified for four hours in front of the House Intelligence Committee this week and reportedly answered questions not only about Trump's visit to Russia in 2013 but also the June 2016 Trump Tower meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya.
Two sources told NBC News that Schiller claimed to have discussed and laughed about the offer of women with Trump as he walked the future president to his hotel room. Schiller reportedly called the allegations made in the dossier compiled by Fusion GPS "bulls--t," although a source told NBC News that Schiller could not definitively say what occurred after he went to sleep and left Trump alone in his room. Two other sources said Schiller maintained confidence that nothing had happened after he left.
In a statement to NBC News, Schiller's lawyer questioned the credibility of the House Intelligence Committee. "The versions of Mr. Schiller's testimony being leaked to the press are blatantly false and misleading," the lawyer said.
Trump has previously called the dossier, which alleges that he is compromised by Russian intelligence services because of salacious conduct he engaged in in Moscow, "fake" and "a disgrace." Certain parts of the dossier have been confirmed by U.S. intelligence, and the testimony on Monday of former Trump campaign aide Carter Page confirmed meetings that had been alleged in the dossier as well. Still, the document's most explosive claims about Trump are unverified. Kelly O'Meara Morales
A Philadelphia man who gives free haircuts to the homeless has received his own gift in return. Brennon Jones, 29, created "Haircuts 4 Homeless" earlier this year to help his community's less fortunate members get back on their feet. When local barbershop owner Sean Johnson heard about Jones' initiative, he decided to donate a newly refurbished second location of his own store to Jones so that the Good Samaritan can continue his mission. "It's a safe haven for me to touch and bless those lives that often we forget about," says Jones, whose shop opens this month. Christina Colizza
The Washington Post published an explosive report Thursday, detailing interviews with four women in which they revealed that Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore pursued relationships with them when they were teenagers. Moore, a former judge who is the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, reportedly kissed two of the women, initiated sexual contact with a third, and asked the fourth repeatedly for dates.
Moore categorically denied the allegations in a statement to the Post, saying: "These allegations are completely false and are a desperate political attack by the National Democrat Party and The Washington Post on this campaign." The Post also noted that "none of the women say that Moore forced them into any sort of relationship or sexual contact."
Still, Republican leaders were quick to distance themselves from the 70-year-old candidate, with several — including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — saying Moore should withdraw from the race if the allegations are true.
BREAKING: MCCONNELL on Roy Moore: "If these allegations are true, he must step aside." pic.twitter.com/onUoPG1NIA
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 9, 2017
JUST IN: NRSC calls for Moore to drop out of the race if allegations are true:
"The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling" pic.twitter.com/wfc0bcr8z0
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) November 9, 2017
Sen. Richard Shelby (R-Ala) on Roy Moore revelation: “If that’s true, then he wouldn’t belong in the Senate.”
— Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) November 9, 2017
Republican Sen. John McCain (Ariz.), meanwhile, said the allegations themselves were "deeply disturbing and disqualifying" and called for Moore to "immediately step aside," without the caveat of whether the allegations are proven to be true.
The Alabama election is Dec. 12. Moore is currently polling roughly 6 points ahead of his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones. Kimberly Alters
Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, allegedly pursued relationships with women between the ages of 16 and 18 and initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was in his early 30s, The Washington Post reported Thursday. The Post spoke with four women who said Moore initiated relationships with them when they were teenagers, though none said Moore ever forced them "into any sort of relationship or sexual contact."
Leigh Corfman told the Post that she was 14 years old when she met Moore. The former judge brought Corfman to his house, where she said he touched her through her bra and underwear as well as guided her to touch him "over his underwear" before taking her home at her request. Corfman said that she had considered speaking publicly about her encounter with Moore when he ran for state Supreme Court in 2000, but feared her allegations would not be taken seriously.
Although Moore allegedly kissed two of the women who spoke to the Post, Corfman is the only one who said Moore touched her sexually. Debbie Wesson Gibson was 17 when she told her mother that Moore had asked her on a date, she said. Another woman, Wendy Miller, said she was repeatedly courted by Moore when she was 16 years old. Miller's mother told the Post that she denied Moore permission to date her daughter, telling him, "You're too old for her … let's not rob the cradle."
Minutes before the Post's story was published, Breitbart published a statement from Moore that called the allegations "completely false" and "a desperate political attack by National Democrat Party and The Washington Post on this campaign." At the time of publication, Breitbart's front page pointed out that The Washington Post endorsed Moore's opponent in the race.
Moore came to national prominence in 2003 when he was removed from his position of Alabama Supreme Court Justice after defying a federal order to remove a monument of the Ten Commandments from the Alabama Supreme Court building. As of Wednesday, Moore had a double-digit lead over his opponent, Democrat Doug Jones, in Alabama's Senate race. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Trans-Pacific Partnership countries are ready to move on after being dumped by the United States. But exactly what they're doing is still up in the air.
After a meeting, Japan's economy minister said all the member countries "agree in principle" on where the pact is headed, CNBC reported. Mexico's economy minister went so far as to confirm a deal had been reached.
But Canada's trade minister wasn't so sure:
Despite reports, there is no agreement in principle on TPP.
— François-P Champagne (@FP_Champagne) November 9, 2017
Champagne's message reflects the views of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who said Canada is in "no rush" to sign a deal, Canadian news source BNN reports. Still, all remaining TPP members are gathered at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, and they're expected to reaffirm commitment to the deal Friday.
With Champagne's tweet coming through past midnight in Vietnam, where the summit is being held, it looks like TPP countries might be pulling an all-nighter to get the job done. Kathryn Krawczyk