Mike Pence calls accusations against Roy Moore 'very disturbing'

Vice President Mike Pence has responded to the Washington Post report that Alabama Republican Senate nominee Roy Moore, while in his thirties, pursued four teenage girls and initiated sexual contact with one of them when she was just 14.
"The vice president found the allegations in the story disturbing and believes, if true, this would disqualify anyone from serving in office," Alyssa Farah, Pence's press secretary, said in a statement to CBS News on Thursday night. President Trump is in Asia and has not yet responded, making Pence the highest U.S. official to comment on the report.
Other high-profile Republicans have called on Moore to drop out of the Senate race, including Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), who tweeted: "The allegations against Roy Moore are deeply disturbing and disqualifying. He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of." Moore is running against Democrat Doug Jones in a December special election. Catherine Garcia
Vito Perillo used to kick around the idea of running for local office, and finally, at age 93, he did it.
The World War II veteran and former engineer decided to run for mayor of Tinton Falls, New Jersey, going up against a popular incumbent. Perillo, joined by his supportive family and neighbors, knocked on doors across town, introducing himself to voters and letting them know he wanted to lower their municipal tax rate and would be a "fiscally prudent" mayor. On Tuesday, residents of Tinton Falls went to the polls, and Perillo won the nonpartisan election by 300 votes. "I'm the mayor of all the people," he told NJ.com. "Even the people who didn't vote for me."
His grandson, Mike Perillo-Gentile, said he's proud of his grandfather for throwing his hat into the race. "A man of his age, when he said he wanted to run for mayor, any other grandson might have thought he's a little crazy," Perillo-Gentile told NJ.com. "Not if you know my grandfather. When he wants to do something, he does it, and I think it's a heck of a story." Catherine Garcia
In a fundraising email sent shortly after The Washington Post reported he initiated inappropriate relationships with teenage girls as young as 14 when he was in his thirties, Roy Moore, the Republican Senate nominee in Alabama, said it was up to "God-fearing conservatives" to support him by making an "emergency contribution" to his campaign.
The report is nothing but "lies" launched by the "Obama-Clinton Machine's liberal media lapdogs," Moore said in the email. He conjured up images of fire and brimstone, telling supporters "the forces of evil will lie, cheat, steal — even inflict physical harm — if they believe it will silence and shut up Christian conservatives like you and me," but with a donation of any kind, he'll be able to "slug it out with the Obama-Clinton Machine." On Twitter, he shared a similar message, saying the United States "is at a crossroads right now — both spiritually and politically," and based on the accusations, he made the unfortunate decision of bringing kids into the equation, saying he's running for Senate because "our children and grandchildren's futures are on the line."
Before Moore became the GOP's Senate nominee in Alabama, the former state Supreme Court chief justice was best known nationally for being suspended from the bench twice, refusing to remove a 10 Commandments monument from Alabama's State Judicial Building, saying Muslims should not be allowed to serve in Congress, and announcing he thinks "homosexual conduct should be illegal." Catherine Garcia
Even if the allegations of sexual misconduct made against Roy Moore are true, it's no big deal that he was a 32-year-old man initiating an inappropriate relationship with a 14-year-old girl, because the Bible is filled with stories of older men with younger women, Alabama State Auditor Jim Ziegler told The Washington Examiner Thursday.
"Take the Bible, Zachariah and Elizabeth for instance," Ziegler said. "Zachariah was extremely old to marry Elizabeth and they became the parents of John the Baptist. Also take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus. There's just nothing immoral or illegal here. Maybe just a little bit unusual."
That's not Ziegler's only defense of Moore, the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama. He also told the Examiner it's "much ado about nothing" because the incidents would have happened "almost 40 years ago" and it's possible "Roy Moore fell in love with one of the younger women." Besides, Ziegler added, it's a pattern of Moore's to find himself in the company of younger women — he's been married to his wife, Kayla, for 35 years, and she's 14 years his junior. The real villain here is the press, Ziegler said, specifically The Washington Post, for breaking the story on Thursday. The paper was "desperately trying to get something negative" on Moore, Ziegler told the Examiner, but "he's clean as a hound's tooth." Catherine Garcia
If you don't have a blue checkmark next to your name on Twitter, it might take awhile before you get it.
The company announced on Thursday it is taking a closer look at how it decides which users get verified and temporarily suspending the service, following outrage over the verification of Jason Kessler, the organizer of the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville. "Verification was meant to authenticate identity and voice but it is interpreted as an endorsement or an indicator of importance," Twitter said. "We recognize that we have created this confusion and need to resolve it. We have paused all general verifications while we work and will report back soon."
Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey has said he takes seriously the issue of harassment on the site, and on Oct. 13 tweeted the company "decided to take a more aggressive stance in our rules and how we enforce them." Kessler, who was verified on Tuesday, has previously flouted those rules, tweeting that Heather Heyer, the woman killed at the Charlottesville rally, was "a fat, disgusting Communist. Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time." He deleted the tweet, first saying he was hacked, then claiming he tweeted after combining alcohol with prescription drugs, the Los Angeles Times reports. Catherine Garcia
In a report published by The New York Times on Thursday, five different women alleged that comedian Louis C.K. masturbated in front of them in person or during phone calls or asked them if he could do so. Rumors about C.K.'s sexual misconduct have floated around the internet since 2012, when the now-defunct website Gawker published a "blind item" about a beloved male comedian — believed to be C.K.— who invited two female comics back to his room during the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen, Colorado, and masturbated in front of them.
Thursday's Times article confirmed the rumored incident in Aspen, as comedians Dana Min Goodman and Julie Wolov recounted their story. "He really did it,” Goodman told the Times. "He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating."
All of the women who spoke to the Times were involved in comedy or TV and feared that speaking out would damage their careers. C.K.'s manager, Dave Becky, denied that he'd ever intimidated his client's alleged victims. "I don't recall the exact specifics of the conversation, but know I never threatened anyone," Becky told the Times in an email.
Although C.K. dismissed the long-swirling allegations of his sexual misconduct as "rumors" as recently as June of this year, the Times reports that the comedian privately apologized to several of his victims long before the accusations became public knowledge. Rebecca Corry, who declined C.K's request to masturbate in front of her in 2005, said the comedian called her to apologize for shoving her into a bathroom. Corry corrected C.K., she said, telling him that he had asked to masturbate in front of her, to which she said he replied, "I used to misread people back then."
In an email sent to the Times, C.K.'s publicist said "Louis is not going to answer any questions." Read more about the allegations at The New York Times. Kelly O'Meara Morales
This reporter is asking local GOP officials in Alabama about the Roy Moore allegations. Their responses are shocking.
The Washington Post on Thursday published an explosive report in which four women said Alabama Senate hopeful Roy Moore initiated relationships with them when they were teenagers and he was in his early 30s. Moore, a former judge who is the Republican candidate for Senate in Alabama, has denied the allegations.
Two women say Moore kissed them, one when she was 17 and the other when she was 18; one woman says Moore repeatedly pursued her when she was 16, to the point that her mother denied Moore permission to date her; another woman says when she was 14 and he was 32, Moore took her out, kissed her, and undressed her, touching her over her bra and underwear while he "guided her hand to touch him over his underwear," the Post wrote.
Daniel Dale, the Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, has been asking local Republican officials in Alabama what they make of the allegations. Almost everyone Dale spoke to defended Moore — though some more stridently than others. Marion County GOP Chairman David Hall dismissed the accusations, telling Dale that the story told by the woman who was 14 at the time was irrelevant because "she's not saying that anything happened other than they kissed." When Dale pushed back, citing the woman's claim that Moore touched her sexually, Hall was unfazed:
More Hall: “The other women that they’re using to corrobrate: number one, one was 19, one was 17, one was 16. There’s nothing wrong with a 30-year-old single male asking a 19-year-old, a 17-year-old, or a 16-year-old out on a date."
— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017
Bibb County GOP Chairman Jerry Pow told Dale that he would still cast his vote for Moore "because I wouldn't want to vote for [Democratic candidate Doug Jones]. I'm not saying I support what he did." Mobile County GOP Chairman John Skipper, meanwhile, said he believed the accusations reported by the Post were "bunk" because if they were true, Skipper said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) — who opposed Moore in the state's Republican primary — would have publicized them.
Read more of what Dale heard from local Alabama officials responding to the allegations against Moore here. Kimberly Alters
Much of Puerto Rico is back in the dark after a major power line failed Thursday.
The island plunged into total darkness when Hurricane Maria made landfall back in September. And while 43 percent of the island had recovered power before this failure, only 18 percent of the island has power now, BuzzFeed News reports.
One major power line repaired by Montana company Whitefish Energy is to blame for the failure. There's no word on why it failed or when energy will be fully restored, Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority said.
Puerto Rico had a $300 million deal with the tiny Whitefish Energy to restore the island's power. The contract came under scrutiny, however, when it was revealed that Whitefish only had two full-time employees at the time it made the deal. The power authority then cancelled the contract.
Authorities told NBC that some affected areas, which include parts of capital city San Juan, could regain power in 10 to 12 hours — but they said full power restoration is likely a long way off. Kathryn Krawczyk