Two of the biggest 2016 election scandals link back to the same research firm

The research firm responsible for compiling a salacious, unverified dossier about President Trump also uncovered a scoop about Hillary Clinton that was teased to Donald Trump Jr. by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya during a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, Reuters reports.
Veselnitskaya's report tied two of Clinton's donors to the alleged evasion of millions in Russian taxes. Veselnitskaya had touted having compromising intelligence on Clinton — Trump Jr. agreed to setting up the meeting with an email that enthused "I love it" — but Trump's allies were ultimately unimpressed by Veselnitskaya's attempt to portray some of Clinton's campaign donations as "stolen" Russian money.
Veselnitskaya reportedly received the legal research memo compiled by the firm Fusion GPS in December 2014, when working with a Russian client against American-British financier William Browder, who was allied with fellow financiers known as the Ziff Brother. The brothers were responsible for donations to a Clinton charity that Veselnitskaya unsuccessfully attempted to portray as scandalous to Trump Jr. in 2016.
Separately, Fusion GPS' Trump dossier was paid for in part by a Perkins Coie attorney representing Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Read the full report at Reuters here. Jeva Lange
The Washington Post nailed down its Roy Moore bombshell by following rumors, interviewing 30 people
Even with the Senate at stake, it is hard to excuse the allegations leveled against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday by four women who say Moore initiated inappropriate relationships with them when they were teenagers and Moore a 30-something deputy district attorney. The most troubling allegation is from Leigh Corfman, who says that when she was 14, Moore, 32, took her to his secluded home, touched her bra and underpants and guided her hand to his underwear-clad genitals.
So Republican officials, including President Trump, are not excusing the allegations; they are calling for Moore to step aside — mostly with the big caveat, "if these allegations are true." Some of Moore's more strident allies say this, too. But none of them has said what would be convincing enough proof.
The Washington Post says it based its article "on interviews with more than 30 people who said they knew Moore between 1977 and 1982," including Corfman's mother, who confirms how Moore met her daughter. It checked court records. CBS News says it has confirmed the allegations, and Corfman's stepfather tells CNN the family "stands by" the Post's report. Furthermore, the Post says:
Neither Corfman nor any of the other women sought out The Post. While reporting a story in Alabama about supporters of Moore's Senate campaign, a Post reporter heard that Moore allegedly had sought relationships with teenage girls. Over the ensuing three weeks, two Post reporters contacted and interviewed the four women. All were initially reluctant to speak publicly but chose to do so after multiple interviews, saying they thought it was important for people to know about their interactions with Moore. The women say they don't know one another. [The Washington Post]
On Thursday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity proposed one method to tease out the truth — he looks into the eyes of the women making the allegations — but said that we may never know the truth. Peter Weber
Special Counsel Mueller is investigating allegations that Michael Flynn was involved in a plot to kidnap an enemy of the Turkish president
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is probing allegations that President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was involved in a deal to earn $15 million from the successful kidnapping of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen from the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressured the U.S. government to extradite Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania and is accused by Ankara of orchestrating a failed coup in Turkey in 2016. Gulen and his supporters deny the charges.
Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., reportedly met with Turkish government officials in December 2016 — after Michael Flynn was already selected as national security adviser — and allegedly discussed "the possibility of transporting Mr. Gulen on a private jet to the Turkish prison island of Imrali," The Wall Street Journal first reported in March. Former CIA Director James Woolsey, who claims he was at the meeting, described the plan as "a covert step in the dead of night to whisk this guy away." After hearing the scheme, Woolsey informed then-Vice President Joe Biden via a mutual friend.
Flynn registered as a foreign agent in March, after he was ousted from the Trump administration. He had reportedly signed a deal with a firm run by Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin for work that "could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey," as Flynn wrote in his paperwork for the Justice Department's Foreign Agent Registration Unit. His contract ended in November — the same month the Justice Department notified Flynn he was under federal investigation for his undisclosed lobbying.
Mueller recently indicted President Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, in part due to Manafort's allegedly inadequate disclosure of work on the behalf of the Ukrainian government. Flynn was ousted after 24 days in office for allegedly misleading Vice President Mike Pence on his contact with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. Read The Wall Street Journal's full report here. Jeva Lange
Do you resent being told you should be simply having a wonderful Christmas time — in October? Or hearing that the weather outside is frightful but the fire inside's delightful while it is still hurricane and forest fire season? Perhaps you simply don't care to hear about somebody who's heart was stolen last Christmas, then given away, before eating your Thanksgiving turkey. It isn't just you.
Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist in Great Britain, says that hearing Christmas music months before Christmas can cause stress, reminding people of all the things left to do before the holidays — buying gifts, making cookies, decorating the house, planning parties. "Music goes right to our emotions immediately and it bypasses rationality," she tells Sky News. "Christmas music is likely to irritate people if it's played too loudly and too early." And if you think it's bad as a shopper — Best Buy starts the Christmas tunes Oct. 22, according to the Tampa Bay Times — imagine working in a mall.
Listening to Christmas songs too early into the holiday season may harm your mental health, one psychologist says https://t.co/RMH03J1xe3 pic.twitter.com/g69uVp4qcH
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2017
Hearing the same music over and over makes workers "unable to focus on anything else," Blair said. "You're simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you're hearing." On the other hand, if you're one of those people who loves hearing about lovely weather for a sleigh ride together anytime after the Fourth of July, well, there's always Pandora. Peter Weber
China and its president, Xi Jinping, pulled out all the stops to pamper and flatter President Trump during his visit, presumably to get an upper hand in negotiations. "You might be watching this whole trip and thinking, 'Come on, man, the Chinese are so dumb,'" Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show. "You can't play Trump. He is the Art of the Deal, he's not going to watch your little show and all of a sudden by like, 'You know what? I don't blame China.'" Which, of course, is exactly what Trump said, adding that he gives "China great credit" for "taking advantage" of America. "Wow," Noah said. "I never thought I'd hear an American president tell his geopolitical adversary, 'Well played, guys, we had it coming.'"
"Look, if you're a Trump supporter, him letting China off the hook probably doesn't make you feel great," Noah said. "But if he really is your guy, you should also be happy that he found love." If you're not convinced, The Daily Show put Xi and Trump's heads on Bachelor contestants and let Trump speak his heart.
"If I'm not mistaken — and I don't think I am — somebody has a bit of a man crush on Xi Jinping," Stephen Colbert concurred on Thursday's Late Show. He showed some of the pomp Trump was treated to, including a greeting "by his biggest fans, totally non-staged adoring Chinese children. 'Thank you, thank you, you are all so good at making my hats.'"
In his trade talks with China, Trump "played his cards close to his chest — and immediately folded," Colbert said, playing the clip of Trump not blaming China. He slipped into Trump voice: "I don't blame China. Like everything else, I blame President Hillary Clinton — she has got to go." Watch below. Peter Weber
Breitbart News is running interference for Roy Moore amid reports of sexual impropriety with teenagers
Shortly before The Washington Post published its bombshell report in which four women said on the record that Roy Moore, the Republican nominee for Senate in Alabama, had come on to them when they were teenagers as young as 14, Breitbart News published a pre-emptive article casting the Post article as a political hit job. "Breitbart News obtained details of the forthcoming Post story from the newspaper's letter detailing the allegations sent to Moore's campaign for comment," the site explained.
Breitbart did recount the most serious allegation — that Moore befriended a 14-year-old girl while her mother was at a custody hearing, then drove her to his house on two separate occasions, the second time removing her shirt and pants and moving her hand over his underwear — but also published a strong denial from Moore and cast doubt on the accuracy the Post's motives and reporting. The site also downplayed the allegations that Moore hit on and took out older teenage girls, saying that a woman who was 17 when she dated the 30-something Moore "characterized Moore as being romantic, reading poetry to her, and playing the guitar. The woman is cited saying that physical contact only involved kissing and did not progress any further."
On MSNBC, Breitbart editor Joel Pollack reiterated that point, saying that "any story of sexual misconduct especially with someone who is underage is very serious," but that the relationships between a 32-year-old public prosecutor and girls age 16, 17, and 18 are "perfectly legitimate relationships."
Breitbart Editor: "There's only one relationship alleged that was problematic." pic.twitter.com/ZK8EV0Y3vn
— Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) November 9, 2017
Breitbart's executive editor is Stephen Bannon, Moore's most prominent outside backer during the Republican primary. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert reminded his audience on Thursday's Late Show about some of Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore's more controversial statements. "This guy who's constantly posturing about how devout he is and how sinful everyone else is, well, spoiler alert," he said, bringing up the "bombshell report in The Washington Post" in which "a woman says Roy Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32."
"For those keeping track, that is an age difference of — it doesn't matter, she was 14!" Colbert said. "That is an act so heinous that it defies my ability to describe it," he added, quoting Moore's comment about homosexuality. "But I'll try: Illegal." He noted that Moore also came on to at least three other teenage girls, but said it may still end well for the former judge: "These accusations are so damning, voters are either going to force him off the ballot or make him president."
Colbert was particularly piqued at the defense of Moore from friend and Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler, who cited the age difference between Joseph and Mary. "Their whole deal is that there was no funny business!" he said. "She was the 'Virgin Mary,' okay? Hey brother, she wasn't the 'Asking For It Mary,' which is why she didn't have to become the 'Talking to The Washington Post 30 Years Later Mary.'" But Moore wasn't the only one hit with accusations of sexual impropriety on Thursday, Colbert noted, telling the audience that his guest had to cancel at the last minute: "For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news. Then I have some really bad news." Watch below. Peter Weber
On Thursday, President Trump told Chinese business leaders that he doesn't blame China for its "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship with the U.S. "Who can blame a country that is able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens?" he added. "I give China great credit." Hours after arriving in Vietnam from Beijing on Friday, Trump told business leaders at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang that he is "not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore. I am always going to put America first," adding, "From this day forward we will compete on a fair and equal basis."
Trump said that in Japan, South Korea, and China, he has had the pleasure of sharing the "good news from American," arguing that "the whole world is lifted by America's renewal." Trump will spend two days in Vietnam, where 58 percent of the population says it is confident in his ability to guide world affairs, according to a Pew poll. The Vietnamese are wary of China, their expansionist neighbor to the north, and especially disappointed at Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact. Peter Weber