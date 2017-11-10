Disney's next Star Wars trilogy will take fans to a 'corner of the galaxy … never before explored'
Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson will write and direct a new Star Wars trilogy set in "a corner of the galaxy" that the franchise has "never before explored," Disney announced Thursday.
"Star Wars is the greatest modern mythology and we feel very lucky to have contributed to it," said Johnson in a joint statement with producer Ram Bergman. "We can't wait to continue with this new series of films." Johnson's first Star Wars film, The Last Jedi, is the second in the sequel trilogy and will be released Dec. 15.
Although Disney reported quarterly revenue that fell slightly short of analysts' expectations, the film studio and theme-park operator's stock gained about 1 percent after CEO Bob Iger made the announcement. Jeva Lange
On Friday, former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney issued an uncompromising statement on the Roy Moore allegations:
Innocent until proven guilty is for criminal convictions, not elections. I believe Leigh Corfman. Her account is too serious to ignore. Moore is unfit for office and should step aside.
— Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 10, 2017
Moore stands accused by four women who say he pursued them when they were teens and he was in his 30s. Leigh Corfman claims Moore kissed and fondled her and "guided her hand to touch him over his underwear" when she was just 14.
Romney — who is probably running for a Utah Senate seat — joins many other conservatives, including the editors of the National Review, in calling for Moore to drop out of the race. Others continue to back the Stephen Bannon-endorsed judge, including Jerry Falwell Jr. and Breitbart News. Jeva Lange
Stephen Bannon has repeatedly encouraged Shark Tank host and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban to consider running for president as a Democrat in 2020, The Daily Beast reports.
"They talk regularly," said Sam Nunberg, a former Trump adviser who is close to Bannon. "They're very similar. They have a lot of synergy there. Even when [Bannon] went to work for Trump, Mark would be interviewed and say nice things about Steve." [The Daily Beast]
Cuban confirmed to The Daily Beast that he and Bannon, who has returned to his position leading Breitbart News after departing the White House this summer, have exchanged text messages, but claimed that none of them had "been more than a full sentence."
During the 2016 presidential election, Cuban was a vocal critic of Trump, calling the future president "bats--t crazy" — though there was a time when Cuban believed his fellow TV host was "probably the best thing to happen to politics in a long time." On Thursday, Cuban spoke at The New York Times DealBook Conference and said that if he ran for president, it would be as a "Republican before Democrat, and most likely independent." In the past, Cuban has been critical of the GOP's position on social issues, and has expressed support for single-payer health care.
Although Bannon and Cuban may seem like odd political bedfellows, Bannon's self-declared war on the GOP establishment and his attempts at building bridges with liberal figures like Randy Weingarten, the president of America's top teachers union, and Sen. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) show that the Breitbart executive chairman is hardly a party loyalist. And as The Daily Beast notes, "as Bannon and Cuban have corresponded, the latter has received largely favorable coverage from Breitbart News." Kelly O'Meara Morales
National Review issued a damning ruling against Alabama Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore on Friday, calling allegations of his sexual impropriety with teenagers "credible" and demanding he "drop out." The Washington Post reported Thursday that Moore allegedly pursued relationships with women between the ages of 16 and 18 and initiated sexual contact with a 14-year-old when he was in his early 30s.
"The statute of limitations on Moore's alleged sexual misconduct long ago expired, but there is no such thing as a statute of limitations on standards," National Review writes. "Roy Moore is not a worthy standard-bearer for the Republican Party, and his vulnerabilities are now endangering what should be a completely safe Senate seat."
The allegations against Stephen Bannon-backed Moore have divided conservatives, with the White House and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell calling for the former state judge to drop out of the race if the claims are true. Breitbart News, on the other hand, has called the Post article a political hit job and the Alabama state auditor quoted the Bible to defend Moore in the face of the misconduct reports.
Prior to the reports, Moore had been expected to beat his Democratic opponent, Doug Jones, in the special election to replace Attorney General Jeff Sessions in December. Polls showed Moore ahead of Jones by an average of 48 percent to 42 percent. Still, as Ryan Cooper writes at The Week, the allegations might be the final nail in Moore's political coffin, and National Review's condemnation of the candidate may fuel that possibility. Read the publication's full note here. Jeva Lange
The research firm responsible for compiling a salacious, unverified dossier about President Trump also uncovered a scoop about Hillary Clinton that was teased to Donald Trump Jr. by Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya during a June 2016 meeting at Trump Tower, Reuters reports.
Veselnitskaya's report tied two of Clinton's donors to the alleged evasion of millions in Russian taxes. Veselnitskaya had touted having compromising intelligence on Clinton — Trump Jr. agreed to set up the meeting with an email that enthused "I love it" — but Trump's allies were ultimately unimpressed by Veselnitskaya's attempt to portray some of Clinton's campaign donations as "stolen" Russian money.
Veselnitskaya reportedly received the legal research memo compiled by the firm Fusion GPS in December 2014, when working with a Russian client against American-British financier William Browder, who was allied with fellow financiers known as the Ziff Brothers. The brothers were responsible for donations to a Clinton charity that Veselnitskaya unsuccessfully attempted to portray as scandalous to Trump Jr. in 2016.
Separately, Fusion GPS' Trump dossier was paid for in part by a Perkins Coie attorney representing Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee. Read the full report at Reuters here. Jeva Lange
The Washington Post nailed down its Roy Moore bombshell by following rumors, interviewing 30 people
Even with the Senate at stake, it is hard to excuse the allegations leveled against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore on Thursday by four women who say Moore initiated inappropriate relationships with them when they were teenagers and Moore a 30-something deputy district attorney. The most troubling allegation is from Leigh Corfman, who says that when she was 14, Moore, 32, took her to his secluded home, touched her bra and underpants, and guided her hand to his underwear-clad genitals.
So Republican officials, including President Trump, are not excusing the allegations; they are calling for Moore to step aside — mostly with the big caveat "if these allegations are true." Some of Moore's more strident allies say this, too. But none of them has said what would be convincing enough proof.
The Washington Post says it based its article "on interviews with more than 30 people who said they knew Moore between 1977 and 1982," including Corfman's mother, who confirms how Moore met her daughter. It checked court records. CBS News says it has confirmed the allegations, and Corfman's stepfather tells CNN the family "stands by" the Post's report. Furthermore, the Post says:
Neither Corfman nor any of the other women sought out The Post. While reporting a story in Alabama about supporters of Moore's Senate campaign, a Post reporter heard that Moore allegedly had sought relationships with teenage girls. Over the ensuing three weeks, two Post reporters contacted and interviewed the four women. All were initially reluctant to speak publicly but chose to do so after multiple interviews, saying they thought it was important for people to know about their interactions with Moore. The women say they don't know one another. [The Washington Post]
On Thursday night, Fox News host Sean Hannity proposed one method to tease out the truth — he looks into the eyes of the women making the allegations — but said that we may never know the truth. Peter Weber
Special Counsel Mueller is investigating allegations that Michael Flynn was involved in a plot to kidnap an enemy of the Turkish president
Special Counsel Robert Mueller is probing allegations that President Trump's former national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was involved in a deal to earn $15 million from the successful kidnapping of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen from the United States, The Wall Street Journal reports. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has pressured the U.S. government to extradite Gulen, who lives in Pennsylvania and is accused by Ankara of orchestrating a failed coup in Turkey in 2016. Gulen and his supporters deny the charges.
Flynn and his son, Michael Flynn Jr., reportedly met with Turkish government officials in December 2016 — after Michael Flynn was already selected as national security adviser — and allegedly discussed "the possibility of transporting Mr. Gulen on a private jet to the Turkish prison island of Imrali," The Wall Street Journal first reported in March. Former CIA Director James Woolsey, who claims he was at the meeting, described the plan as "a covert step in the dead of night to whisk this guy away." After hearing the scheme, Woolsey informed then-Vice President Joe Biden via a mutual friend.
Flynn registered as a foreign agent in March, after he was ousted from the Trump administration. He had reportedly signed a deal with a firm run by Turkish businessman Ekim Alptekin for work that "could be construed to have principally benefited the Republic of Turkey," as Flynn wrote in his paperwork for the Justice Department's Foreign Agent Registration Unit. His contract ended in November — the same month the Justice Department notified Flynn he was under federal investigation for his undisclosed lobbying.
Mueller recently indicted President Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, in part due to Manafort's allegedly inadequate disclosure of work on the behalf of the Ukrainian government. Flynn was ousted after 24 days in office for allegedly misleading Vice President Mike Pence on his contact with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S. Read The Wall Street Journal's full report here. Jeva Lange
Do you resent being told you should be simply having a wonderful Christmas time — in October? Or hearing that the weather outside is frightful but the fire inside's delightful while it is still hurricane and forest fire season? Perhaps you simply don't care to hear about somebody whose heart was stolen last Christmas, then given away, before eating your Thanksgiving turkey. It isn't just you.
Linda Blair, a clinical psychologist in Great Britain, says that hearing Christmas music months before Christmas can cause stress, reminding people of all the things left to do before the holidays — buying gifts, making cookies, decorating the house, planning parties. "Music goes right to our emotions immediately and it bypasses rationality," she tells Sky News. "Christmas music is likely to irritate people if it's played too loudly and too early." And if you think it's bad as a shopper — Best Buy starts the Christmas tunes Oct. 22, according to the Tampa Bay Times — imagine working in a mall.
Listening to Christmas songs too early into the holiday season may harm your mental health, one psychologist says https://t.co/RMH03J1xe3 pic.twitter.com/g69uVp4qcH
— CBS News (@CBSNews) November 9, 2017
Hearing the same music over and over makes workers "unable to focus on anything else," Blair said. "You're simply spending all of your energy trying not to hear what you're hearing." On the other hand, if you're one of those people who loves hearing about lovely weather for a sleigh ride together anytime after the Fourth of July, well, there's always Pandora. Peter Weber