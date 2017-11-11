Star Trek's George Takei accused of sexual assault in 1981

Actor George Takei, best known for his role in Star Trek, was accused of sexual assault in a Hollywood Reporter story published Friday night. This is the latest in a string of similar recent accusations against prominent figures in media and politics.

Takei's accuser is a former actor and model named Scott R. Brunton who says he met Takei in 1981. Brunton alleges that while sharing a drink at Takei's apartment, he began to feel "very disoriented and dizzy." He passed out and awoke to find Takei "had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off." Brunton then left the apartment over Takei's protests.

Takei categorically denied the allegations in a tweeted statement Saturday, thanking his husband and fans for their support:

Friends,



I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017 The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017 But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017 Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4 — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017

The Hollywood Reporter spoke to four of Brunton's friends, all of whom said on the record he told them this story "years ago." Bonnie Kristian