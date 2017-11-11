Star Trek's George Takei accused of sexual assault in 1981

Actor George Takei, best known for his role in Star Trek, was accused of sexual assault in a Hollywood Reporter story published Friday night. This is the latest in a string of similar recent accusations against prominent figures in media and politics.
Takei's accuser is a former actor and model named Scott R. Brunton who says he met Takei in 1981. Brunton alleges that while sharing a drink at Takei's apartment, he began to feel "very disoriented and dizzy." He passed out and awoke to find Takei "had my pants down around my ankles and he was groping my crotch and trying to get my underwear off." Brunton then left the apartment over Takei's protests.
Takei categorically denied the allegations in a tweeted statement Saturday, thanking his husband and fans for their support:
Friends,
I'm writing to respond to the accusations made by Scott R. Bruton. I want to assure you all that I am as shocked and bewildered at these claims as you must feel reading them. /1
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
The events he describes back in the 1980s simply did not occur, and I do not know why he has claimed them now. I have wracked my brain to ask if I remember Mr. Brunton, and I cannot say I do. /2
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
But I do take these claims very seriously, and I wanted to provide my response thoughtfully and not out of the moment. /3
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
Right now it is a he said / he said situation, over alleged events nearly 40 years ago. But those that know me understand that non-consensual acts are so antithetical to my values and my practices, the very idea that someone would accuse me of this is quite personally painful. /4
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 11, 2017
The Hollywood Reporter spoke to four of Brunton's friends, all of whom said on the record he told them this story "years ago." Bonnie Kristian
An air traffic controller in Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested Friday on weapon of mass destruction (WMD) charges, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department announced.
Paul George Dandan was arrested along with Derrick Fells, who does not work at the airport and is accused of constructing a homemade pipe bomb. Fells allegedly made the bomb to use against a neighbor, only to give it to Dandan instead. Dandan did not have access to airplanes, and it is unclear what he intended to do with the bomb.
A WMD is defined as any weapon with an explosive charge larger than four ounces. Bonnie Kristian
Lawyers for ousted National Security Adviser Michael Flynn on Friday broke their public silence to rebuff recent stories related to Special Counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian election meddling and Flynn's alleged involvement.
While they previously abstained from comment in "respect for the process of the various investigations," Flynn's attorneys said, "today's news cycle has brought allegations about General Flynn, ranging from kidnapping to bribery, that are so outrageous and prejudicial that we are making an exception to our usual rule: They are false."
The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday that Mueller is investigating Flynn's alleged implication in a plot to earn millions kidnapping a Turkish cleric, while NBC News reported Mueller is probing Flynn's meetings with a congressman who has advocated improving Washington's relations with Moscow. Earlier this week, NBC also reported Mueller already has enough information to bring charges against Flynn should he so choose. Bonnie Kristian
"Ministers are pleased to announce that they have agreed on the core elements of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP)," said a Friday statement from the 11 nations participating in the trade deal.
The United States was originally the 12th signatory to the TPP in 2016, but President Trump withdrew the U.S. from the agreement, which he once called "a rape of our country," immediately after taking office. On Thursday, Trump complained at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, where the TPP announcement also took place, that "while we lowered market barriers, other countries didn't open their markets to us."
TPP negotiations have continued since U.S. withdrawal, and on Friday Vietnamese Trade Minister Tran Tuan Anh said participants have now "overcome the hardest part." Bonnie Kristian
Two villagers in Niger who live near the site where four U.S. soldiers were killed in an ambush earlier this fall report that the body of Army Sgt. La David Johnson was discovered bound and with a head wound suggesting he was captured and executed by militants, The Washington Post reported Friday evening.
Johnson was separated from the rest of the troops who were attacked, and his body was missing for several days. It was eventually discovered by children who fetched the adults from their village who spoke with Post. "The back of his head was a mess, as if they had hit him with something hard, like a hammer," said Mounkaila Alassane, the village chief, who saw the body. "They took his shoes. He was wearing only socks."
Johnson's death has been marked by controversy over why U.S. troops are in Niger, whether their mission received adequate support, and whether President Trump made an appropriate condolence call to Johnson's widow. Bonnie Kristian
"Every time he sees me, he says, 'I didn't do that,' and I really believe that when he tells me that, he means it," President Trump said Saturday of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Moscow's attempts to meddle in the 2016 U.S. election. "He said he didn't meddle," the president told reporters aboard Air Force One. "I asked him again. You can only ask so many times … He said he absolutely did not meddle in our election. He did not do what they are saying he did."
Of his meeting with Putin in Vietnam later that day, Trump continued, "I can't stand there and argue with him." Instead, he said, he'll talk about Russian military action in the Mideast and Eastern Europe. "I would rather have him get out of Syria," Trump explained. "You have President Putin very strongly, vehemently says he has nothing to do with [election interference]. Now, you are not going to get into an argument, you are going to start talking about Syria and the Ukraine."
Also on Saturday, Russia Today reports, Putin publicly addressed the meddling allegations at the economic summit he and Trump are attending in Vietnam. "There wasn't and could not be any confirmation of our media's meddling in the [U.S.] election campaign," Putin said, dismissing the import of Moscow-linked social media advertising. Russia Today is funded by the Russian government and this week registered as a foreign agent at the insistence of the Justice Department because of its election activity. Bonnie Kristian
Cambridge Analytica reached out to WikiLeaks' Julian Assange about Hillary Clinton's leaked emails in early June 2016, as the company was in contract talks with the Trump campaign, The Wall Street Journal reports. In July 2016, WikiLeaks began posting thousands of Clinton- and DNC-related emails.
The Wall Street Journal reports that while Federal Elections Commission records show that Cambridge Analytica was not paid by the Trump campaign until July 29, the company had already sent a small team to work with Trump's digital operations staff in the first week of June. The contract between Cambridge Analytica and the Trump campaign was signed on June 23.
A Washington Post article published two weeks before Trump's surprise victory last November claimed that within Trump Tower, Cambridge Analytica was "embraced as a vital part of its plan" for a comeback victory. Cambridge Analytica is partially owned by Republican mega-donor Steve Mercer and his daughter Rebekah Mercer. Breitbart News boss and former White House official Stephen Bannon previously sat on Cambridge Analytica's board of directors. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Roy Moore says he never dated girls without their mothers' permission, and denies allegations of sexual misconduct
In a radio interview Friday afternoon with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore said that allegations about his sexual misconduct toward minors "are completely false and misleading." Moore, who is accused of pursuing a number of women when they were teens and he was in his 30s, including Leigh Corfman, who said Moore kissed and fondled her and "guided her hand to touch him over his underwear" when she was just 14, told Hannity that he had "a special concern for the protection of young ladies," and denied ever meeting Corfman.
Moore, however, didn't exactly deny that he dated teenagers when he was in his 30s.
Sean Hannity just pressed Roy Moore on whether he dated teenagers when he was in his 30s. Moore said it would be "out of my customary behavior." pic.twitter.com/WDPM5IIu46
— Tom Dreisbach (@TomDreisbach) November 10, 2017
The former Alabama Supreme Court justice also implied that he had received permission to date the girls.
Roy Moore to @seanhannity: "I don't remember dating any girl without the permission of her mother"
— Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) November 10, 2017
Moore called accusations of his sexual misconduct "politically motivated," and hinted that his campaign planned to cast doubt on the accounts of his accusers, saying, "We're also doing an investigation and have some evidence of collusion here."
Read more at The Hill. Kelly O'Meara Morales